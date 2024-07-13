20 Decadent Cake Recipes

Is there anything better than cake? It's easily one of the best desserts out there and it definitely doesn't have to just be reserved for birthdays and other celebrations. Really, life is too short to not bake a cake whenever you feel like it. If you agree with this sentiment, then this recipe roundup is for you — return to it whenever you need to figure out what kind of cake you're in the mood for.

After all, one of the best parts about cake is how versatile it is. There are the classics, like white cake and chocolate cake, which are delicious (and included on this list). But there are also more unique cakes out there, such as pineapple coconut poke cake or cranberry ricotta cake, which may not be as common but are certainly every bit as delicious. Then, there are various coffee cakes, loaf cakes, and even mug cakes made for one person. There's a whole world of cakes out there for every occasion — here are some of the best recipes.

Simple Honey Cake

Honey cake slice on plate - Hayley MacLean/Tasting Table

If you're looking for a simple and straightforward yet delicious cake, then this honey cake is what you need. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean describes it best: "I like this recipe because the cake is perfectly moist and not overly sweet. The flavor of the honey is so light and wonderful, and the texture is just perfect!"

All you need is a few simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, such as flour, Greek yogurt, and of course, honey. And if you want to go the extra mile, you can bake it in a cast iron skillet instead of a cake pan to ensure a crispy crust-like exterior to balance out the moist interior, as well as an aesthetically pleasing presentation. Serve with fresh berries and chopped pistachios (or your favorite kind of nut), as well as a dollop of whipped cream if you want to make it a bit more decadent.

Soft Cassava Cake

Overview of sliced cassava cake - Carlos Leo/Tasting Table

The cassava is a starchy root vegetable with a nutty and subtly sweet flavor. Because of its nuttiness and sweetness, it's can be turned into cassava cake, which is a classic Filipino dessert. Our cassava cake — which was developed by Carlos Leo of the blog Spoonabilities — is a version of the traditional dessert.

Preparing the cassava does take some work. You'll need to peel the cassava, core it, then grate it, but the process will be worth it. The end result is soft, custardy, and quite creamy, thanks to the three types of canned milk in the recipe (coconut, evaporated, and condensed milk). To finish the cake and make it truly delectable, the top is broiled to create a caramelized topping. Serve it on its own or with a drizzle of caramel sauce or dulce de leche sauce.

Raspberry Coconut Cake

Raspberry coconut cake with knife - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In this recipe, the natural sweetness of raspberries and the subtle nuttiness of coconut come together to create one delicious cake. Recipe developer Jennine Rye was inspired by childhood when coming up with this cake, as raspberry coconut cake is considered a children's cake in England. She says, "This is obviously a slightly classier, adult version of the cake, but it is still really simple to put together. Simple and classic."

The two star ingredients, raspberry and coconut, are integrated into this cake in multiple ways. Firstly, raspberries and desiccated coconut are mixed directly into the batter. Then, raspberry jam is spread on top of the finished cake before more coconut flakes and whole raspberries are added atop the jam. To add a third star ingredient, Rye says chocolate works beautifully with this recipe — mix some chocolate chips into the batter or drizzle chocolate atop the finished result.

Lemon Mug Cake

Lemon mug cake with fork - Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert/Tasting Table

What do you do if you're craving homemade cake but don't have the time and energy to actually make a full cake? Make a mug cake. Developed by Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, this mug cake is citrusy, light, fluffy, and perfect for when you need just one serving.

True to its name, you combine all of the ingredients for this cake directly in a microwaveable mug. All of the ingredients are pretty standard (flour, sugar, and so on) — the only speciality ingredient you need is a lemon for both its zest and its juice. With all of the ingredients in the mug, all you have to do is pop it in the microwave for about a minute — and voila, you have cake. Top off the cake with a quick homemade glaze made of just lemon juice and confectioner's sugar. Or you can swap the glaze out for whipped cream.

Death By Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake slice with sprinkles - Molly Allen/Tasting Table

All chocolate lovers need to know about this recipe for death by chocolate cake, which is just about as full of chocolate flavor as one dessert can be. There's the moist, super chocolatey cake itself paired with the chocolate frosting and topped off with chocolate chunks and a chocolate drizzle. This recipe can be completed in under an hour — with just 15 minutes of prep time and 25 minutes of baking time — so you can whip this up quickly and easily the next time you're craving a super chocolatey dessert.

Cocoa powder is used to integrate chocolate into both the cake and the frosting. Meanwhile, you use half a chocolate bar for the chocolate chunk pieces and the other half to melt and use as the drizzle. And while we use rainbow sprinkles for the final topping, feel free to swap those out for chocolate sprinkles if you want even more chocolatey deliciousness.

Jamaican Rum Cake

Jamaican rum cake on plate - Stephanie Rapone/Tasting Table

A traditional Jamaican rum cake, often enjoyed around Christmastime, is much closer to a fruit cake than our version of this cake is, but the two versions have one key thing in common: Jamaican rum. Developed by Stephanie Rapone, this cake is essentially a bundt cake infused with rum and chopped nuts. Rapone calls this cake "rich and dense" and perfect for anyone who likes the taste of rum.

The cake calls for most of the usual cake fixings, although it uses almond flour instead of all purpose flour, which helps accentuate the nutty flavor along with the actual pecans. Additionally, it's full of vanilla flavor, thanks to the inclusion of both vanilla pudding mix and either vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste. Meanwhile, the rum is used to make a syrup — when the cake is finished, you'll poke holes in the top, then drizzle the syrup over the top to let the rum flavor soak directly into the cake. Further, the cake needs to sit for a few hours to allow time for the rum flavor to soak up.

Vanilla Loaf Cake

Sliced vanilla loaf cake - Catherine Brookes/Tasting Table

The recipe developer of this cake, Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, loves loaf cakes because they're super simple. Brookes says, "No stacking up your cake layers and spreading frosting on each ... just one loaf that you can spread the frosting straight on!" And a simple, easy-to-make cake means you save energy that can be put toward enjoying the cake.

For this loaf cake, Brookes leans on the classic fan-favorite flavor of vanilla, which shines in this moist dessert. The vanilla cake is then topped off with a rich and creamy buttercream frosting, then garnished with sprinkles. The vanilla flavor, in the form of vanilla extract, is infused into both the cake and the frosting — in other words, it's sure to please all vanilla lovers out there.

Classic White Cake

Plated slice with whole cake - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sometimes all you need is a classic white cake — it's simple, but plenty sweet and delicious enough to fulfill your cake craving. Recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "This cake is very simple, but using only egg whites in it that have been whipped up gives the cake a delicate, airy, fluffy texture that really makes it special compared to other cakes."

Not only does the inclusion of only egg whites (and no egg yolks) make the cake nice and fluffy, it also ensures that the cake stays white in color (whereas egg yolks would make this more of a yellow cake). Besides the act of separating the egg whites, the rest of the process couldn't be more simple. In fact, the hardest part is deciding how you want to decorate it.

Strawberry Sponge Cake

Strawberry sponge cake on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This strawberry sponge cake is "a fancy strawberry shortcake," according to recipe developer Jessica Morone. The cake is light and fluffy with a creamy, tangy, and sweet (but not too sweet), frosting. The strawberries appear both in between the two cake layers and on top (along with the frosting), so there is plenty of fruity freshness in each bite.

Additionally, the strawberries are sweetened up just a bit with maple syrup and sugar. Morrone says, "The special ingredient is the maple syrup that goes with the strawberries. Rather than only using sugar, adding the maple syrup sweetens the strawberries, but also gives them a more balanced, deeper flavor." All in all, this recipe makes for a perfect sweet cake that is sure to be a hit with a crowd. Serve with champagne or rosé to add to the festivities.

Classic Swedish Princess Cake (Prinsesstårta)

Cut open princess cake - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

This Swedish dessert known as Princess Cake, or Prinsesstårta, is a truly elegant and eye-catching dessert — fit for a princess, sure, but also anyone who appreciates beautiful cakes. The dessert features three cake layers as well as raspberry jam, custard, and whipped cream, all of which is encompassed inside of a final layer of green marzipan. The round-topped cake is then adorned with a decorative (and edible) marzipan rose on top.

Recipe developer Tanika Douglas agrees that this cake is a showstopper, both in look and in taste. Douglas says, "Its stunning layers are a feast for the eyes, and the flavor and texture is the most glorious combination. The classic flavors of sweet raspberry, decadent cream, luscious vanilla, crème pâtissière, and light sponge are simply perfect!" While this cake is one of the most complex to make on this list, it will be well worth the effort — the look of it alone is worth the hour of intricate prep, but then you also get to dive into one unbelievably tasty treat.

Pineapple Coconut Poke Cake

Poke cake slice on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you're unfamiliar, making a poke cake consists of baking a cake, poking holes in it, then pouring a flavored liquid over the top to be soaked into the middle of the cake via the holes (much like the Jamaican rum cake from earlier in the list). It's essentially a foolproof process, perfect for a richly flavorful cake. And this poke cake combines pineapple and coconut to make a tropical dream of a cake.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "I love the flavors in this cake. It is so tropical and reminds me of a piña colada with the coconut, pineapple, and rum extract. It's a really summery cake." For the pineapple flavor, you'll use both pineapple juice and pieces of pineapple, both of which go directly into the batter for plenty of fruity flavor. As for the coconut, you'll combine a coconut cream pudding with milk to make the mixture that gets poured into the holes. Then, the cake is topped with shredded coconut.

Cranberry Ricotta Cake

Cranberry ricotta slice on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This cranberry ricotta cake, developed by Jessica Morone, is perfect for when you want a cake that is simple to make (it's just one layer!) but with a complex flavor. The cranberries bring in a subtle tartness that is balanced out by the sweetness of the cake itself. Then, there's the inclusion of a bright orange zest and the orange-flavored liqueur, Grand Marnier. This cake requires just 10 minutes of prep time — after that, you can relax or make a cocktail to go with the cake while it bakes in the oven for 50 minutes. When it's out of the oven, serve with powdered sugar, whipped cream, or a scoop of ice cream — or all three.

Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake

Slice with whole apple cake - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Recipe developer Jessica Morone describes the apple cider donut bundt cake as the "perfect fall dessert," but don't let that stop you from making it anytime of the year. After all, Morone calls it: "Moist, delicious, and full of apple flavor." It's perfect for anyone who loves apple cider donuts.

The apple flavor is integrated in multiple ways: apple pie spice, apple cider, and applesauce are all added directly into the batter. Then, apple pie spice is combined with granulated sugar to make the cake topping. The apple cider and applesauce ensure that the cake is moist while also providing the essential overall apple aroma.

Blueberry-Lavender Coffee Cake

Blueberry lavender cake on plate - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

A traditional coffee cake is delicious all on its own, but this recipe is perfect for when you want to switch up a classic. The blueberries and lavender flowers are placed between the bottom layer of cake and the crumb topping to create an unexpected burst of sweet and floral goodness. Then, a lavender glaze is drizzled over the top of the cake for even more of a floral infusion. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "Altogether, this coffee cake is everything it should be, and more. This sophisticated cake would be just as fitting for your next dinner party as it is for a cozy brunch at home." Serve warm or at room temperature — preferably with your favorite coffee beverage.

Dreamy Decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake

Sliced chocolate mousse cake - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Here's another recipe for any and all chocolate lovers: the dreamy decadent chocolate mousse cake. This cake, which was developed by Jennine Rye, uses chocolate in not one, not two, but three ways: a layer of chocolate sponge cake, a layer of chocolate mousse, and a layer of chocolate ganache. This cake is a bit more of an endeavor than some of the other cakes on this list — it also requires patience as, partway through the process, you have to refrigerate the sponge layer and mousse layer for about eight hours (or even overnight). However, chocolate lovers will be more than happy with the result — after all, you really can't beat homemade chocolate mousse and ganache.

Cinnamon Orange Coffee Cake

Orange coffee cake with fork - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you love the idea of a flavored coffee cake, then you need to try your hand at making this cinnamon orange coffee cake, which was developed by Jennine Rye. Cinnamon is no stranger to coffee cake, of course, but the zesty, bright orange makes this cake truly unique. The orange is even integrated into the cake in a unique way — you'll microwave two full oranges, then chop them up into small pieces in a food processor. From there, the orange pieces are folded into the batter. At the same time, this cake has everything that you would expect from a classic coffee cake, including the crumbly streusel topping, so this dish won't feel too unfamiliar. Serve on its own or with a simple vanilla glaze.

Cherry Cola Dump Cake

Dump cake piece on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Dump cakes are super easy to make; they require just one pan, typically use a boxed cake mix, and require very little work. And while the name comes from the idea that dump cakes require no mixing -- and that all you have to do is dump the ingredients into the pan — this recipe does call for mixing. But don't worry, it still requires only minimal mixing and effort.

The cherry cola dump cake, developed by Jessica Morone requires just four ingredients: devil's food cake mix, cherry pie filling, chocolate chips, and of course, cola. Morone says, "Adding soda to a dump cake adds moisture to the cake, helps the cake rise, and also gives the cake its signature cola flavor." That moist cake is full of chocolate and a bright sweetness from the cherries, making for one delicious dump cake that tastes much better than the name sounds.

Gluten-Free Almond Coffee Cake

Almond coffee cake on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you're in need of a gluten-free cake but need help navigating it, look no further than this almond coffee cake, which was developed by Jessica Morone. Even without the gluten, the cake will still be light and fluffy — as all coffee cakes should be — thanks to the combination of almond flour and coconut flour. Additionally, if you love the taste of almond, then you'll be very happy with this nutty cake. Not only does the recipe utilize almond flour for both the cake and the crumble topping but it also uses almond extract in the batter and sliced almonds are integrated directly into the topping. And if you're someone who wants an extra nutty flavor, no one is stopping you from adding extra sliced almonds to the topping.

Chocolate Pavlova

Chocolate pavlova on platter - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

This chocolate pavlova developed by Jennine Rye is one showstopping recipe. Many pavlovas — the meringue-based cakes — are just one layer, but this one takes it up a notch with two layers. Bryant says, "My mum has been making chocolate pavlovas since I was little, but normally only one layer, with cream and raspberries on top. I love chocolate, dramatic cakes, and also the aesthetic of stacked pavlovas, so I thought I'd give it a go." With that in mind, Rye suggests making it for a special occasion, but it does keep in the fridge if stored correctly, so if you want to make it just for your household, go right ahead.

As for the taste, expect plenty of rich and chocolatey goodness. The two layers of meringue have a layer of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle in between them, then more whipped cream and chocolate go on top, and this is all topped off with chocolate shavings.

No-Bake Banana Split Cake

Banana split cake on plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This recipe has so many delightful things going for it — it takes a beloved dessert, the banana split, and turns it into a cake, all without the need for an oven. Recipe developer Jessica Morone says, "It is so easy to put together, and it's the perfect dessert for the warmer months since it doesn't require any baking — just chill it and it's ready to eat."

The cake consists of a graham cracker crust, then several tasty layers: cream cheese filling, sliced bananas, crushed pineapple, sliced strawberries, and finally, whipped topping. The cake is then topped off with chopped peanuts, a drizzle of chocolate sauce, and a helping of maraschino cherries — it is a banana split after all. After putting the delicious layers in order, all you have to do is let it chill in the fridge for about two hours — then you're free to dig in and enjoy.

