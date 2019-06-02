20 Incredible Ways To Get Excited About The Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on 7 June in France, with England’s opener on 9 June against Scotland. And while it is one of the most popular sports for women, it still hold stereotypes as being a sport mainly for men. 83% of the Women’s World Cup audience believe there needs to be greater strides for equality according to Senior Trends Analyst’s at GlobalWebIndex – it was only earlier this year saw Saudi Arabia allowing women to spectate at matches for the first time.
If the World Cup fever of last year is anything to go by, then this summer is set to be just as good – if not better. Here's how we think you should be getting excited for the upcoming games.
Season Zine
The Lionesses midfielder and centre-back player, Leah Williamson, is the cover star of Season Zine’s latest issue. Get your hands on the football and fashion magazine to read Leah talking about her inspirations and England career. As well as seeing the first editorial shoot of Nike’s first original Lionesses kit. There’s also an exploration on the rise of the Australian team and an interview with Kely Nascimento-DeLuca (Pele's eldest daughter) about her Warrior Women project (a documentary premiering during the tournament).
Buy the latest issue here.
This Fan Girl
With support from Adidas, the This Fan Girl collective are hosting screenings of every England group game at Peckham Springs, plus some additional special events. Founder Amy, says they hope to 'bring together our community in a dedicated space, but also reach new women who might not have ever considered watching a game before.'
On Sunday 9 June, watch England and Scotland play, followed by a customisation workshop with celebrity stylist Naysap, and DJ set by Little Red One. Friday 14 June sees England and Argentina take to the pitch, with a takeover from Little Pink Book, the initiative supporting womxn in the music industry.
Register for a free ticket to each of their events here.
Freedom Fields
Filmed over four years, this films follows three women and their football team in post-revolution Libya, highlighting the struggles they face with their dream to play at an international level. The Frontline Club and The Rich Mix, are holding screenings followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Dr Naziha Arebi.
Buy tickets for The Front Line Club, on 4 June, here.
Buy tickets for The Rich Mix, on 8 July, here.
The Blue Posts
The Blue Posts pub on the edge of Chinatown will be showing all of the Women's World Cup games. The stylish pub - which is the sibling to the popular Palomar restaurant - boasts an extensive craft beer selection, as well as a cocktail bar upstairs and an Italian seafood restaurant in the basement – something for everyone.
The Plough x Mundial
The Plough pub on Homerton High Street is going to be taken over by quarterly football lifestyle magazine, Mundial, for the first ten days of the World Cup (6th-16th June). Keep an eye on their social channel as events are to be confirmed, in partnership with Premier Lasses, Studs Collective, Victoria Park Vixens, Change The Channel, Miss Ruth E, and Todo Ciudad WFC.
mundialmag.com x theploughe9.com
Change the Game
The official World Cup song by the female force, Ms Banks, is a rework of Fort Minor's noughties song 'Remember The Name.' Produced by an all-female team the song aims to empower players and spectators with lyrics such as 'busting down all the doors we ain’t even putting the keys in.' The accompanying video uses cinematography to show the player's (including England's Lucy Bronze and Dutch Vivianne Miedema) technical abilities – in a bid for people to remember the name of the key women changing the game.
Offside Rule
This weekly podcast is well established in discussing all things football. Fronted by Lynsey Hooper, premier league and BBC Sport reporter; Kait Borsay, The Telegraph and Talk Radio broadcaster and Hayley McQueen sports presenter. Their podcast was born out of the lack of representation of women in the field, and starting from 5 June they will be giving us a podcast a day, surrounding all things World Cup.
Listen to the podcast here.
Slowe Club
The creative platform for women's sports coverage has a monthly slot on Foundation FM.Tune in for their June World Cup special episode. Foundation FM is the radio station you should get to know about, which showcases 'the hottest emerging talent, led by a diverse group of women, LGTBQI+ person’s and talented creatives.'
Listen out here.
The Power of Football
Whether you're a spectator or play, elite or novice, this is a talk to inspire all women. Held in Hoxton, it'll be a conversation between midfielder Shannon Maloney, Karen Dobres, Equality FC Campaign Manager, Ceylon Hickman of Football Beyond Borders and Chris Paouros from the FA Inclusion Advisory Board.
12 July, buy tickets here.
From Hackney Marshes to Wembley - Ensuring the Whole Game Benefits
Already worried about those post World Cup blues? Fear not, make sure you attend this conversation unpicking what is next for women's football once this year is over. In attendance will be Carrie Dunn, author and football expert; Katee Hui, Founder of Hackney Laces; Dom Collingwood, Co-Founder and CCO of MatchPint and East London Ladies.
1 July, buy tickets here.
Football Fans - who are ya?
Are female fans different to male? And how do non-binary and LGBTQ+ people fit into the conversation? Find out at this look into what really makes a football fan. Listen to Amy Drucquer, co-founder of Thisfangirl; Hayley Bennett, co-founder of wearenutsmeg; Jo Turner, journalist and committed football fan; Emma Wright, co-chair of proudandpalace; Amy Wilson, expert on access and inclusion for disabled football fans.
6 June, buy tickets here.
@jordannobbs
Jordan is the goal-scoring midfielder for Arsenal, and the England women’s national team, who sadly won't be playing for the Lionesses this month (she's recovering from an ACL injury). Still, follow her on Instagram for some of the best commentary and encouragement on her teammates.
Follow her here.
@changethechannel_
Sick of not seeing women's football matches on the TV? The #changethechannel campaign started in a bid to change that, and encourage sports bars, breweries, pubs and more to play all the Women’s World Cup games. Follow their Instagram account for updates on whose agreed. Their aim? To create a similar buzz in the air that we all felt with the Men's World Cup last year, by continuing to support the visibility of women in sport.
Follow here.
@badfootballfan
Tottenham supporter Emma is a massive football fan, yet doesn't conform to the loud-male-football-fan stereotype. After men kept questioning her dedication to her team, she wanted to explore what space female football had in society. Follow her Instagram for pearls of wisdom on her relationship as a female player and fan, as well as updates on the Women's World Cup – including WWC Wednesdays, where each week she gives us the lowdown on a different competing national team.
Follow here.
Womxn and Football - Levelling the playing field
Head over to Hoxton and get involved in a day of interactive workshops and creative session which aim to celebrate diversity in the sport. There is going to be advice from expert for women and non-binary players and coaches. Football v Homophobia, Fare Network, Discover Football and Clapton FC will be there to guide you through the day.
23 June, buy tickets here.
Murder on Zidane’s floor
Get involved with the popular East London night-out, run by female and non-binary footballers. Their all-female, all-queer line up will be playing RnB and pop tunes all night long, in celebration of the Women’s World Cup.
1 June, buy tickets here.
5 aside football tournament
This 5-aside tournament is for all women and non-binary teams of mixed abilities. While team places are now all filled, you can still go along and support from the sidelines. In aid of Football Beyond Borders and the Albert Kennedy Trust, the tournament will see 24 grass root teams play. Followed by a screening of England v Scotland at the nearby Yard Theatre and a BBQ – this is not one to be missed.
World Cup Planner
This beautifully designed planner - which is printed in the UK and plastic free - has space for you to joy down all those match scores (lest you forget). Made by the Slowe Club, the collective which champions women in sport.
Buy here, £5.
Ganni
Every year GANNI teams up with Global Goals World Cup (GGWCUP) in support of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The ultimate cool girl brand releases limited edition t-shirts, and the money raised will fund the participation of gender activists in low-income areas of the tournaments. GANNI Girls have had teams on the field in the tournaments since 2013. Keep an eye out for their latest t-shirts.
Art of football
Love football? Love chocolate? Well, we've got the perfect tee for you. In homage to everyone's favourite British chocolate bar, The Art of Football have created the three Lionesses T-shirts. The aim? Negating the usually garish mass-market tops on offer. 'The majority of football T-shirts I see these days are just generic, crudely screen printed images of Luis Suarez’s big ugly grin, or something along those lines, that are churned out in their thousands into a market that already has thousands like it,' explains the website. Head over for something a little different.
Buy here, from £25.
