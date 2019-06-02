20 Incredible Ways To Get Excited About The Women's World Cup

From ELLE

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on 7 June in France, with England’s opener on 9 June against Scotland. And while it is one of the most popular sports for women, it still hold stereotypes as being a sport mainly for men. 83% of the Women’s World Cup audience believe there needs to be greater strides for equality according to Senior Trends Analyst’s at GlobalWebIndex – it was only earlier this year saw Saudi Arabia allowing women to spectate at matches for the first time.

If the World Cup fever of last year is anything to go by, then this summer is set to be just as good – if not better. Here's how we think you should be getting excited for the upcoming games.







Season Zine

The Lionesses midfielder and centre-back player, Leah Williamson, is the cover star of Season Zine’s latest issue. Get your hands on the football and fashion magazine to read Leah talking about her inspirations and England career. As well as seeing the first editorial shoot of Nike’s first original Lionesses kit. There’s also an exploration on the rise of the Australian team and an interview with Kely Nascimento-DeLuca (Pele's eldest daughter) about her Warrior Women project (a documentary premiering during the tournament).

Buy the latest issue here.

This Fan Girl

With support from Adidas, the This Fan Girl collective are hosting screenings of every England group game at Peckham Springs, plus some additional special events. Founder Amy, says they hope to 'bring together our community in a dedicated space, but also reach new women who might not have ever considered watching a game before.'

On Sunday 9 June, watch England and Scotland play, followed by a customisation workshop with celebrity stylist Naysap, and DJ set by Little Red One. Friday 14 June sees England and Argentina take to the pitch, with a takeover from Little Pink Book, the initiative supporting womxn in the music industry.

Register for a free ticket to each of their events here.

Photo credit: This Fan Girl More

Freedom Fields

Filmed over four years, this films follows three women and their football team in post-revolution Libya, highlighting the struggles they face with their dream to play at an international level. The Frontline Club and The Rich Mix, are holding screenings followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Dr Naziha Arebi.

Buy tickets for The Front Line Club, on 4 June, here.

Buy tickets for The Rich Mix, on 8 July, here.









The Blue Posts

The Blue Posts pub on the edge of Chinatown will be showing all of the Women's World Cup games. The stylish pub - which is the sibling to the popular Palomar restaurant - boasts an extensive craft beer selection, as well as a cocktail bar upstairs and an Italian seafood restaurant in the basement – something for everyone.

theblueposts.co.uk

Photo credit: Chris Terry More