20 Slides, Sandals and Slip-Ons You'll Be Wearing All Summer Long

The season of summer is finally upon us and that means one thing and one thing only: new season footwear. At Hypebae, we appreciate the power of a good sneaker and of course, wear them all year round, but for now we'd like to focus your attention on the silhouettes that only make an appearance as the weather warms. For us, that means slip-ons, slides and sandals, plus the slightly in-between like the Mary Janes, mules and boat shoes.

As a result, we've rounded up some of our favorite silhouettes for the season, courtesy of luxury labels like Gucci, CELINE and LOEWE, alongside summer staples like Crocs, Nike and Dr. Martens.

Scroll down to see this summer's must-have silhouettes.

Dr. Martens ZebZag Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £110 GBP / $130 USD

Where to Buy:Dr. Martens

DUKE + DEXTER Penny Loafers

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £260 GBP / $340 USD

Where to Buy:DUKE + DEXTER

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £40 GBP / $45 USD

Where to Buy:Crocs

Aeyde Catrina Silver Nappa

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £320 GBP / $425 USD

Where to Buy:Aeyde

Charles & Keith Linen Bow Buckled Mary Janes

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £89 GBP / $76 USD

Where to Buy:Charles & Keith

Jacquemus Ballerina Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £510 GBP / $675 USD

Where to Buy:Jacquemus

Nike Calm Mule

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £65 GBP / $60 USD

Where to Buy:Nike

Paris Texas Vicky Wedge

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £445 GBP / $595 USD

Where to Buy:Paris Texas

Clarks Originals Wallabee T-bar Mary Jane

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £140 GBP / $170 USD

Where to Buy:Clarks Originals

Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoe

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £180 GBP / $130 USD

Where to Buy:Timberland

EYTYS Alessa Sandals

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £200 GBP / $260 USD

Where to Buy:EYTYS

CELINE Tippi Triomphe Sandal

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £890 GBP / $1150 USD

Where to Buy:CELINE

Gucci Horsebit Flatform Sandal

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £700 GBP / approx $870 USD

Where to Buy:Gucci

Jimmy Choo Amel 50 Pumps

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £850 GBP / $1,095 USD

Where to Buy:Jimmy Choo

Alohas Halia Beige Leather Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £180 GBP / $220 USD

Where to Buy:Alohas

Vagabond Wioletta Shoes

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £90 GBP / $130 USD

Where to Buy:Vagabond

Melissa x UNDERCOVER Patty Stones

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £160 GBP / $169 USD

Where to Buy:Melissa

Camper Kobarah Flats

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £60 GBP / $80 USD

Where to Buy:Camper

Courreges Stream Leather Sandals

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £1,110 GBP / $1,560 USD

Where to Buy:Courreges

LOEWE Foam Clog

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes



Price: £450 GBP / $590 USD

Where to Buy:LOEWE