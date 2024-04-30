20 Slides, Sandals and Slip-Ons You'll Be Wearing All Summer Long

The season of summer is finally upon us and that means one thing and one thing only: new season footwear. At Hypebae, we appreciate the power of a good sneaker and of course, wear them all year round, but for now we'd like to focus your attention on the silhouettes that only make an appearance as the weather warms. For us, that means slip-ons, slides and sandals, plus the slightly in-between like the Mary Janes, mules and boat shoes.

As a result, we've rounded up some of our favorite silhouettes for the season, courtesy of luxury labels like Gucci, CELINE and LOEWE, alongside summer staples like Crocs, Nike and Dr. Martens.

Scroll down to see this summer's must-have silhouettes.

Dr. Martens ZebZag Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £110 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Dr. Martens

DUKE + DEXTER Penny Loafers

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £260 GBP / $340 USD
Where to Buy:DUKE + DEXTER

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £40 GBP / $45 USD
Where to Buy:Crocs

Aeyde Catrina Silver Nappa

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £320 GBP / $425 USD
Where to Buy:Aeyde

Charles & Keith Linen Bow Buckled Mary Janes

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £89 GBP / $76 USD
Where to Buy:Charles & Keith

Jacquemus Ballerina Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £510 GBP / $675 USD
Where to Buy:Jacquemus

Nike Calm Mule

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £65 GBP / $60 USD
Where to Buy:Nike

Paris Texas Vicky Wedge

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £445 GBP / $595 USD
Where to Buy:Paris Texas

Clarks Originals Wallabee T-bar Mary Jane

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £140 GBP / $170 USD
Where to Buy:Clarks Originals

Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoe

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £180 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Timberland

EYTYS Alessa Sandals

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £200 GBP / $260 USD
Where to Buy:EYTYS

CELINE Tippi Triomphe Sandal

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £890 GBP / $1150 USD
Where to Buy:CELINE

Gucci Horsebit Flatform Sandal

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £700 GBP / approx $870 USD
Where to Buy:Gucci

Jimmy Choo Amel 50 Pumps

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £850 GBP / $1,095 USD
Where to Buy:Jimmy Choo

Alohas Halia Beige Leather Mules

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £180 GBP / $220 USD
Where to Buy:Alohas

Vagabond Wioletta Shoes

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £90 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Vagabond

Melissa x UNDERCOVER Patty Stones

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £160 GBP / $169 USD
Where to Buy:Melissa

Camper Kobarah Flats

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £60 GBP / $80 USD
Where to Buy:Camper

Courreges Stream Leather Sandals

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £1,110 GBP / $1,560 USD
Where to Buy:Courreges

LOEWE Foam Clog

shoes summer footwear sandals slides mules loafers boat shoes
Price: £450 GBP / $590 USD
Where to Buy:LOEWE

