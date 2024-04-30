20 Slides, Sandals and Slip-Ons You'll Be Wearing All Summer Long
The season of summer is finally upon us and that means one thing and one thing only: new season footwear. At Hypebae, we appreciate the power of a good sneaker and of course, wear them all year round, but for now we'd like to focus your attention on the silhouettes that only make an appearance as the weather warms. For us, that means slip-ons, slides and sandals, plus the slightly in-between like the Mary Janes, mules and boat shoes.
As a result, we've rounded up some of our favorite silhouettes for the season, courtesy of luxury labels like Gucci, CELINE and LOEWE, alongside summer staples like Crocs, Nike and Dr. Martens.
Scroll down to see this summer's must-have silhouettes.
Dr. Martens ZebZag Mules
Price: £110 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Dr. Martens
DUKE + DEXTER Penny Loafers
Price: £260 GBP / $340 USD
Where to Buy:DUKE + DEXTER
Crocs Getaway Platform Flip
Price: £40 GBP / $45 USD
Where to Buy:Crocs
Aeyde Catrina Silver Nappa
Price: £320 GBP / $425 USD
Where to Buy:Aeyde
Charles & Keith Linen Bow Buckled Mary Janes
Price: £89 GBP / $76 USD
Where to Buy:Charles & Keith
Jacquemus Ballerina Mules
Price: £510 GBP / $675 USD
Where to Buy:Jacquemus
Nike Calm Mule
Price: £65 GBP / $60 USD
Where to Buy:Nike
Paris Texas Vicky Wedge
Price: £445 GBP / $595 USD
Where to Buy:Paris Texas
Clarks Originals Wallabee T-bar Mary Jane
Price: £140 GBP / $170 USD
Where to Buy:Clarks Originals
Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoe
Price: £180 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Timberland
EYTYS Alessa Sandals
Price: £200 GBP / $260 USD
Where to Buy:EYTYS
CELINE Tippi Triomphe Sandal
Price: £890 GBP / $1150 USD
Where to Buy:CELINE
Gucci Horsebit Flatform Sandal
Price: £700 GBP / approx $870 USD
Where to Buy:Gucci
Jimmy Choo Amel 50 Pumps
Price: £850 GBP / $1,095 USD
Where to Buy:Jimmy Choo
Alohas Halia Beige Leather Mules
Price: £180 GBP / $220 USD
Where to Buy:Alohas
Vagabond Wioletta Shoes
Price: £90 GBP / $130 USD
Where to Buy:Vagabond
Melissa x UNDERCOVER Patty Stones
Price: £160 GBP / $169 USD
Where to Buy:Melissa
Camper Kobarah Flats
Price: £60 GBP / $80 USD
Where to Buy:Camper
Courreges Stream Leather Sandals
Price: £1,110 GBP / $1,560 USD
Where to Buy:Courreges
LOEWE Foam Clog
Price: £450 GBP / $590 USD
Where to Buy:LOEWE