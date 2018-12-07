What to Know Before Watching the Golden Globes
For one, there's a lot of booze involved.
We can't wait to tune in to the Golden Globe Awards each year to see which of our favorite celebs are honored for their impressive work in film and television. Though much of the show remains the same each go-around, some interesting surprises have popped up throughout the awards' storied past. Read on to brush up on the history and odd happenings involved before you tune in for the 76th annual celebration.
