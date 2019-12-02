Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton Are The Look Of Cool-Kid Love At Basketball Game

With the release of the critically-acclaimed film Bohemian Rhapsody came Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton: The two lead actors whose relationship blossomed alongside their award-winning movie roles.

The couple turned heads during the 2019 awards season with their combined effortlessly cool style complimenting their sweet moments of interaction, most memorably when Malek was awarded the Oscar for best actor and instinctively grabbed and kissed his girlfriend with joy.

The speech then cemented his public devotion to Boynton, as he utilised his winning moment to pay homage to Boynton, saying: 'You're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart.'

Though the couple haven't been pictured as much since the first few months of the year, their relationship continues to go from strength to strength with their most recent joint appearance occurring at the Venice Film Festival.

Individually, Boynton and Malek are capitalising on the success of Bohemian Rhapsody too, with exciting upcoming projects including a Bond villain role for Malek and Boynton's part in the hugely anticipated Netflix series from Ryan Murphy, The Politician.

We take a look back at their most head-turning looks, starting with the most recent...