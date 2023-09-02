I'm getting married next year — 5 wedding essentials every 2024 bride should have

2024 brides, add these editor-approved wedding products to your shopping list. (Getty Images)

If you're a 2024 bride like me, the countdown is officially on and you're likely already neck-deep in wedding planning mode. From picking a venue to finding a photographer, it can be enough to make your head swim. However, I'm a firm believer in planning (way) ahead, since anything you get done now is just one less thing to worry about in the future.

Now that my April 2024 wedding is quickly approaching, I've started gathering supplies to help make the big day run smoothly. For any fellow brides-to-be, keep scrolling for my five of my must-have products that are worth adding to your wedding checklist now.

My go-to for cleaning my engagement ring: Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik. Photos via Amazon, Kate Mendonca.

Removes dirt and oil from jewelry in minutes

Suitable for use on diamonds and precious gems, including rubies, emeralds, and sapphire

4.5-star rating, 42,000+ reviews

I'll admit that I've had a long engagement (my fiancé and I wanted to take our time planning a wedding), but one thing that's been by my side since day one in late 2021 was the Diamond Dazzle Stik. I've written about my love for this convenient jewelry cleaner in the past, and it's still a favourite of mine. It uses a fine brush to clean delicate jewelry settings, and is safe to use on diamonds and other precious stones. Just give your jewelry a quick rinse after using this cleaner, and it literally looks as good as new.

Cozy Earth's bamboo pajamas are already on my wedding packing list. Photos via Cozy Earth, Kate Mendonca.

An Oprah's Favourite product winner

Made from super soft, breathable bamboo fabric

4.9-star rating, 3,000+ reviews

These bamboo PJs from Cozy Earth were chosen as one of Oprah's Favourite Things in 2019, and if they're good enough for the Big O, they're good enough for me. Made from breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, they help keep you cool while you sleep. This set is also ideal for brides getting ready, as the button-up top makes it easy to protect your hair and makeup once it's done. As an added bonus, they come packaged in a travel-friendly bag that can be reused again and again.

The Skims Low Back Shorts are perfect for wearing under backless dresses or tops. Photos via Kate Mendonca.

Light compression and support to smooth the midsection, hips and thighs

Plunging back that can be worn under backless gowns

4.3-star rating, 125+ reviews

When you have a backless wedding gown with spaghetti straps, finding shapewear that won't be visible underneath it is tough to say the least. I'm also not a huge fan of shapewear to begin with, so I wanted something that was also lightweight and comfortable. Enter, the Skims Barely There Low Back Shorts. These shorts check all my boxes, but if you prefer something with a little more compression, you can also shop the Sheer Sculpt Low Back Short for more support.

WallyBags Unisex 60" Deluxe Travel Garment Bag. Images via Amazon.

60" length is long enough to store wedding gowns

Garment bag folds in half for convenient carrying

4.5-star rating, 100+ reviews

While I haven't yet purchased this garment bag, it's next on my list of wedding must-haves — especially since I'm having a destination wedding. With a 60" compartment, this garment bag helps clothes stay neat and wrinkle-free during transport by car, train, or plane. It holds up to six hangers to secure multiple outfits at once, and folds in half for easy carrying.

I wore this YSL lipstick in shade 21 during my engagement photos, and it earned tons of compliments. Photos via Kate Mendonca.

Lightweight, long-wearing matte colour

Available in several colours at Holt Renfrew , YSL , and Sephora , but I'm partial to shade 21, Rouge Paradoxe

4.7-star rating, 1,200+ reviews

If you're looking for a bold and bright, yet still super flattering shade of red lipstick, my top pick is the Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick in shade 21, Rouge Paradoxe. I wore it during my engagement shoot earlier this year, and it earned me tons of compliments from friends and family. This matte lipstick has staying power, feels weightless on your lips, and doesn't leave them feeling dry like other matte finishes often do.

