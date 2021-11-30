23andMe's Genetic DNA Kit is on sale for just $89 on Amazon — but not for long

23andMe's Genetic DNA Test is on sale on Amazon Canada. (Getty Images)

If you're stuck on trying to find the perfect holiday gift for the person who has it all, you're in luck.

Even though Cyber Monday is technically over, Amazon Canada is offering shoppers the chance to save on tons of deals across their entire site thanks to their Epic Deals. One standout find that would make a great stocking stuffer is the 23andMe Ancestry+Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, on sale for 30 per cent off — but only until tomorrow.

23andMe is a personal Genetic DNA test that can help trace the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors, where your DNA originates out of more than 2000 regions and so much more.

Like other DNA kits, you can opt-in or out of connecting with relatives through 23andMe’s DNA Relatives tool.

Unlike other DNA Kits, 23andMe also gives you access to more than 80 reports on traits like your hair, freckles, how your DNA impacts your preferences and more. It’s an interesting addition to see the role DNA plays in making us who we are.

What 23andMe won’t do is give you any historical info on your DNA relatives or allow you to trace your genealogy through historical records the same way as some other DNA kits. 23andMe will however, automatically create family trees based on DNA relatives if you opt in to their DNA Relatives tool.

What people are saying

23andMe's DNA kits have earned a 4.6-star rating based on more than 900 customer reviews. Amazon shoppers have called 23andMe’s kit a “great gift” that’s “easy to understand” and “fun” to do with your family.

“I’ve been wanting to invest in this for a while,” one shopper said, adding that the process was “easy” with “clear instructions” and fast results.

Others have said that even if you know about your family history, the DNA kit can help give “the last little bit of information” that can help you understand your genealogy.

“Very informative,” one shopper said. “I think everyone should do this.”

Although there are tons of positive reviews available online there are still some things to consider before you buy.

Some shoppers have said they wish that the family history piece was a little more in depth. The DNA kit will narrow down your origins from country or general area, but can’t give you much more information than that. However, some sites, like Ancestry.com, can help you connect the dots of DNA results with historical records if you’re willing to pay for a site membership.

Verdict

If you're looking for a fun gift to give to family and friends this Christmas, 23andMe's Genetic DNA Test might be for you. Whether you're just curious or looking to learn more about your family history, it's an interesting process to learn about your DNA and potentially connect with DNA relatives.

However, if you're looking to build a true family tree through investigation and historical records, this might not be the DNA kit for you. 23andMe focuses more on what your DNA can tell you about yourself, rather than what you can do with that DNA to learn more about your genealogy.

