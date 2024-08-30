23 finds that are at least 50% off for Labor Day: KitchenAid, Emeril, Bali and more

Grab a plush pair of pillows for 76% off, a Henckel's knife set for nearly $200 off and more with these Labor Day deals.

We'll cut right to the chase: Some of us just want to know which Labor Day sales will save us the most money. Nothing wrong with that! If that's you, you're in the right place. We went on the hunt for Labor Day deals that, at minimum, offer savings of 50% (though some of the items on this list top 70%!). We're talking tech finds, home goods, kitchen products, beauty faves, fall fashion — the whole nine yards. (Well, maybe four and a half yards, in this case.)

How does a plush pair of cooling pillows marked down to $29 (from $120) sound? That's a 76% markdown. Or maybe a gorgeous striped cardigan that only looks expensive for $30 (originally $60). Oh, and don't forget a lightweight mini chainsaw to take care of any yard work before it gets too cold — it's just $40 (down from $80).

There's a lot more where those came from, so keep scrolling to see what else you can score for a steal.

Home deals

Amazon Tyfitb Satin Pillowcase, Queen, 2-Pack $4 $9 Save $5 Did you know sleeping on a silky pillowcase won't only make you feel like royalty, but it's actually better for your skin and hair? It can help reduce breakage and split ends while causing fewer skin wrinkles, since it minimizes friction. All that for just four bucks? Sign us up! $4 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime and coupon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Some colors, like rose gold, retail for $70, so the fact that this one is 75% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $53 with Prime and coupon $17 at Amazon

Amazon Feelso Handheld Shower Head with Filter $20 $40 Save $20 with Prime Hard water? Give your shower the upgrade it deserves with this filtered showerhead, which not only helps remove impurities, it also provides strong water pressure. The three settings — rainfall, massage and mix — will make you feel like you're in a spa rather than your home tub. Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $29 $120 Save $91 with coupon Show sweaty nights who's in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, the pillows are suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get 'em while they're over 75% off. Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options. Save $91 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with Prime and coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $40 with Prime and coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime If your yard's in need of some heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. To make things even more convenient, this top-seller is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. This deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we've ever seen it. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, you're still saving over 60%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $141 with Prime and coupon $79 at Amazon

Tech and auto deals

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $27 $300 Save $273 with Prime and coupon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. FYI, the original list price looks to be exaggerated, as the highest we've seen this gizmo priced at is around $60. That said, you're still saving over 55%. Save $273 with Prime and coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with coupon Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. It even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. Note: We've never seen this go as high as its original listed price — the most we've seen it for is around $100. All things considered, you're still getting a great deal with that starting price, and we've yet to see it on sale for less than it is now. Save $558 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 You'll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one of your tires is looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it's down to the lowest price we've seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is a bit exaggerated). $50 at Amazon

Amazon Velcase Drone with Camera $50 $250 Save $200 You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this No. 1 bestselling drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your vacation. And yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Full disclosure: We've yet to see it top $90, so the original list price is likely inflated. That said, getting it for $50 is still fab. $50 at Amazon

Kitchen deals

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $20 $70 Save $50 Butterfingers, unite! Stainless steel mixing bowls are where it's at for clumsy bakers like me, since they're shatterproof. What I love about this set is that each bowl comes with a lid — that way, if you're making, say, bread dough that needs to rise, you'll have a cover for it without having to waste plastic wrap. Plus, you'll be able to pop any leftovers right into the fridge, and at $4 per bowl, this set is a steal — you're saving over 70%! "They are so much lighter than my regular mixing bowls and so much easier to handle," said a home baker. "I used to feel I was jeopardizing my life whenever I took my ceramic bowls down. I highly recommend." $20 at Walmart

Amazon KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $24 $50 Save $26 Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is over 50% off. Because it's KitchenAid, you know you're getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. $24 at Amazon

Walmart Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 Talk about a multitasker! This 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill also functions as a toaster oven, air fryer, dehydrator and more, meaning you can use it to make practically any meal of the day. Pancakes? Yup, there's a griddle pan for that. Fries and wings? That's what the crisper basket is for. Roasted veggies? Throw 'em on the baking tray! At nearly 65% off, this is the lowest price we're seeing for this bestseller — it rarely goes lower. That gets a "Bam!" $60 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $150 $345 Save $195 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This bestselling collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $150 at Amazon

Style and beauty deals

Amazon Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon Retinol isn't just for your face — the rest of your body deserves its benefits, too! The ingredient is beloved for its ability to help increase collagen production, which, in turn, can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be irritating if you're just starting out, but this hydrating cream was formulated to be gentle enough for daily use. This price is on par with the lowest we've ever seen for it. If you're ready to show fine lines who's boss, check out our picks for the best retinol serums too. Save $15 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan $24 $58 Save $34 with coupon It's not too early to get a start on your cozy fall wardrobe, especially when it means grabbing a wildly popular sweater for nearly 60% off. This versatile button-down can be thrown on over a classic jeans-and-tee combo (as pictured here) or paired with a tank and leggings, skirt and top ... no matter how you wear it, it'll be cute and comfy. Save $34 with coupon $24 at Amazon