24 Photos Of Ancient Relics From The 1900s That Belong In Some Sort Of History Museum

1.This waffle iron from the 1950s:

2.This driver's license from the 1930s:

3.This stove from the 1950s that has a built-in soup pot:

4.This 1930s radio and fish tank combo:

5.This 1910 toilet that has a sink built in at the top that runs when it's flushed:

6.This Crest toothpaste bottle and logo from 1955:

7.These 1930s spectacles:

8.This 1930s phone that was still installed in someone's apartment:

9.This picture of the Michelin man in 1915:

10.This typewriter from 1910:

11.This Gatorade carton from 1988:

12.This 1980s Cheetos bag:

13.This original bottle of Red Bull found in Thailand in 1992:

14.This 1950s bathroom with a built-in toilet phone:

15.This built-in seat for a telephone nook in a house built in 1947:

16.This list of instructions for new moms from the 1940s hospital maternity ward:

17.This 1951 banned children's toy science kit that wanted kids to find uranium deposits:

18.This Burger King Kids Club cup from 1996:

19.This pill container from 1947:

20.This surgery bill from a six-day hospital stay in 1956:

21.This 1950s tie that gave people fashion advice:

22.This double oven from the 1970s:

23.This 1948 Hotpoint refrigerator:

24.And finally, this chart of the cost of living in 1989: