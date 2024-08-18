24 Photos Of Ancient Relics From The 1900s That Belong In Some Sort Of History Museum

1.This waffle iron from the 1950s:

Open waffle iron on a kitchen counter with visible control knob labeled "dark" and "light." Various kitchen items are in the background
u/ADuncan222 / Via reddit.com

2.This driver's license from the 1930s:

An old Virginia motor vehicle operator's license for William Stewart, issued in 1939, expiring in 1942. Includes personal details and a signature
u/hsox05 / Via reddit.com

3.This stove from the 1950s that has a built-in soup pot:

Large metal pot with a lid next to a stove. The stove has an empty circular heating element built into its surface
u/Blockwork_Orange / Via reddit.com

4.This 1930s radio and fish tank combo:

Antique wooden cabinet transformed into a fish tank with decorative plants inside
u/normalizecrocs / Via reddit.com

5.This 1910 toilet that has a sink built in at the top that runs when it's flushed:

A small bathroom with a white toilet featuring a built-in sink on the tank, including a faucet, with a toilet paper roll on top and a plunger nearby
u/trevormead / Via reddit.com

6.This Crest toothpaste bottle and logo from 1955:

A person holds a 4.6 oz tube of Crest toothpaste in a store. Text on the toothpaste reads "Fluoride toothpaste for anticavity, antigingivitis, and sensitive teeth."
u/nerd-tuber / Via reddit.com

7.These 1930s spectacles:

Vintage eyeglasses in a case with a label reading "Mr. W.C. Quaile, 11-5-1932" and a cloth from J. Beatty & Co. Opticians, Rexall Pharmacy, Clones
u/H1gh_Tr3ason / Via reddit.com

8.This 1930s phone that was still installed in someone's apartment:

Vintage wall-mounted telephone with a rotary dial, earpiece, and a small plaque for instructions. No people are present in the image
u/StupidBump / Via reddit.com

9.This picture of the Michelin man in 1915:

Vintage Michelin advertisement featuring the Michelin Man with a rib removed, captioned "The Rib of Life," Michelin Tyre Co. Ltd., 81 Fulham Rd., Chelsea
u/RipperSplitter / Via reddit.com

10.This typewriter from 1910:

Close-up of a vintage typewriter with "MIGNON" written on the top section
u/ITAraving / Via reddit.com

11.This Gatorade carton from 1988:

Vintage Gatorade Lemon-Lime carton that looks like a juicepack, with the straw still inside
u/shesgreasy / Via reddit.com

12.This 1980s Cheetos bag:

Cheetos Crunchy snack bag that's clear and has the brand cheetah at the bottom
u/20yrstoomany / Via reddit.com

13.This original bottle of Red Bull found in Thailand in 1992:

Hand holding a bottle that looks like medicine with Thai text
u/mMaVie / Via reddit.com

14.This 1950s bathroom with a built-in toilet phone:

A bathroom with an old-fashioned phone mounted on the wall above the toilet
u/jerog1 / Via reddit.com

15.This built-in seat for a telephone nook in a house built in 1947:

A small built-in cabinet with a drop-down seat and small countertop for the phone
u/boho_chic / Via reddit.com

16.This list of instructions for new moms from the 1940s hospital maternity ward:

Summarized text: Instructions on hospital regulations for patient behavior including no smoking, maintaining silence, and personal healing
u/The_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com
closeup of the list
u/The_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com

17.This 1951 banned children's toy science kit that wanted kids to find uranium deposits:

Vintage Gilbert Atomic Energy Lab kit with various scientific instruments displayed inside a case
u/bluepooner25 / Via reddit.com

18.This Burger King Kids Club cup from 1996:

Kids' meal cup with illustrated Burger King Kids Club characters engaging with food and gadgets
u/doomedroadtrips / Via reddit.com

19.This pill container from 1947:

Old prescription box with a label from Higley's Drug Store and capsules inside
u/KerchBridgeSmoker / Via reddit.com

20.This surgery bill from a six-day hospital stay in 1956:

1956 hospital bill with charges for room, medicine, lab, and operating room totaling $123.50
u/Suwannee_Gator / Via reddit.com

21.This 1950s tie that gave people fashion advice:

Close-up of a Wembley tie label suggesting to "wear with charcoal or brown suit."
u/NucklestheEnchilada_ / Via reddit.com

22.This double oven from the 1970s:

Vintage wall oven with a decorative towel hanging on the handle
u/rbevans / Via reddit.com

23.This 1948 Hotpoint refrigerator:

Old-style fridge in a dimly lit room, shown closed and open, revealing its interior with some food items
u/HypeTime / Via reddit.com

24.And finally, this chart of the cost of living in 1989:

Page from a book showing a list of common living expenses and food prices from 1989, such as new car, average income, and costs of milk and eggs
u/GideonWells / Via reddit.com
