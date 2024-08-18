24 Photos Of Ancient Relics From The 1900s That Belong In Some Sort Of History Museum
1.This waffle iron from the 1950s:
2.This driver's license from the 1930s:
3.This stove from the 1950s that has a built-in soup pot:
4.This 1930s radio and fish tank combo:
5.This 1910 toilet that has a sink built in at the top that runs when it's flushed:
6.This Crest toothpaste bottle and logo from 1955:
7.These 1930s spectacles:
8.This 1930s phone that was still installed in someone's apartment:
9.This picture of the Michelin man in 1915:
10.This typewriter from 1910:
11.This Gatorade carton from 1988:
12.This 1980s Cheetos bag:
13.This original bottle of Red Bull found in Thailand in 1992:
14.This 1950s bathroom with a built-in toilet phone:
15.This built-in seat for a telephone nook in a house built in 1947:
16.This list of instructions for new moms from the 1940s hospital maternity ward:
17.This 1951 banned children's toy science kit that wanted kids to find uranium deposits:
18.This Burger King Kids Club cup from 1996:
19.This pill container from 1947:
20.This surgery bill from a six-day hospital stay in 1956:
21.This 1950s tie that gave people fashion advice:
22.This double oven from the 1970s:
23.This 1948 Hotpoint refrigerator:
24.And finally, this chart of the cost of living in 1989: