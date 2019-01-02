You Have to Watch These Classic '90s Movies on Netflix in January

Even though Netflix is constantly adding new movies to their lineup (including Netflix originals), sometimes you're just in the mood to watch a classic. And not an old classic-but a recent one. Maybe it's a movie you grew up watching over and over again, like cinematic comfort food. Or maybe it's a movie you never got around to seeing, even though you always saw the cover in your local video store. If you're in a nostalgic kind of mood, here are the best '90s movies to watch on Netflix right now.