25 Summer Desserts From Frozen Treats to No-Bake Cakes

Step into the sunshine with these desserts that celebrate summer fun.

Every season has its signature flavors, and when it comes to our favorite desserts, summertime takes the cake — especially the no-bake numbers, like icebox cakes. That's in no small part due to the procession of peak fruits that make their way to market, whether it's the long, season-spanning line of ruby-red strawberries or the short, tangy stint of sour cherries. From frozen refreshers to chilled delights, these are the summer desserts to make all season long.

Midsummer Fruit Tart

Celebrate summer fruit at its best with this fruit tart from Julia Child. With its sugar cookie-like base and a tangy, creamy cheesecake filling, it's the perfect vehicle for showcasing whatever peak-season fruit you fancy.

Coconut-Mango Kataifi Sundae

Served family-style, this tropical sundae is a summer stunner. It features coconut, mango, and pistachio ice cream topped with sliced mangos, mango-coconut caramel sauce, coconut-candied cashews, and crisp, honey-baked kataifi made with shredded phyllo.

Cherry-Lime Ice Pops

These summery ice pops are based on the frozen treats known as thrills in Georgia. Made with pure cherry juice, lime juice, and Bing cherries, they're bursting with real fruit flavor.

Grilled S’mores Pie

This decadent graham cracker-crusted dessert with chocolate ganache filling is topped with gooey toasted marshmallows, giving you all the flavors of s’mores but in the form of a pie cooked on the grill.

Lemon Lavender Nectarine Cobbler

Served with vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream, this spicy, sweet, and tart cobbler features nectarines in all their juicy glory. Of course, if peaches are what you have on hand, feel free to make the swap.

Classic Summer Pudding

Summer pudding is a classic British dessert that transforms stale bread into a moist, cake-like cloak for this vibrant trio of berries. You can serve it as-is, but it's terrific plated with a halo of Grand Mariner-tinged whipped cream, tangy crème fraîche, vanilla ice cream, or berry sorbet.

Cornbread Tres Leches Cake

Pastry chef Paola Velez's unconventional take on tres leches cake strips the dessert of its cloying sweetness by pairing cornmeal cake made with labneh and a dairy soak that skips the sweetened condensed milk. The result is a balanced cake topped with billows of whipped cream and the seasonal fresh fruit of your choice.

Air Fryer Brownies

These brownies are extra awesome in the summer since they don't require turning on the oven. Plus, they make a great foundation for a customizable brownie sundae.

Banana Pudding Paletas

These frozen custard pops combine all the classic components of banana pudding for a refreshing treat, no spoon required. If you like, add a tablespoon of bourbon to the mix, which plays nicely off the browned butter for a decidedly more adult-centered dessert.

Sour Cherry Pie

Almond and sour cherries have complementary flavor profiles; together, they create a delicious and elegant pie with perfect flavor balance. The frangipane and sour cherries give the pie a tender and custard-y filling with a pop of tartness and textures. Sour cherry season is fleeting, so be sure to make this pie while the fruit is around.



Salted Watermelon Ice Cream

Garnished with fresh watermelon slices and a sprinkle of flaky, crunchy sea salt, this refreshing watermelon ice cream sings the sweet song of summer. It's made with a combination of coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream to ensure each bite is velvety smooth,

Double-Decker Meringue Cake with Summer Berries

This butter cake is flecked with freeze-dried strawberries and made extra moist by the addition of sour cream. We love to adorn it with fresh berries, but sliced stone fruits are also delicious on top.

No-Bake Peaches-and-Cream Cheesecake

With a perfect graham cracker crust and two layers of peach puree, this no-bake dessert is a summertime hit. The ideal ratio of cream cheese to ricotta gives the cake an extra creamy texture.

Chocolate-Raspberry Icebox Cake

Crushed cookies, fresh raspberries, and layers of tart raspberry sorbet and vanilla ice cream transform into a creamy, dreamy marbled cake in about 15 minutes — no frosting (or oven!) required. Be sure to allow time for the cake to become solid in the freezer, at least four hours.

Mini Mangonada Floats

Baking blogger Abi Balingit's mini trifles are a mashup of two summertime dessert favorites: the Mexican mangonada and the Filipino mango float. Assemble these no-bake treats the night before your party, then garnish with festive dried mango cutouts when you're ready to serve.

Whole-Fruit Rocket Pops

Gail Simmons' deep-hued popsicles take an adult approach to the classic childhood treat: They're layered with strawberry-lime, coconut-banana and ginger, and blueberry-mint for a big burst of pure, fruity flavor.

Summer Peach and Blackberry Galette

Galettes are a fuss-free way to enjoy the virtues of seasonal fruit pie. “What I love about galettes is that they’re so user-friendly,” says 2015 F&W Best New Chef Katie Button. “No matter how you fold or crimp them, they always look beautiful; in fact, the more rustic they look, the prettier they seem to be.”

Boozy Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Sweet, zippy, and irresistibly delicious, pastry chef Claudia Fleming's frozen cocktail is made with lemon vodka, Prosecco, basil, limoncello, strawberries, and lemon sorbet —and can also double as a dessert.

Blackberry and Mascarpone Crêpe Cake

Layered with rich mascarpone whipped cream, tart berries, and a little lemon zest, this sensational no-bake crêpe cake from Gail Simmons will have you savoring summer bite by bite. Plus, it lends itself well to being prepared in advance.

Pineapple-Coconut Soft Serve

Only five ingredients are needed for this tropical treat that comes together with the help of a food processor. For an adult upgrade, swap out a quarter cup of the coconut cream with your favorite rum so it's even more reminiscent of a tiki cocktail.

Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chef Taffy Elrod sandwiches no-churn cream cheese ice cream between cakey red velvet cookies for a sure crowd-pleaser that can be prepared in advance.

Blueberry-Banana Cream Pie

This icebox pie created by cookbook author Hetal Vasavada boasts a delicious banana flavor thanks to the combination of a silky custard and sliced fresh bananas that line the bottom of the graham cracker crust. The blueberries add a pop of color to the pie, while their jammy flavor provides a tart dimension.



Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

Zucchini bread traverses the line between breakfast and dessert; studded with chocolate chips, this version leans more in the direction of dessert (but don't let that stop you from having it with your morning coffee!). It's a great way to use up your garden surplus, especially if you double the recipe and stash some in the freezer for later.

Strawberry Granita with Sweet Pesto

Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson blends juicy strawberries with simple syrup, tangy verjus, and a bit of salt for this quenching granita. Once it's frozen, he serves it with a honeyed mint-basil pesto and mounds of whipped cream.

Chocolate Cream Squares

Rich, cool, and creamy, this is the chocolate cake to serve when the mercury rises. After it's assembled, pop it in the freezer at least four hours (or up to a week!) so the layers can meld together.

