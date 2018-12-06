26 Cardigans To Up Your Granny-Chic Game This Christmas

When Prada, Balenciaga, Christopher Kane and Gucci all agree that cardigans are a thing, then we dutifully agree. For a couple of seasons now designers have begun to re-embrace the humble cardi and we're not at all mad about it.

About as comfy and practical as a garment can get, the least a cardigan can do is keep you warm, whilst at most, it transforms you into a kind of chic, french librarian.

So, if continental, sexy intellectualism is the look you are going for, then read on.