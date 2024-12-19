3-Legged Dog That Survived Hurricane Francine Transferred to Oregon Humane Society on Holiday Flight

Desti Ann, discovered after weathering flash flooding in Louisiana, will have a chance to find her forever home in Oregon

One lucky dog was gifted the holiday trip of a lifetime.

After she was rescued from the devastation left by Hurricane Francine in September, Desti Ann, a three-legged stray pup from Louisiana, received medical care from a local shelter before she was chosen to board a cross-country flight to the Oregon Humane Society, where she’ll spend the holidays, Greater Good Charities shared in a press release with PEOPLE.

According to organization, St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, based in Luling, La., received several calls about a young stray dog in the days before the arrival of Hurricane Francine. Though local animal control officers made several attempts to rescue the pup, she would prove elusive, always fleeing into the surrounding woods.



Greater Good Charities Desti Ann

Related: Clear the Shelters Has Found Homes for Over 1M Pets, But Thousands More Are Ready to Be Adopted

After the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Sept. 11 — bringing with it severe street flooding, downed trees and extreme property damage — local community members left food out for the missing animal, hoping to welcome her to a safe and warm home. Ten days later, a resident posted a photo of the pup with what appeared to be a damaged leg, and later that day, she was rescued and brought to St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter.

At the shelter, she was given her name — Desti Ann, after the Louisiana community Destrehan from which she was rescued. Veterinarians also determined that her leg, which had suffered from a severely broken femur after weathering the storm, had to be amputated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Even after braving a hurricane and recovering surgery, Desti Ann’s spirit remained unshaken,” Greater Good Charities said, per the press release.

While she recovered at St. Charles Parish — quickly learning to trust humans — the shelter received several inquiries about adopting young Desti Ann to no avail. “But with a little Christmas magic, her story took a joyful turn,” the organization shared.



Greater Good Charities Desti Ann

Related: Interested in Adopting a Pet? Here's Everything You Need to Know

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Greater Good Charities — a global organization that supports families and pets impacted by local disasters — flew over 50 pets impacted by Hurricane Francine from Louisiana to shelters in Oregon and Washington. And Desti Ann was among them.

According to the release, this is part of the organization’s efforts to transport rescue animals to shelters with high demand for adoptable pets. “This flight and Desti Ann’s story is an example of the good we can do when people come together,” said Greater Good Charities CEO Liz Baker.

The Desti Ann will reside at the Oregon Humane Society over the holidays, before she’s adopted into her forever home.



Read the original article on People