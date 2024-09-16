The Major Green Tea Myth We Have to Stop Believing





Is it possible that green (tea) is the new black (coffee)? Well, not quite. Coffee in all its glorious varieties is still, by far, the most popular beverage for Americans to enjoy in the morning, but as you can see from all the Kermit-colored cuppas being carried around town, many are switching to green tea to get their daily fix of caffeine. (One recent report estimated that the green tea market will double in the U.S. to more than $28 billion by 2030.) A big part of this popularity may be due to the fact that green tea is seen as a super-healthy choice. But is it better for you than black tea or coffee? In some ways, yes.

First, let's look at where different varieties of teas come from. All tea (except for ones made of fruit, flowers, herbs or roots, which are technically "infusions") are first brewed from the dried leaves of the Camellia Sinesis bush. The differences come in how oxidized they are. White tea is made from unoxidized buds, whereas oolong tea stems from particularly oxidized leaves and black tea is made when completely oxidized leaves are steeped in hot water. Green tea, on the other hand, is made with unoxidized tea leaves — all of these varieties contain antioxidants, chiefly flavonoids, a group of plant-based chemicals that have been shown to reduce coronary inflammation. How you choose to brew your tea — and the kind of tea you've chosen to brew — can play a role in its final antioxidant counts. Green tea, however, has been shown to naturally contain the highest amount of flavonoids of the four varieties.

But some of the hype has gotten a little out of control, so we'll sort out the reasons you should be drinking green tea — and debunk the most common myths about the tasty brew.

Health benefits

Compounds in green tea may reduce risk of cancers.



This is a benefit that has some good evidence, as long as you look at it in context. The antioxidant-compounds found in green tea have been touted with cancer-fighting properties — and current research supports this. A 2018 review of published research over the last decade found that those who regularly consumed green tea marginally lowered their risk of developing breast cancer, and a 2022 review indicates that green tea consumption may lower risk for lung cancer.

There's a catch, though. Plant-based diets are often always linked to a reduced risk of cancer — plus other chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. Among the myriad of benefits associated with packing on the veggies (and drinking unsweetened tea), plants are full of polyphenolic compounds, a type of antioxidant that reduces the risk of chronic disease by improving cellular function of tissues, leaving less "room" for cancer cells to develop. So if you're not a green tea lover, never fear! Simply loading up on veggie- and fruit-based meals and snacks — even if you choose to enjoy coffee daily — can help to reduce chronic disease risk when consumed consistently.

Green tea may reduce heart disease risk.

In population studies, people who frequently drink unsweetened green tea are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) later in life; a 2023 review found that consumption of green tea is linked to both a lower risk of CVD and a lower risk of dying of CVD. That said, many of these population studies are specific to region and genetics. For example: Studies conducted in Taiwan and Japan, where green tea is consumed regularly and consistently, may have a genetic predisposition to the positive effects of green tea. Again, it may be green tea's role as an alternative to sweetened beverages that holds the key here: Population studies conducted in the U.S. and abroad consistently link drinking unsweetened versions of any type of tea as an alternative to sugary beverages with improved heart-health and reduced risk of developing other types of chronic diseases — especially ones related to obesity.

Green tea can help lower blood sugar.

If you're drinking unsweetened versions of green tea, it's certainly a blood sugar-lowering beverage. But lately, I'm seeing green tea as an ingredient used in everything from sugary juices, "tonics" and "elixirs" to frozen yogurt, pasta sauce, and dressings, which can be loaded with sugar. Be sure to scan the nutrients label on any packaged products to ensure you're not accidentally guzzling tons of added sugars every day.

Green tea is caffeine-free.

Well, this one is not always true, but some green teas are indeed non-caffeinated. And in any case, green tea is lower in caffeine than coffee is, so it may be a better choice for those who get jittery after a cup of joe (one cup of home-brewed coffee contains about 100mg of caffeine; tea is between 25-50mg, depending on the type and brew's strength). If to sip a cup of tea to relax before bed, look for teas that are clearly labeled "caffeine-free" on the front of the pack, or check Nutrition Facts labels closely for 0 mg caffeine per serving.

But you don't need to cut out all caffeine for your health: The USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest caffeinating at around 300-400mg per day from coffee and tea to reduce risk of cognitive decline, boost memory, and improve energy — so for those who aren't as sensitive to the jolt, don't be afraid to drink up.

Green tea can be calming.

It may depend on your definition of "calm." Green tea is a source of the amino acid of the amino acid L-theanine, a compound that's linked to alertness and mood-enhancement. Research has also linked l-theanine consumption to reduced anxiety and improved focus — but if you're drinking caffeine-containing green tea (and you're sensitive to caffeine), you may not find guzzling the green stuff to be very soothing.

Myths

Green tea can help you lose weight and boost your metabolism.

If it does, it has very little to do with any magic properties of the tea. A few small-scale studies have linked an increased metabolic rate to drinking green tea (when sipping about four caffeinated cups per day), but the only truly variable factor in your basal metabolic rate (BMR) is increasing your lean body mass, a.k.a. building muscle. That's why strength training is key to keeping your metabolism up for the long-term, and crucial to bone, muscle and immune function, which ultimately helps to support metabolism over time.

Basically, if you would otherwise be chugging down regular soda, juice, energy-drinks or sweetened-coffee-and-tea, and you switch to unsweetened green tea, you could drop some pounds over the long run. That's because the number one source of added sugar (and therefore, added calories) in the American diet is from sugar-sweetened beverages, so opting for a calorie-free alternative is always best. But if you're already sipping on water flavored with fresh fruit, sparkling water, unsweetened coffee and tea, or the occasional diet beverage, then switching to green tea won't have any effect on your weight.

Green tea is anti-aging.

Green tea's antioxidants also do their "dirty work" by scavenging for free-radicals in the cells of your body, protecting and preventing damage to tissues (like skin!). But just as no single food or beverage can cure cancer, green tea is not equivalent to Botox in a bottle. According to the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Health, Beauty and Environmental Labs, "Green tea catechins may help protect skin from UV damage, but more research needs to be done with longer studies to show the benefits of topically applying green tea extract."

Drinking green tea burns belly fat immediately.

Any time you change your diet to start a new plan in which you burn more energy than you consume, you'll likely "burn" off some fat mass (for many of us, that's stored around the tummy area, so you may notice a little tightening-up!). But unfortunately, there isn't one single food or drink that magically erase fat from a specific spot. If you're drinking tea to drop calories and fat, remember that tea lattes, sparkling green teas with added sugar, and green tea "flavored" drinks can be loaded with sugar, which has been linked to weight gain over time (specifically, abdominal fat), so just make sure that you're choosing versions with zero grams of sugar and zero calories per serving.

