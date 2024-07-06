The 33 high street essentials every British man needs this summer, from £16

Stick to the classics with just a few carefully chosen nods to current trends, advises Leaper - Marks and Spencer/Toast/Arket

Why spend a fortune on your new summer holiday wardrobe this year, when the offering on the high street is so good?

From new-staple chino shorts at GAP for £30, to non-garish men’s shirts for under £100, brands from Marks & Spencer to COS have come through will collections that look far more expensive than their actual price tags.

A few new style injections can make all the difference when updating holiday outfits you’ve loved and worn for years. Sticking to classic pieces and adding just a sprinkling of carefully chosen nods to trends should ensure that you get maximum wear out of your outfits for years to come.

And if the weather doesn’t play ball for long? We’ve got you covered, literally, with stylish layering options too. From suitcase-friendly sun hats, to smart shorts and sandals, these are the hero styles to buy.

A relaxed or boxy cut of T-shirt will stand away from the body and create a modern look. Premium, heavy-weight cotton hangs rather than clings.

Reach for relaxed jacket silhouettes in cotton or linen when you want to add polish to an outfit without breaking into a sweat.

Classic chinos or smart drawstring shorts look summery and relaxed without going too back-garden-BBQ. Stick to versatile neutrals that are easy to mix and match with your favourite shirts and T-shirts.

For all-day wear, slip-on footbeds or padded slides are as easy as they are comfortable. Adventures in the great outdoors call for trekking sandals. Update your linen trousers with this season’s fisherman sandals.

Step away from Hawaiian florals and novelty prints. Subtle motifs and muted tones still say “Out Of Office”, but in a far chicer way.

While traditional tailoring can feel too stuffy in the summer months, a sleek tapered trouser in linen is a smart and cool-keeping alternative.

As well as shading your face from the sun, a summer hat is a stylish finishing touch. Pick a hat that matches the look of your outfit, be it a casual cap or smart panama.

When temperatures aren’t quite up to scratch, a smart/casual jumper can be thrown over shorts on the beach then teamed with chinos for dinner.