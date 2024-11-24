35 best Black Friday clothing deals to shop today: Old Navy, Columbia, Hoka and more

There are thousands of style sales, but these are the best: Get Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for over 60% off, plus Skechers, Crocs and Kate Spade.

Ready to splurge on those styles you've been eyeing? Black Friday clothing deals are ripe for the picking and we haven't even carved the turkey yet. Yep, that means you can snag some of the best deals on fan-favorite clothes you'll wear until the winter snow melts. There are tons of sales making major waves this Black November, but don't be fashionably late to the savings party: The most popular sizes and colors are disappearing as we speak!



With several thousands of items already on markdown, it can be a challenge to pick through the expansive offerings to get to the real cream of the crop. Lucky for you, we've selected the best early Black Friday style deals from brands you've long adored (Levi's, Columbia, Crocs), retailers you've long depended on (Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom!) and names you simply must get acquainted with (well hello there, Merokeety).



So, let's go shopping, shall we? Scroll for the best Black Friday 2024 style sales.

Best early Black Friday clothing deals

Nordstrom Kenneth Cole Memory Puffer Jacket $130 $275 Save $145 Paid for by Nordstrom The key to winter warmth? Wrapping yourself up in a sleeping bag without feeling like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The snatched waist and pretty pink shade are so flattering and the 52%-off sale price can't be beat. $130 at Nordstrom

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $17 $48 Save $31 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $17 at Amazon

Macy's JM Collection Button-Sleeve Flyaway Cardigan $24 $60 Save $36 A new cardigan? For winter? Obviously. This cozy cutie is comfy enough to wear around the house and plenty elegant for a dinner out. It has two sizable pockets because everyone loves a good pocket. We spotted a rainbow of colors — 17 to be exact — but sizes are going fast. "I love the material and fit," explained one Macy's shopper. "I like that it's a shorter length than the dusters I tend to wear in the office and that it holds a loose form really well. I also appreciate that I can use the buttons along the wrists/cuffs to style jewelry." $24 at Macy's

Old Navy Old Navy Quilted Puffer Jacket $35 $60 Save $25 It's not truly winter til you're rocking a sporty puffer. This one is just right — and just $35 right now. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home. We lean toward black, but you can also grab it in pink, taupe or light gray. $35 at Old Navy

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $34 $46 Save $12 With 37,500+ Amazon shoppers singing its praises, this might be one of the most popular fleece jackets ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to change that. If you have owned one, it's time for a new color — there are so many to choose from. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as a mid-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only flattering but practical, negating the need for a scarf. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years. $83 at Amazon

Nordstrom Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat $130 $200 Save $70 The shearling teddy coat trend is here to stay and the world is better for it. Made of super warm fleece, this long Levi's number sports a giant collar for ultimate coziness (and chicness). Choose from eight colors including this deep chocolate shade. "It’s so comfy, soft and warm," raves a reviewer. "It goes with most of my daily outfits, whether jeans, joggers, sweats or leggings." $130 at Nordstrom

Amazon Automet Half-Zip Pullover $26 $53 Save $27 Pair the Automet with leggings or jeans and you've got your official rich-mom-on-the-go uniform. This top seller is slightly cropped for a fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck. There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumbholes at the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop even further. $26 at Amazon

Walmart Fantaslook Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 This toasty flannel shirt has "shacket" written all over it — and a price tag that's been reduced by over 80%. As we knew back in the '90s, this style is all about warmth, comfort and versatility. Pass it on to the younger generation this holiday season. A fan called it "fantastic even after multiple washes." $14 at Walmart

Amazon Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs, 4-Pack $14 $31 Save $17 Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they're stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. They provide moderate tummy control that's not constricting, fans say. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band won't roll down. We love these colors, but they also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above. Get them in sizes XS-5X. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Euyzou Tummy Control Shapewear Tank Top $15 $28 Save $13 With a square-neck cut and tummy-taming compression, this tank will soon become your fave layering essential, smoothing out bumps and bulges to make you feel confident. According to our trackers, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest price ever, so we suggest grabbing one (or more) ASAP. $15 at Amazon

Lululemon Lululemon Envital Bra $29 $48 Save $19 Lululemon discounts are rare, which is why you'd be wise to snag this highly rated sports bra while it's nearly $20 off. It offers medium support for cups up to size C, and the sweat-wicking fabric will help keep you dry during your workout. Functionality and comfort aside, we love the chic crisscross straps and flattering V-neck cut. It comes in three neutrals, so go ahead and stock up. Check out our fashion and beauty writer's Lululemon wishlist for more. $29 at Lululemon

Walmart Big Chill Chevron Quilted Puffer Jacket $23 $85 Save $62 Trends come and go, but a classic black puffer jacket will always stick around. This simple pick — just $23! — features the most flattering quilted chevron pattern and is topped off with a cozy faux sherpa-lined collar. It's water-resistant to keep you dry. Snag it in any of four colors in sizes S to 3X. $23 at Walmart

Best early Black Friday shoe deals

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $29 $60 Save $31 with Prime Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these Yahoo reader favorites have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. Podiatrists are all for them. "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif. The knit-upper slip-ons mean no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide toebox allows your dogs to stretch out. Prices vary depending on size/color. Save $31 with Prime $29 at Amazon

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of Hoka's most popular styles — it made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

Macy's Style & Co Women's Witty Winter Boots $20 $50 Save $30 When it comes to cold-weather fashion, nothing beats a classic faux fur-lined boot. This cozy pair, exclusively available at Macy's, features a fuzzy inside and trim, along with a sturdy sole and four different neutral color options. "These boots are warm, soft and very comfortable," declared one Macy's fashionista. "Perfect for the winter. I've had these for a few years and they continue to be cute — the quality is excellent." $20 at Macy's

Amazon Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper $45 $65 Save $20 Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. Unlike sandal-style slippers, they cover your entire foot so they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. Some styles don't offer much warmth for your poor little exposed toes, but these provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels. Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers even say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Crocs Classic Lined Clog $45 $60 Save $15 Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. These come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will also keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Akk Walking Tennis Shoes $45 $80 Save $35 On or off the court, these wide, roomy — and podiatrist-approved — sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Akks are serious superstars, with over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They're Yahoo reader favorites too. At only $45, all the way down from $80, they're no-brainers. Choose from 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black. "They're accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Nonsurgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo. $45 at Amazon

Nordstrom Nordstrom Miah Water Resistant Chelsea Lug Boot $60 $100 Save $40 Undeniably cool and rugged enough to handle winter's wrath, these water-resistant boots are calling your name, and they're a steal right now. "They’re really nice quality," revealed one five-star reviewer. "I love the stitching. They look more expensive than they actually are.... I can wear them comfortably with thicker cotton socks, no problem." $60 at Nordstrom

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot $34 $110 Save $76 These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly 70% off (!), you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long. I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $34 at Amazon

Best early Black Friday accessories deals

Coach Outlet Corner Zip Wristlet $26 $88 Save $62 Is it even a Coach Outlet sale without the famous Zip Wristlet? This leather cutie is just the right size for your cards and cash, plus it'll fit your phone, keys and a spare lipstick. Not bad for $26 (the lowest price we've seen in a long time!). It's also available in multiple colors and prints like black, taupe and leopard. $26 at Coach Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Madison Shoulder Bag $112 $349 Save $237 with code Small shoulder bags are in this year, but sometimes it's nice to have a crossbody strap to go hands-free. This bag comes with one so you can wear it both ways. Get it in black, brown, burgundy, green or white while it's nearly 70% off ahead of Black Friday. "Just large enough to comfortably fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses and e-reader. It's so chic, but still simple enough for everyday use," shared one fashionista. "I haven't used the longer strap yet because the shoulder strap is the perfect length!" Save $237 with code Copied! EXTRA25 $112 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

Walmart Cate & Chloe Bianca 18-Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings $18 $115 Save $97 Coated in Swarovski crystals, these bestselling hoop earrings sparkle and shimmer from every angle. We love a good yellow gold pavé moment, but the hoops also come in white gold and rose gold if that's more your thing. Wear them on any ole Tuesday to dress up a simple outfit or reserve them for a formal occasion where you want to really wow. Important reminder: It's never too early to be thinking about holiday gifts — grab these stunners while they're on sale for an unreal $18. $18 at Walmart

Macy's Coach Bella Medium Leather Shoulder Bag $225 $450 Save $225 A good leather shoulder bag is a must in your fashion arsenal, no matter the season. You can fit everything you need into this classic Coach — sunglasses, wallet, phone, keys and water bottle — thanks to the interior compartments. The gold accents of the magnetic snap closure, zipper and adjustable strap only add to the classy appeal. Save 50% on this stunner while you can. "This purse will last due to excellent construction," raved one buyer. "It's beautifully made. An outer zip pocket for car keys and the three inner pockets hold everything I need. One zippered and two magnetic pockets. Very easy to find everything." $225 at Macy's

Kate Spade Outlet Sienna Crossbody $65 $299 Save $234 with code More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming late-fall/holiday season wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper. Save $234 with code Copied! EXTRA25 $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

