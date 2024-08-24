This $3M SC house for sale has all the amenities of a resort. Take a look

Here’s what you can get for just under $3 million in Greenville County.

Five bedrooms, 5,638-square-feet, six bathrooms, 1.81 acre lot, a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, pavilion with a fireplace and a view of a private lake for starters.

It’s 316 Stonebrook Farm Way, about 2 miles south of the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport on SC Highway 14 in eastern Greenville County. The subdivision, Stonebrook Farm, is gated and about a 20-minute drive from downtown Greenville.

The Stonebrook Farm house also has 10- to 12-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with marble countertops, and the primary suite and a guest suite on the first floor. There is a sunroom, office, wine room, media room, three fireplaces and two, two-car garages (one is heated and cooled).

The house was just listed at $2,995,615. It last sold in 2021 for $1,725,000, Greenville County property records show.

Joan Herlong, of Joan Herlong and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent. She said the house is owned by interior designer Donna Plumley, who bought the house with her husband, Richard, after moving from Knoxville to be closer to their grandchildren.

“She’s very unusual in that she also designs and makes the custom drapes/window treatments herself, and does all her own upholstery — most interior designers and/or decorators just coordinate that, but they don’t have the time or skill to do it themselves,” Herlong said.

Richard Plumley is retired military and a West Point graduate who is a semi-retired mechanical engineer and tax attorney, Herlong said.

“They’re selling because there’s nothing more to do to this home. Donna is ready for another project,” Herlong said.

The custom window treatments come with the house and the owners are willing to negotiate some furnishings.

Another house in the Stonebrook neighborhood, 27 Poplar Hill Lane, sold in May for $3 million. The house has 6,538 square feet, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It sold in 2022 for $2.2 million.

The neighborhood with 100 homes is across Highway 14 from the 449-acre Hartness development, which includes a hotel, home sites, a village and acres of pastures, woods and lakes.