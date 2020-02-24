4 of the Best Probiotics for Women, According to a Registered Dietitian

As a Registered Dietitian, I always say that the gut is the center of your health. Your gut and gastrointestinal tract do a lot of behind-the-scenes work, absorbing nutrients that help support major functions in the body. Your hormones, skin, digestion (a.k.a. poop!), and even energy levels are all affected by your gut health. Literally trillions of bacteria live in your digestive track and they all play a fundamental role in your body. Although many of us think of disease and getting sick when we hear the word bacteria, not all bacteria is created equal.

Probiotics are known as the "good" bacteria, and are considered beneficial live microorganisms that can be found in certain foods as well as dietary supplements. Many of the microorganisms in probiotic products are the same or similar to the microorganisms that naturally live in the body. Probiotics have shown potential benefits in the treatment and prevention of several gastrointestinal-related issues such as diarrhea, IBS, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn's disease.

The use of probiotics has quadrupled between 2007 and 2012 in adults, which has led to a swarm of different types of probiotic pills on the market. Unfortunately, most probiotics are sold as dietary supplements which are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Probiotics are generally recognized as safe, but you should always consult a physician before starting any new supplement regimen. Probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt and kefir are the most bioavailable forms of probiotics. Food should always come first, but if you have chosen to take a probiotic supplement, you'll want to make sure you're taking the right one.

When it comes to choosing a probiotic pill, there are a few key things to look for. As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to choose a probiotic with at least 1 billion colony forming units (CFU). Different strains of bacteria have different effects, so it is always best to consult your doctor or gastroenterologist on which strains are right for you. Some of the most researched probiotics that have been found to show benefits include Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces.

We've rounded up a few of the best quality probiotics on the market that all offer substantial CFU counts and come in vegetarian capsules.