4 colour mistakes to avoid when decorating, according to a paint specialist

Homebase, Simon Bevan

From overlooking the natural light in a room, to pairing colours with conflicting temperatures, there are a few common mistakes that people make when painting their homes, as well as some simple fixes.

As colour is entirely subjective, there's no such thing as the 'correct' colour palette, but there are some hard and fast rules when it comes to picking a suitable shade that works with your home, and contributes to a harmonious and balanced room.

Jamie Hancox, managing director and paint expert at Tikkurila, has revealed four colour rules that are most often overlooked, and shares some professional advice for avoiding them in your own home.

Not considering the purpose of the room

Photography Simon Bevan, Styling Jennifer Haslam, Direction Sarah Keady

'Opting for shades that evoke the right emotion for the room you are decorating is an important first step that shouldn’t be overlooked,' says Jamie.

'When creating colour schemes, carefully consider the impact different colours can have on your mood, productivity and relaxation levels, and then how this might complement what activity you intend to use the room for.

'A few examples of this are using energising or vibrant shades in a home office, a space where you may require more motivation. Whereas for a living room, you may use warm and cosy shades to create a relaxing retreat, or calming tones in a bedroom to help you drift off to sleep.'

Ignoring natural light

Photography Simon Bevan, Styling Jennifer Haslam, Direction Sarah Keady

'To produce a balanced space, you need to consider the direction of natural light coming into the room. You will notice that the way colours appear in your home will change as the day goes on, as the sun moves or you switch to artificial light in the evening,' says Jamie.

'Take the time to try tester pots or colour swatches on your wall in advance, as this is a good way to see how different colours look at various times throughout the day,' he adds. 'Remember, your current window treatment and the way the room is facing will influence the amount of natural light let into the room.'

Story continues

North-facing rooms tend to present the most problems. This will be the coldest light in your home, and the wrong choice of paint colour can make an otherwise lovely room appear really stark. Jamie suggests balancing with warmer shades like orange, red, yellow, or earthy browns.

Homebase

'South-facing rooms tend to receive the most sunlight so it's worth balancing these rooms with cooler shades, such as blues, greens and pale purples,' he suggests.

The colour choices for east and west-facing rooms depend more on the time of day you are most likely use the room. Warm, bright colours are best for east-facing rooms where you'll find the sun in the morning, and cooler, darker colours are best for west-facing rooms where the sun will set in the evening.

Pairing conflicting colour temperatures

'Blending both warm and cool shades in the same space is a risk which very rarely pays off in reality,' warns Jamie. 'One of the main problems you face using conflicting colour temperatures is a loss of cohesion in the room, making it feel a little disjointed. When planning your colour schemes, it is best to play it safe and stick with warmer or cooler tones, rather than a combination of the two.'

If you are brave enough to give this a try, a good dose of neutral shades can work as an effective bridge.

Incorporating too many dark colours

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

'Darker shades tend to make a room feel small and cramped, which is not going to give your home an open and spacious feel that most savvy decorators are striving for,' says Jamie. 'Note that if you are thinking of incorporating darker paints then you will want to avoid featuring them excessively. Instead, I recommend using them as an accent shade as opposed to being the primary colour for a room.'

A clever way to incorporate darker colours without overpowering your space is by using darker paint for a feature wall (have a look of this fabulous living room that executes it so well).

'Likewise, the darker shades can also be used to visually zone and separate parts of a room,' continues Jamie. 'For example, in an open-plan kitchen, the darker tones can signal where the kitchen ends and the dining room starts.'

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like