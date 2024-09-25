4 Eco-friendly ways to care for your clothes

Amelia Windsor
·3 min read
4 Eco-friendly ways to care for your clothes by Amelia Windsor
4 Eco-friendly ways to care for your clothes by Amelia Windsor

It is a sad moment when you accidentally wash a favourite jumper, and it comes out three times smaller than its original size and you have to give it to a child.

Caring for your clothes and knowing how to wash them well can not only help you to avoid these moments but also be kinder to the planet as 20 per cent of an item of clothing’s environmental emissions are generated after its purchase.

You may also like

Washing machines use vast amounts of water and are often unnecessarily hot when 30o or colder can work just fine; we all need to use them but perhaps not as often as we do. There are many tricks and tips around nowadays to keep our beloved items of clothing in tip-top condition without breaking the bank (and actually saving money) and doing less harm to the environment.

In order to keep your fashionable finds in pristine shape, here are just a few of my favourite finds I use myself...

Freezing

Once you have moths in your home it is pretty hard to get rid of them and if they've got hold of a woollen or cashmere jumper, it can be done for. However, if you spot a sneaky moth hole just pop your jumper (in a sealable bag) in the freezer for 72 hours: it will kill the moth larvae (who do the damage). Another benefit of doing this is that the cold will reduce odours and freshen your clothes in between washes; you can also use this technique for denim which doesn't need to be washed as often as other items and might just need a little pick me up.

A close up photo of ice
(Jose A. Bernat Bacete)
A photo of a woman steaming a blue shirt on a coat hanger
(Instagram/@steameryofficial)

Steaming

Steaming is a quick and effective way to not only decrease your clothes but also lift surface dirt in between washes and eliminate odours. Dry clean-only items, such as delicates and woollens, can be refreshed this way and so can coats and jackets that need to be professionally cleaned; you'll save money! After steaming, make your own filtered water and essential oil spray to spritz on your clothes for a clean and natural fragrance with oils such as lavender that also keep moths at bay.

Dry Cleaning

A visit to the dry cleaner can be harmful to the planet as well as yourself with the use of toxic chemicals. Blanc uses a process called Liquid C02 cleaning that uses CO2 that is captured as a by-product of existing industrial processes. It is particularly effective at tackling stains and is gentle on garments minimising the risk of damage. When the cleaning cycle is complete, the liquid CO2 is pumped back into the tank to be reused in the following cycles and the process also involves no water waste. The stores can be found in west and central London but you can also book via their app for an easy collect and drop-off experience.

A photo of someone giving someone else a dry cleaning bag filled with clothes
(Instagram/@blanclivingco)
A close up image of hands repairing red knitted jumper
(Instagram/@sojo.uk)

Repairing

SOJO have made everyone’s clothing dilemmas that little bit easier whether it be a trouser leg that falls too long or a zip that's been zipped too many times. Their app allows you to connect with local seamsters and have your item collected, ready to be rescued and then returned as good as new. SOJO have also teamed up directly with brands, such as Ganni, Ahluwalia and Peachy Den, where you can have your piece easily altered directly through their channels and with a nice discount. What is more, they now have their own station in Selfridges, where you can take your clothes to be repaired or altered. You can also browse around the store, fall for something you really like, and bring the special item to them to work their magic and make it fit perfectly to you.

Latest Stories

  • Man comes face-to-face with black bear while walking into his garage: See how he reacted

    Video shows Alex Gold, a Canadian man, come face-to-face with a black bear in his garage.

  • California Man Reveals How He Shares Family Home with Black Bear: ‘He Does Leave Piles of Scat’

    The homeowners have named the bear "Junior," following his return to their home every morning the past two weeks

  • Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost

    Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.

  • Tugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, showing how to cut emissions from shipping

    A tugboat powered by ammonia sailed for the first time Sunday in the Hudson River to show how the maritime industry can slash planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions. (AP Video by Michael Hill)

  • In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble

    ON HUDSON BAY (AP) — Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change.

  • Hope Slough spill kills thousands of salmon near Chilliwack, B.C.

    First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki

  • This $22.5 Million Horse Farm in Idaho Spans 450 Acres With a Mile of River Frontage

    The rural estate about 45 minutes west of Boise includes a spacious lodge, a caretaker's home and an 18-stall barn.

  • Aardvark calf is first ever born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

    The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is showing off the first ever aardvark calf born at the safari park.

  • Tortoise Chomps on Watermelon at Philadelphia Zoo

    A Galapagos tortoise was seen chomping down on a slice of watermelon in footage released by the Philadelphia Zoo on Monday, September 23.This footage, filmed and posted to X by the Philadelphia Zoo, shows a Galapagos tortoise snacking on the fruit on Thursday, September 12. “Slow and steady… except for when it’s your favorite snack,” read the post.According to the Philadelphia Zoo’s website, Galapagos tortoises at the zoo receive watermelons as enrichment during the summer. Credit: Philadelphia Zoo via Storyful

  • Why Shares of This Renewable Stock Are Powering Higher

    This renewable energy stock could be the future of investing, with plenty of cash on hand and a secure future ahead. The post Why Shares of This Renewable Stock Are Powering Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Brookfield sells Saeta renewable power business to Masdar for US$1.4B

    TORONTO — Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners have signed an agreement to sell its Saeta Yield renewable energy business in Europe to the UAE's Masdar in a deal valued at US$1.4 billion.

  • Climate solutions: 2 kinds of ocean energy inch forward off the Oregon coast

    NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — On a cloudy late August morning, Burke Hales was on a boat a mile off the central Oregon coast, pointing to a sandy beach along the forested shoreline. It was there, the Oregon State University oceanography professor said, that the subsea cables from the first large wave energy test site in the continental U.S. will connect to land — and ultimately the local power grid.

  • UK’s Drax to invest up to $12.5 billion in US biomass power plants

    British power generator Drax could invest up to $12.5 billion developing biomass plants with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) in the United States over the next decade, it said on Tuesday. Drax, which generates around 6% of Britain's electricity, said it is still committed to the UK but sees opportunities in the U.S. for its BECCS technology. Its new Houton-based business, Elimini, is reviewing more than 20 potential sites for BECCS projects and has around 100 staff.

  • Federal oil and gas emission cap, methane regulations would cost Sask. billions in revenue: report

    The government of Saskatchewan says it rejects federal environmental policy because according to a recent report, it could cost the province tens of billions of dollars in lost revenue.Speaking at a news conference in Saskatoon on Tuesday about the report from the Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal, provincial Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre stressed the impact on jobs and the economy in the province. The report says the province could lose $4.8 billion to $7.1 billion in royalty taxes and anothe

  • Sharks, rays leap out of water for feeding, courtship, communication, more

    Many sharks and rays are known to breach, leaping fully or partly out of the water.

  • Grizzly bear den with a view? Cool facts about bruins' winter homes

    Two years ago the Idaho Department of Fish and Game joked about what grizzly bears consider while choosing den sites for the winter: “The view of course!” The remark on Facebook was in reference to a spacious den biologists discov

  • Burned bear 'Nugget' dies days after rescue from burn area of Davis Fire near Reno

    A bear who was rescued from the Davis Fire south of Reno last week has died. Crews had found the 25-year-old male bear with badly burned paws and burn marks around his face and mouth on Wednesday, Sept. 18. ﻿The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District named the bear Nugget. Nugget was taken to a wildlife care facility in Nevada, but the animal's condition worsened since Friday. The Animal Ark ﻿organization's veterinarian and a state wildlife specialist determined the bear needed to be euthanized.

  • Biden to Burnish Climate Legacy With Clean-Energy Jobs Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will seek to highlight US progress in confronting climate change during a speech that will emphasize the economic rewards of clean-energy investment and draw a contrast with Republicans on the issue. Most Read from BloombergUnlocking the Hidden Power of Zoning, for Good or BadEric Adams' Vanishing Promise to Fix NYC's 'Unfair' Property TaxesWaiting for the Miracle of Church-to-Housing DevelopmentBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Irela

  • California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recycling

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California sued ExxonMobil Monday, alleging it deceived the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastic pollutions crisis.

  • ‘Devastating wildlife disease’ strikes Eastern WA. Benton mass mortality event declared

    They save U.S. farmers more than $3 billion a year in pest and mosquito control costs.