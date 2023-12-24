4 Wedding Flower Trends Set To Dominate in 2024

luxurious reception table (Stephanie Nantel)

The final months in the year before your wedding year bring both excitement and panic, as the reality of being able to say "I'm getting married this year" draws ever closer.

Some people have their dream floral decor decided from the moment they become engaged. Some, on the other hand, may not know where to begin.

"Whether it be clashing colours or more traditional neutrals, choose something that reflects you as a couple," says Emma Forsey, an expert florist from Bloom & Wild.

Emma has predicted the 4 biggest wedding flower trends for the upcoming wedding season, from minimalistic meadows to Artificial Intelligence-inspired bouquets. Need some 2024 wedding flower inspiration? Look no further...

4 Wedding Flower Trends for 2024:

Cyber Lime and Fondant Pink

(Bloom & Wild)

"Pantone recently announced its 2024 colour of the year: Peach Fuzz, a shade that’s been popular in traditional wedding bouquets for decades. But we’re anticipating a new trend for the year that’ll feature the contrasting hues of Cyber Lime and Fondant Pink.

"The combination of delicate pastel pink flowers with accentuated lime-coloured foliage, within a relaxed and airy arranging style, is sure to be a hit, with a growing demand for this colour combination picking up for florists and couples."

Artificial Intelligence in Inspirational Wedding Design

"AI has been rapidly taking the spotlight in various industries, and 2023 has shown that the wedding flower business is no exception.The integration of AI into wedding design is happening gradually, promising a surge of creativity and innovation. AI brings the capability to discover fresh, awe-inspiring designs that consider trending combinations (or find new ones).

"Moreover, it's poised to reduce waste by enabling florists to envision potential bouquets and floral designs for couples, without the need for physical stems. Get ready to witness what was once thought to be beyond the realm of imagination seamlessly transition into reality."

Minimalist flower meadows

(Bloom & Wild)

"Recreating wild, unmanicured meadows brimming with a mix of flowers, grasses, and foliage has been trending in wedding floristry for a few years now, and is a look set to evolve for 2024. The result is a setting that exudes both natural charm and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for couples seeking a minimalist yet impactful look for their wedding flowers. Bonus: This style keeps blooming long after the wedding, making it a great choice for couples tying the knot close to home."

Locally sourced blooms

"Local flowers have been getting the love they deserve in the wedding scene, and it looks like they're going to be the go-to choice for UK weddings in 2024. More and more couples are valuing the eco-friendly element of homegrown blooms, appreciating the chance to support local flower growers. British flowers aren't just a trendy word anymore; they're becoming a significant and lasting part of the wedding flower industry."