This £45 High-Street Mesh Bodysuit Was The Breakout Star Of 'Nobody Wants This'

There are a few important life lessons to be taken from the recently released hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This. Number one: date a rabbi. Number two: don't always allow an 'ick' to convince you to walk away from something good. Number three: you have no obligation to see a Tinder date through until the end (you can order an Uber and leave).

And on the fashion front? Never underestimate the power of 'jeans and a nice top'. It's a failsafe, date-night dressing maxim for a reason, as Kristen Bell's character Joanne proved time and time again in the series – and, quite frankly, if this specific clothing combo can go any way in bagging us a Noah of our own, we'll be taking it as gospel (or the Jewish equivalent).

In many ways, Joanne's wardrobe is the epitome of perfect on-screen style; a mix of designer and high-street items styled cleverly yet effortlessly, for a look that's realistic and highly covetable at the same time.

As much as we love to see the high-octane glamour displayed by the Emily In Paris crew, all the ultra-luxury labels and big-ticket accessories are hardly conducive to outfits we'd wear in the real world. Joanne's looks, meanwhile, we can – and want to – actually replicate IRL.

Top of our Nobody Wants This fashion wish-list? The long-sleeve, sheer mesh, black fold-over bodysuit that Joanne wears in episode one. You know: the one she has on under the 'attention-seeking' chinchilla coat the first time she meets Noah at a friend's house. Like Joanne's softer, vulnerable and less in-your-face side, we finally get to see said item when she dramatically throws off her OTT fur number to reveal the sexy-yet-subtle bodysuit beneath – the perfect segue into the multi-layered love story that ensues.

Little wonder, then, that Joanne's bodysuit has since become the unexpected breakout style star of the series. Not only is it the perfect date-night top, nailing that elusive sultry but laid-back high-low vibe with its off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer sleeves – but it just so happens to be a surprisingly affordable high-street gem to boot.

The long-sleeve mesh foldover bodysuit worn by Joanne in Nobody Wants This is in fact from Abercrombie & Fitch, priced at just £45 and still in stock online – though it's selling out fast, as understandably, quite literally everybody wants this. See you at the checkout (and on your next date).



