All the best 4th of July sales you can still shop in Canada: Fashion, beauty, home and more

While many Canadians are enjoying an extra-long weekend following the Canada Day holiday, our neighbours south of the border are also gearing up to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.

For those looking to indulge in the celebrations with a little retail therapy, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the many sales and deals that American retailers are offering to shoppers on both sides of the border.

Not sure where to start? We've gathered all the best 4th of July sales to shop online this weekend, whether you're after clothes, shoes, beauty, home goods, and more.

Shop a selection of daily deals and discounts on everything from health and home goods to fashion and electronics.

Enjoy huge savings sitewide, with an extra 50% off on all sale styles as well as 40% off regular-priced men’s and women’s styles.

Until July 5, save up to 50% on hundreds of home deals including top picks from Dyson, Cuisinart, Google and more.

There’s no need to wait for winter in order to find the best tech deals, with Best Buy’s Boxing Day in Summer Sale. Find the hottest prices of the season on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.

Save 15% on the internet's favourite sheets, along with Brooklinen's entire range of bedding and bath linens with their Great Indoors sale.

Don’t miss out on new Coach styles that have just been added to the sale section in time for the 4th of July You’ll find a huge selection of handbags, accessories, and shoes at up to 50% off.

For even deeper discounts, be sure to check out Coach Outlet's Summer Sale, where you'll save an extra 15% on all sale styles (plus free shipping!) with the code STARS15.

Give your footwear a fresh summer update with up tp 50% off sale styles, plus an additional 20% off eligible sale items when you use the code USA20.

Now through July 5, save 25% on everything site-wide. Just enter the code SUMMER25 to take advantage of this deal.

Wardrobe need a refresh? Until July 3, take an extra 40% off on all markdowns when you use the code GREAT for up to 75% off their regular price.

Shop the Summer Sale and enjoy up to 60% off styles for everyone on your shopping list.

Until July 5, take an extra 40% off all sale styles when you use the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Looking to add some extra sparkle to your wardrobe? Take advantage of 20% off on your purchase at Kendra Scott through July 5. No discount code needed.

In case your wardrobe could use a boost, now's your chance to find some of your favourite denim styles at half price.

If you're looking to spice things up this summer, you won't want to miss Lovehoney's selection of lingerie, sex toys and accessories at up to 50% off.

Shop the brand’s We Made Too Much section to find the latest styles at some of the best prices of the season.

New designers like Stella McCartney, Versace and Balenciaga have just been added to Net-A-Porter's sale section, where you can now score up to 60% off.

In a rare sale event, Nike is offering end of season savings of up to 30% off on a range of activewear, sneakers, and loungewear styles.

Use the code USA40 to save 40% on everything sitewide at Noli Yoga, including celeb-approved leggings and activewear styles.

The 4th of July Warehouse Sale is on now at NYDJ, where you can shop and save an extra 40% on all sale styles.

This weekend, get a free spruce steamer with the purchase of any Always Pan — but only while supplies last.

Take an extra 25% off designer clearance styles when you use the code THECUT

Ready? Set. Save! Sephora's Makeup Sale is on now, with up to 50% off on beauty must haves - just don't expect them to stay in stock for long.

If you're looking to refresh your K-beauty stash, Sokoglam's summer sale is on now and runs until July 6. Enjoy 20% off sitewide when you use the code SOKOSUMMER.

Until July 5, enjoy an additional 30% off on all sale items, including some Spanx bestsellers.

Sale just got even better with deals of up to 70% off SSENSE’s selection of streetwear and luxury styles for men and women.

Summer calls for endless swimsuits, and now's your chance to save between 40% and 75% on a huge selection of women's styles.

Until July 4th, shoppers can save up to 20% on Tushy's assortment of bestselling bidet attachments and accessories.

