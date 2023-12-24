Trends 2023

What a year it has been for fashion trends.

There were plenty of looks that came through as expected, including metallics, low-rise waistlines and Barbiecore - all of which appeared on our radars in the latter part of 2022. But there were a plethora of aesthetics and particular fashion pieces that caught me completely off guard.

Here are 5 fashion trends I was not expecting in 2023…

The see-through shoe

Elsa Hosk (@elsahosk)

Balletcore was a trend that gained momentum in 2022 with the return of the Y2K-approved ballet flats, and the slip-on-shoe craze continuing into 2023 was almost a given.

I did not, however, see the mesh ballet flat catching wind as quickly as it did. Which then became mesh heels, boots, diamante mesh and more. Admittedly, after originally seeing Alaia’a cult-adored pair smothering my Instagram feed, I was unsure about the trend. What could a shoe that exposes my toes possibly do for an outfit? The answer is a lot. After trying to style mesh flats for a week, I soon learned not only how comfortable they are, but they're incredibly versatile and an easy way to add detail to any outfit.

Did it win me over? Absolutely.

Footballcore

Mia Regan (Christian Vierig)

Of course, elevated athleisure has been on our radars since the COVID-19 pandemic, where the line between in-house and outside clotheing became a total blur. But celebrities using full-blown football gear to create a casual cool ensemble was a complete twist of the tale. In case you missed it, Mia Regan wore an Arsenal shirt to Stella McCartney’s SS24 fashion show, Hailey Bieber styled a retro red football shirt with hotpants and mules, and Kim Kardashian shared Instagram images sporting a Manchester United cap. Confused? Me too.

Did it win me over? : I'm a football fan, but let's just say I'd rather leave it on the pitch...

Rose Print

Queen Letizia of Spain (Carlos Alvarez)

On the complete opposite end of the aesthetic spectrum, uber-feminine rose print was the micro trend that absolutely nobody saw coming. From Princess Beatrice to Queen Letizia, Emily Ratjkowski to Lea Michele, this romantic pattern made its way onto sartorial agendas across the globe.

If you’re on board with the trend and perhaps missed it this year, it’s certainly one to watch for next year, as circular fashion platform Depop predicted ‘post romance’ as one of its biggest trends for 2024…

Did it win me over? As long as fashion steers clear of the Y2K rose-print leggings, I am completely on board

Foodie Fashion

Who knew the fashion world would love food so much they’d want to wear it? This year saw aesthetics including Vanilla Girl - which boasted a minimalist muted toned dress code, strawberry and tomato girl - rather self-explanatory colour palettes, and latte dressing - yet another TikTok buzzword for the obsession with brown clothing.

The colour palettes were perhaps expected thanks to both quiet luxury minimalism and the rise of red and brown on the AW23 runways - but the edible buzzwords to describe them that derived from the Gen Z vernacular? Absolutely not.

Did it win me over? I'd rather just wear 'brown clothing' and drink my latte. Let's leave food named fashion in 2023...

The Uniqlo crossbody bag

Irena Dok - influencer (@irenadworld)

This one confused me. Bag trends for 2023 on the runways brought us the return of ‘ludicrously capacious’ totes (a la Ferragamo), chain strap bags a la Victoria Beckham, and classic top handle bags a la Prada.

Nowhere in the accessories trend style guide was a block-coloured casual nylon crossbody bag that first appeared via TikTok in 2022, which as of December 2023 has amassed 127 million views.

Did it win me over? I'll be sticking to my shoulder bags