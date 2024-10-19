5 fruit myths dietitians want you to stop believing, including that it's bad for you because it contains sugar

Most adults aren’t eating enough fruit — and chances are you’re one of them. The 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit each day, yet a 2019 survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that only about 12% of U.S. adults are actually meeting that goal. Most are eating fruit only once per day. Considering that fruit is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, water and antioxidants, it’s surprising that so many people are missing out on this easy way to boost their nutrition.

To put it in perspective, a 1-cup serving of fruit looks like one medium apple, pear, nectarine or orange (about the size of your fist), two to three kiwis, eight large strawberries, a medium-large banana, about 22 grapes, ½ cup of dried fruit or ½ cup of 100% fruit juice. So why are people still hesitant to eat more? From fears about sugar to confusion over which types to eat, here are five myths about fruit that dietitians want to set straight.

Myth 1: Fruit isn't healthy because it has sugar

“Fruits are one of the most nutrient-dense and healthy foods we can include in our daily diet,” Jamie Nadeau, dietitian at the Balanced Nutritionist, tells Yahoo Life. Yes, fruits contain natural sugars (fructose), but they offer more than just sweetness. They provide energy and are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants — all necessary nutrients to help lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cancer. In fact, studies suggest that each additional daily serving of fruit can reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by about 5%.

Fruit is also an excellent source of fiber, something 95% of American children and adults don’t get enough of. “It can be a challenge to meet our daily fiber goals and fruits are a great way to help you get there,” Nadeau says. For example, a medium apple packs 4.4 grams of fiber, while a cup of raspberries boasts 8 grams of fiber, covering 32% of the daily fiber needs for women and 21% for men. Why is fiber so important? It supports gut and digestive health and helps lower cholesterol and manage blood sugar levels. Fiber has also been linked to a reduced risk for colon and lung cancers and improving bone health. Emerging research suggests it may play a role in reducing the risk of and managing mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

Myth 2: Berries are healthier than other fruits

Although berries often steal the spotlight for their low sugar, high fiber and antioxidant content, that doesn’t mean they’re the only fruits worth your attention. “All fruits contain a myriad of essential nutrients that our bodies need to function optimally,” dietitian Kristin Grimes of NourishED Colorado tells Yahoo Life. For example, consuming just two gold kiwifruits a day has been shown to help relieve constipation in adults, while mangos provide copper and folate, both important for pregnancy. Although grapes are sometimes criticized for their higher sugar content, they’re loaded with powerful antioxidants like resveratrol and quercetin, which may help protect against heart disease and some types of cancer. While berries are great, Grimes advises: “The best thing to do is to aim to eat a wide variety of fruits in order to get the entire spectrum of nutrients they provide.”

Myth 3: Canned fruit is less nutritious than fresh or frozen

The saying “fresh is best” gets thrown around a lot, but with fruit, that’s not necessarily true. Canned fruit often (and unfairly) gets a bad reputation for being less nutritious, but dietitian Samantha DeVito tells Yahoo Life, “The canning process removes little if any fiber from fruit.” In fact, research shows that unsweetened canned, frozen and fresh fruits all retain similar levels of nutrients. Beyond the health benefits, canned and frozen fruits are usually more affordable and have longer shelf lives, making it possible to have fruit on hand without worrying that it will spoil quickly, adds DeVito.

But what about dried fruit? Yes, they do have a higher calorie and sugar content per serving due to their concentrated nature. But dried fruit is still loaded with much-needed vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. The bottom line? Choose the type of fruit that suits your needs, but as DeVito points out, you can rest assured that whether it’s fresh, frozen, canned or dried, all forms of fruit are a great way to get essential vitamins and minerals.

Myth 4: Fruit should be eaten on an empty stomach

You don’t need to eat fruit on an empty stomach or at a specific time of the day to reap its benefits. Our bodies are designed to digest and absorb the nutrients from fruit regardless of when you eat it. Pairing fruit with other foods, like protein and healthy fats, can even help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating. “Eating any carbohydrate food, like fruit, is more filling and satisfying when combined with other foods like protein,” explains Nadeau. Whether you eat fruit first thing in the morning or after dinner as a dessert, you’ll still get the goodness it has to offer.

Myth 5: Avoid fruit if you have diabetes

“People with diabetes can enjoy fruit just like everyone else,” Lisa Andrews, dietitian and owner of Sound Bites Nutrition, tells Yahoo Life. The natural sugar in fruit doesn’t mean it will cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. “Fruit provides a natural sweet treat for those with diabetes and should be enjoyed daily,” adds Andrews. In fact, a recent meta-analysis found that higher fruit intake was linked to lower fasting blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. People with well-managed diabetes can safely have 200–250 grams of fresh fruit per day.

Fruit also offers a variety of health benefits for people with diabetes. Its fiber and antioxidant compounds, like polyphenols and flavonoids, may help reduce diabetes-related complications. Polyphenols have powerful antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, anticancer and antioxidant properties, while fruits rich in flavonoids are associated with lower hemoglobin A1c levels and fasting blood sugar values. Research even shows that increasing flavonoid-rich fruits in the diet may reduce the risk of retinopathy (diabetes-related vision complications) by up to 30%.

Final fruit takeaways

Don’t let myths about fruit stop you from enjoying its many health benefits. Remember: All fruits provide valuable nutrients that support your well-being. The key is to eat a variety so you get the full range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they have to offer.

Maxine Yeung is a dietitian and board-certified health and wellness coach.