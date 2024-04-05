5 H! Fashion Editors share their pre-loved picks of the season

null

To celebrate April being Earth Month, we found ourselves with a renewed love for everything rented, borrowed, vintage and pre-loved.

This year the Earth Day Network has made the theme Planet vs. Plastics, calling upon each and every human to make a change in how they use and dispose of plastic. To commemorate the month of April being Earth Month the Hello! Fashion team has gathered our favourite picks of the season to inspire your second-hand shopping…

Clare Pennington, Picture Director and Style Writer

Clare Pennington Headshot

"Finally, there’s a taste of Spring in the air and like a lizard, I have shed my skin (aka tights). It’s time to inject some colour and frivolity back into our outfits/lives and preloved or rented items are brilliant for both purse and planet. When I look in my wardrobe, the pieces I love the most are 99% vintage and I’m currently a magpie for anything leopard print. I love thinking about where an item of clothing has been before and wondering how much fun the original owner had in it. I feel compelled to continue their legacy and keep those good times rolling."

Versace Dress from H&M

Versace For H&M Dress



SHOP - £95.00 EBAY

Pink The Attico Shoes

Attico Cloth Ballet Flats

SHOP - £270.31 VESTIARE COLLECTIVE

House of Sunny Pants

House of Sunny Jungle Jessie Trousers

RENT - £21.59 HURR

Missoni Fringe Detailed Knitted Summer Dress

Missoni Fringe Detailed Knitted Summer Dress



SHOP - £185.00 1ST DIBS

Orin Carlin, SEO Content Writer

Orin Carlin Headshot

"Full disclosure: I am a pre-loved preacher. Standing out isn't necessarily my major priority, but I can't bear when everyone's outfits verge into samey. Shopping vintage is a virtually failsafe way of scoring something totally one of a kind, and I love that each piece already has a story to tell. One of my favourite pieces in my jewellery collection is a gold Swiss lapis ring that I serendipitously picked up at Notting Hill's The Hirst Collection when I spotted it out of the corner of my eye. But if you're looking for non-commitment, renting is the way to go. 16Arlington excels in partywear, and I love the drama of the tapered collar on its Michelle design. For added effulgence, I'd pair it with Rabanne chainmail, Amina Muaddi crystals and a pretty chunky bracelet from Susan Caplan."

Susan Caplan Sterling Silver Articulated Bracelet



SHOP - £475.00 SUSAN CAPLAN

16ARLINGTON Michelle Feather-Trimmed Cutout Crepe Mini Dress

RENT - £148.80 HURR

Paco Rabanne 1969 Nano chainmail shoulder bag

RENT - £62.16 HURR

Amina Muaddi Begum Slingback Pumps



RENT - £40.00 BY ROTATION

Lauren Ramsay, Online Writer

"I am a serial second-hand shopper. It gives you the ability to find unique pieces that nobody else will have and put an unexpected spin on the latest trends. I’m currently on the hunt for cheerful but versatile spring pieces to add to my wardrobe, that can easily be layered up or accessorised differently depending on the unreliable British weather."

Fanfare jeans

SHOP - £80.00 CIRKEL

1998 Louis Vuitton Epi Pochette bag

SHOP - £397.00 FARFETCH

Ganni Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse



RENT - £7.00 BY ROTATION

Cult Gaia Sonya Earrings

RENT - £22.82 HURR

Natalie Salmon, Print and Digital Editor

"I've gotten really into shopping for vintage jewellery online and I'm currently coveting anything with a 1980s aesthetic and have my eye on all things Susan Caplan curated. Plus, I will always have a special place in my heart for preppy spring dresses, so I spend hours trawling through 1stDibs for the ultimate online retail therapy. The best thing about shopping vintage and pre-loved is having something unique with the added benefit of increasing the circularity of our wardrobes."

Sea New York Wool Sweatshirt

SHOP - £222.15 VESTIARE COLLECTIVE

Miss B's Baby Blue Bow Headpiece



RENT - £15.00 BY ROTATION

Holly Hoelscher Printed Shirtwaist Dress



SHOP - £402.58 1ST DIBS

Susan Caplan Vintage earrings and necklace set

SHOP - £395.00 FARFETCH

Orion Scott, Fashion Features Writer

"One of my favourite things about spring is the ability to don bright hues in the form of ready-to-wear and accessories. Personally, I love a bold colourful statement and know I will find myself re-wearing the item over and over again, however, if you're more of a circumstantial colour wearer, renting will be your saving grace as it not only means you save your pennies, but you also contribute to a slower fashion circulation. For me, I am loving orange and baby pink so these picks are right up my street."

Cecilie Bahnsen Camden ruffled cotton-blend maxi dress

RENT - £29.00 BY ROTATION

Jacquemus Le Bambimou Puffy leather Bag



RENT - £88.00 SELFRIDGES

Camper leather T-bar shoes



SHOP - £63.00 EBAY

Loewe Orange Paula's Ibiza Sunglasses



SHOP - £173.25 VESTIARE COLLECTIVE

