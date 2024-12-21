5 Most Livable Cities for 2025, According to Experts

Looking to change locations in 2025? There are lots of factors that contribute to livability that could shape the decision to move somewhere.

RentCafe recently looked at 139 U.S. metro cities and compared 17 metrics including cost of living, unemployment rate, arts venues, and health care providers.

Here are the most livable cities in 2024, according to the platform:

Portland, Maine Lincoln, Nebraska Des Moines, Iowa Minneapolis, Minnesota Ann Arbor, Michigan

Will these cities stay on the list in 2025? Experts weighed in to express what cities will stay on the list, and new cities that those looking to move should definitely keep an eye on.

Portland, Maine

Chris Motola, the special projects editor at NationalBusinessCapital.com, estimated that Portland will probably continue to rank high in 2025.

“It’s seeing job growth at a time when the national trend is moving in the other direction. Also important: it’s building housing and may actually see a decline in median rent prices this yea,” Motola said. “It’s a great maritime city if you don’t mind a little cold.”

Albany, New York

Motola explained that Albany is a notable New York city thanks to its affordability in comparison to the rest of the state and its number of jobs.

“Bucking the trend for much of urban New York State, Albany has built a substantial amount of housing recently and is looking at falling median rents as well as a small decrease in unemployment,” he said.

Boise, Idaho

Boise was one of top three cities in terms of socioeconomics, according to RentCafe. Tim Choate, the founder and CEO of RedAwning.com, a vacation rental company, added that Boise has a lot to offer his company’s guests and he could easily see it being one of the most livable cities in 2025.

“It’s not just the affordability that’s appealing; Boise offers a booming tech scene and a strong sense of community. Guests who stay at our properties often comment on the welcoming atmosphere and the city’s commitment to preserving its natural surroundings,” Choate said.

Eric Preston, the CEO of NewConstructionHomes.com, agreed, commenting that Boise has a lot going for it.

“Lovely scenery, low cost of living and some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet. The job market is healthy, with strong gains so far this year, and as more reputable companies set up shop in Boise, the more its infrastructure and economy will expand,” Preston explained.

“This will make Boise more attractive to young professionals and more livable as a result, especially in comparison to popular big cities that come with a heftier price tag.”

Bend, Oregon

Choate commented that he’s seen more and more people booking vacations in Bend and even moving there afterward.

“Known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, we’ve noticed a surge in vacation rental interest that often precedes a rise in permanent relocations,” he said. “A family who frequently booked one of our properties eventually decided to make Bend their home, drawn by the lifestyle and tight-knit community.”

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Preston commented that Minneapolis will likely stay in the top five most livable cities for 2025 because of the thriving culture.

“The Twin Cities are awesome. The area is fun and welcoming with a burgeoning culinary scene, an established sports culture and lots of green space,” he said. “Because its many colleges pump money into the region, Minneapolis-St. Paul’s high quality of life is not only maintainable but should continue to drive its high national livability rankings.”

