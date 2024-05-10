5 things you need to get Bella Hadid's coastal cowgirl style

TikTok is responsible for the array of quirky trends we’ve seen emerging, from ‘mob wife’, ‘tomato girl’ and ‘coastal grandmother’. This year, no thanks to Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter, we’ve got the newest iteration: the coastal cowgirl.

The western aesthetic has always been on our radar, especially when it comes to festival season, but this year it’s got a coastal twist. Think cowgirl meets the Malibu beach: flowing white maxi dresses paired with cowboy boots. The juxtaposition of the two keeps it feeling casual and everyday wearable.

Even supermodel Bella Hadid has embraced the trend, sharing a post on Insta to her 60.8 million followers, of her donning a suede midi skirt, paired with an embroidered tie-front crop top and knee-high cowboy boots. Keeping it tonal, she opted for different shades of brown, finishing the look off with a pair of chunky oversized hoops.

If you’re thinking of switching your style game up this season and taking inspo from Bella, then here are five essentials every coastal cowgirl needs in their wardrobe...

Cowboy Boots

We love how Nadine Berneis styles hers for a small element of cowgirl (Jeremy Moeller)

Perhaps the most obvious option, but to tick off the trend by adding just one item into your wardrobe, it's the much-loved cowboy boot. When it comes to what type, that’s solely down to your own personal taste. Whether you go for a bright, knee-high, embroidered OTT style, or instead opt for a more subtle, classic like a calf-length plain option, there is without a doubt a cowboy boot for everyone.

A Suede Jacket or Waistcoat

We love Karin Teigl's Miu Miu number (Jeremy Moeller)

Suede is a key player when it comes to a cowgirl aesthetic. The easiest way to slot suede into your wardrobe is via your outerwear. Opt for a suede jacket, or for a fun iteration, instead go for a waistcoat. We’ve seen styles popping up at a number of high-street and high-end retailers, from short style to embroidered. Just style them over a floaty white dress to instantly nail the trend.

Fringing

Heart Evangelista dons a YSL suede fringed jacket and we can't get enough of it (Edward Berthelot)

Now, this one isn’t so much a piece to add to your wardrobe, but more of a finishing touch. Fringing is a key element: whether it’s on the hem of your jacket or waistcoat, on your bag or a dress, it’s a quick way to tap into the trend.

Denim

We love Nicole Williams English denim shorts and cowboy boots combo (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Already a staple in any and every wardrobe so you will already own it - denim. Either opt for a classic light wash or go all out with a white pair to really embrace the trend and bring in the coastal element of it. Pair it with a plain white tee, or opt for a double denim look.

The Cowboy Hat

Tatiana Elizabeth effortlessly pulls of the cowboy hat (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

The quintessential component of any cowgirl kind of look. From a plain felt style to an embrace it all-out-studded number, remember to wear it in a way that feels true to your personal style and modern, rather than it feeling gimmicky.