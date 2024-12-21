5 Types of Vehicles Retirees Should Stay Away From Buying

Retirees looking to purchase a vehicle need to be mindful of the type of car, as some models might be impractical.

Explore More: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

Find Out: 5 Cars To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Through Retirement

What are the absolute worst types of cars for those trying to live in their golden years? Here’s what experts had to say.

1. Cars With High Ground Clearance

Alan Gelfand, the owner of German Car Depot, advised against lifted trucks or large SUVs. “These cars are amazingly difficult to get in and out of, which is not ideal for people in retirement age,” he said. “Over time, it will place unnecessary strain on your joints, which could affect your mobility, especially if you’re already managing conditions like arthritis or have hip issues.”

Erin Kemp, a consumer advocate for Bumper, agreed, commenting that these cars might also be more expensive than others. “While this can vary by the particular situation, trucks are usually more expensive compared to sedans, too,” Kemp explained.

Read More: 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

2. Luxury Vehicles

Gelfand added that an exotic or very expensive car might not be wise choices for retirees. “These cars often have costly maintenance due to the specialized parts they come with which can become a financial burden,” he said. “Going for cars that are reliable with affordable upkeep is best.”

Angel Reyes, managing partner at Angel Reyes & Associates, agreed, adding that these cars can actually put seniors in danger. “Sure, they’re flashy and fun, but they often come with excessive power and sharp handling that can be tough to control in high-stress situations, “Reyes pointed out. “Retirees are statistically less likely to engage in risky driving behavior, but in an emergency, an overly responsive car can be harder to manage, potentially leading to accidents.”

3. Cars With Excessive Maintenance

Some cars, though they might be reliable, require more upkeep than others. This can get very pricey. Lauren Fix, ​​the sector analyst and industry expert at The Car Coach, commented that it’s best to avoid cars like this. “Avoiding vehicles with high maintenance issues such as plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles,” she noted. “Their additional weight means tire and brake pad replacement every year or 12,000 miles.”

4. Cars With High Insurance Costs

Paying to insure a car is not cheap, and some cars like luxury cars or new cars can cost a lot more. Fix advised shopping for a car that will not be expensive to buy insurance for: “Seeking a reliable vehicle with low insurance costs can help retirees save money.”

5. Cars With Low Safety Ratings

Fix recommended really studying how a car did on its safety tests before committing to buy. “Seek a vehicle with high safety ratings,” she advised. “Cars can be replaced. People cannot.”

Reyes agreed, saying, “When it comes to retirees choosing a vehicle, safety should be the top priority — not just for themselves, but for everyone else on the road. As a personal injury attorney, I’ve seen how certain types of vehicles can increase the risk of accidents or make injuries worse, particularly for older drivers who may face challenges like slower reaction times or reduced mobility. From a legal perspective, driving a vehicle that doesn’t meet safety standards can also hurt your case if you’re involved in an accident.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Types of Vehicles Retirees Should Stay Away From Buying