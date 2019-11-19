How These 5 Women Celebrate Their Achievements

Blogger, YouTuber and co-host of Things You Can’t Ask Yer Mum podcast.Things move so quickly in the online world, I don't often get the chance to make or reflect on goals. I made a list of things I would like to achieve in my job, and people I wanted to build working relationships with at the start of this year. It's still very much a work in progress but I’m okay with that.I rarely stop to think about how far I've come and just how hard I work. But I've just completed a big project that I am so proud of, it overwhelmed me and actually made me quite emotional. I extended the job to stay on with my boyfriend in Spain afterwards so we've 'cheers-ed' a lot! When it comes to treating or rewarding my own hard work, usually a great glass of wine will suffice, but I actually bought myself a handbag on this occasion.It’s a similar story in my personal life. We just moved house and I saved us a bottle of our favourite wine to drink once we were in the new place.My friendships are built on celebrating and supporting one another. It's one of the most important things in my life, to be able to raise somebody else up and to feel that in return, too. It can be a message or a card, or just meeting up for a drink to 'cheers' to let them know I'm proud of them.As for rewarding myself with downtime, 'self-care' is overused but I take it really seriously. For me it means putting my 'comfies' on as soon as I get home, throwing my hair up on top of my head, taking my makeup off and watching some TV with a brew.Be proud of who you are. Write down the things you've achieved so you can see them in black and white. Surround yourself with people who build you up and who you can lean on for support, too.