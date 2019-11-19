How These 5 Women Celebrate Their Achievements

When was the last time you stopped and properly congratulated yourself? The last time you thought,
Yeah I nailed that, or treated yourself to something because you worked hard and you deserved it? At school, it was gold stars or rewards for good grades, but as you grow up, celebrating success becomes less about others telling you 'well done' and more about acknowledging your wins yourself. Together with TRESemmé, we’re exploring the many techniques, tools and tips for helping us all own our presence in the workplace and overcome self-doubt. We’ve put power poses, positive affirmations and modern power dressing to the test, and now we’re delving into the power of celebrating your wins. However big or small, taking note of your own successes really helps to combat Imposter Syndrome and the niggling negative feelings that can wobble us. A thin line separates owning your success from humble bragging, of course, but this isn’t about a Facebook post or a call for appreciation on Instagram, it’s personal. Helping to open up the conversation and encourage us all to take time to celebrate our own wins, we talked to five passionate women, all doing things their own way, about how they go about celebrating their own successes. Learn more about the power of presence and how to boost your confidence at work with the TRESemmé Presence MasterClass™ , a free online resource for women everywhere. Bethany Rutter Body-positive author, social media manager and co-host of What Page Pod podcast.
When I got my first book deal I bought myself a lipstick — I can still remember it. I feel like my reaction to most personal life wins is to buy a lipstick!
I don't set goals, because I've found that the most interesting things in my life have come up unexpectedly. That said, I'm good at acknowledging and commemorating my achievements, whether that's having a celebratory dinner at a favourite local restaurant (there’s a well frequented pizzeria across the road from my office) or just really thinking about and internalising the fact that I did something great or useful.
My boss has a really great habit of publicly praising us in chat groups or places where other senior people can see. I think that's a really strong quality.
It’s important to celebrate others, too. When I know I'm not the right person for a job, I love putting others forward. It's a harsh world and it feels really good to be able to pass on the ability to make money and do interesting work.
As for 'me time', I like to watch beauty videos and paint my nails and eat, very specifically, a three-egg omelette with pre-grated cheese. That's my recipe for a relaxing evening!
For me, success or progress doesn't mean anything unless you’re sharing it with someone. When I was a kid, friends would get money or gifts for getting great grades but my parents never wanted to incentivise us because it wasn't about that. It was about trying and feeling proud. That really stuck with me; now, the ultimate celebration is going for dinner with my partner or watching a movie with pasta and chocolate. Downtime has become a luxury for me now so I'll always choose to celebrate an achievement that way.
I don't believe in the idea of 'success' though. You only 'make it' in other people’s eyes. I think the idea of progress is much more important and rewarding. For that reason, I set goals but never with timelines. You really can't plan for life or what will happen in your career so I find it much healthier to have a main goal and chip away at it. It’s better to be honest with yourself about your progress instead of setting a time limit on it.
Raising up others is a huge part of the process for me. I’ll always make time to help anyone I trust, believe in and think is doing great work. That might be helping someone with their CV or writing pitches, being there for emotional support, or using my platform to share other people's stories. It's so important to pass the mic.
I’m pretty hard on myself and always believe I can do better as an athlete. To be brutally honest, I’m never really completely satisfied but when things have gone well, I do try to live in the moment and harness that feeling. In performance sport, there are tangible goals and fitness targets. At the start of the season we’ll test speed, agility, endurance, jump height and power, and track progress as the season goes on. It’s tough but it goes a long way in pushing yourself to new levels and through those mental battles.
As nutrition is quite structured in my career, treating myself to a nice meal is my favourite way to celebrate. A good Thai green prawn curry would be the ultimate treat for me, topped off with chocolate. This doesn’t happen often but when I’ve completed a beast of a training week and I’m feeling good, I’d never pass it up. After the netball season finished this year, I booked two trips to Portugal and Dubai as a real treat and some quality downtime. I wanted to go somewhere new and have a new life experience, and it was really refreshing, exciting and much-needed.
As for celebrating others, I’m always the first person screaming down the phone, texting all the celebration emoji or bigging them up via social media.
Things move so quickly in the online world, I don't often get the chance to make or reflect on goals. I made a list of things I would like to achieve in my job, and people I wanted to build working relationships with at the start of this year. It's still very much a work in progress but I’m okay with that.
I rarely stop to think about how far I've come and just how hard I work. But I've just completed a big project that I am so proud of, it overwhelmed me and actually made me quite emotional. I extended the job to stay on with my boyfriend in Spain afterwards so we've 'cheers-ed' a lot! When it comes to treating or rewarding my own hard work, usually a great glass of wine will suffice, but I actually bought myself a handbag on this occasion.
It’s a similar story in my personal life. We just moved house and I saved us a bottle of our favourite wine to drink once we were in the new place.
My friendships are built on celebrating and supporting one another. It's one of the most important things in my life, to be able to raise somebody else up and to feel that in return, too. It can be a message or a card, or just meeting up for a drink to 'cheers' to let them know I'm proud of them.
As for rewarding myself with downtime, 'self-care' is overused but I take it really seriously. For me it means putting my 'comfies' on as soon as I get home, throwing my hair up on top of my head, taking my makeup off and watching some TV with a brew.
Whenever I’ve achieved a milestone (the first time I got paid for work, the first time I got my name as a producer on a project, the first time I did a panel and so on) I’ve always either got a piercing or bought myself something valuable to me, to immortalise my successes physically. It means I’m able to celebrate and acknowledge my achievements every day with the many earrings, rings and bracelets I wear.
It's taken me years in my professional career as a broadcast journalist and host to be able to say to myself with conviction, "I did that and it was good." It's funny because I get asked to do talks and events where it's my job to instil that sense of progress and achievement in others and I find that most of the time, I struggle to have it in myself. This year I have purposefully taken the time to force myself to do it. Affirmation and constantly telling yourself that you’re doing well and on the right track is such a huge part of the process of succeeding. You need to own it and celebrate your wins.
I would die on the sword of making sure that whatever we do as women, we raise up others and celebrate the success of colleagues and girlfriends to the highest possible degree. I surround myself with women I love and look up to and I'm lucky to have friends whom I admire but have also seen drunk and needy. We are women. We are in this together, come whatever.
Top tip for celebrating success: Remember that growth does not happen in a straight line and is different for everyone. Trust the process. Trust yourself. Want to learn more? Explore the power of presence, and discover the skills and tools to hone yours, by taking part in the online TRESemmé Presence MasterClass™. Visit this free resource here .