The 50 best family holidays to brighten up your 2024

Now is a perfect moment to look ahead to your holiday plans for 2024 - Getty/E+

With last summer holiday’s balmy, Picpoul-infused evenings officially a distant memory and half term on the horizon, now is the perfect moment to look ahead to your holiday plans for 2024 – and happily, there are more options than ever before.

Britain’s three biggest tour operators, Tui, easyJet Holidays and Jet2Holidays, recently announced they would be laying on a record number of seats for 2024. After a strong year of bookings – proving that numbers have finally returned to pre-pandemic levels – airlines and smaller operators are equally optimistic for the year ahead, with new routes and destinations added to the map.

So where to go? From Easter warmth in Mauritius to Sicily in May and Cyprus in summer to Barbados in October, we’ve rounded up 50 great deals for the year ahead. So put a log on the fire, get the family to gather around the laptop, and book that sunshine holiday for 2024.

Skip ahead:

February half-term

Start with a big dose of sunshine. You’ll need to travel further to compensate for the northern hemisphere’s winter chill, but the beach will feel all the sweeter.

Go wild in Costa Rica

Hang out with sloths, spot colourful wild macaws and get up-close with howler monkeys in Costa Rica, where every day brings a new wildlife encounter. Sunvil’s 12-night itinerary (020 8758 4774; sunvil.co.uk) includes a trip to Poás Volcano and La Paz Waterfall Gardens alongside waterfall walks, jungle hikes, treetop walkways and croc-spotting boat trips. You’ll venture from the forest to the Caribbean coast, staying at eco lodges in spectacular locations along the way. From £4,299pp (based on four people), including a mix of B&B and full board accommodation, return flights from London and transfers.

Head for some winter sun in Costa Rica - Getty

A city beach-break in Abu Dhabi

For guaranteed February warmth, head to Abu Dhabi where temperatures average 25C – ideal for lazing at the pool and beach, and sightseeing in the city. The InterContinental Abu Dhabi features a vast swimming pool and a private beachfront, plus easy access to shops, theme parks and nightlife, and cultural hits at the Heritage Village, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – all just a few minutes’ taxi ride away. British Airways Holidays (0344 493 0787; britishairways.com) offers three nights from £1,084pp, including return flights and B&B accommodation.

Story continues

Spot elephants in Sri Lanka

A trip to Sri Lanka caters to all interests, whether history, religion, culture, food, wildlife, hiking or simply flopping on the beach. On Audley Travel’s 10-day Sri Lanka itinerary (01993 838 335; audleytravel.com), you’ll see this extraordinary nation from all angles: exploring the rural villages of the Tea Country, tracking leopards in Yala National Park, spotting elephants in Udawalawe National Park, watching whales and dolphins on a wildlife cruise, and much more. Temperatures are typically in the high twenties on the south coast, with an average of nine hours of sunshine per day. Priced from £4,475pp, based on four travelling – including flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions.

Elephant spotting in Sri Lanka - Getty

Group getaway to the Sunshine State

With space to accommodate 26 people, the nine-bedroom Villa Purple Gallinule (0204 580 1178; splvillas.com) – in Champions Gate, Orlando – has everything you need for multi-gen and big-group holidays. It’s less than 10 miles from Florida’s famous theme parks, and has its own outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Kick back in the games room, the two lounge areas and modern open-plan kitchen – and you can even access the local clubhouse with its own gym, another pool (with slides) and restaurants. Seven nights’ accommodation in February from £3,267 total.

Explore the Rainbow Nation

At this time of year, South Africa is an especially sweet southern escape. On cazenove+loyd’s self-guided trip (020 7384 2332; cazloyd.com), South Africa: Discover the Rainbow Nation’s Diversity, you’ll explore everywhere from Cape Town’s Table Mountain and the cobbled streets and colourful houses of Bo-Kaap, to coastal retreats on the Cape Peninsula reserve, with its wildlife, shipwrecks and gorgeous beaches. Join a safari in Kruger National Park, and discover the winelands on a tour and tasting day for the grown-ups. Seven nights from £3,750 per adult, excluding international flights.

February is one of the best times to explore Cape Town - Getty

Flee to Phuket, Thailand

For long sunny days and balmy evenings, Thailand is a tempting prospect in February. TUI (0203 451 2688; tui.co.uk) offers a selection of week-long packages featuring glorious beaches, all-inclusive dining and swish resorts – such as Cape Panwa Hotel, on the island of Phuket. It’s surrounded by coconut groves and tropical gardens, with a private white sand cove reached by funicular. Seven nights priced from £1,709 per adult over February half-term, including flights and half-board accommodation.

Feel energised in Dubai

With its unstoppable energy, outlandish looks and endless sunshine (a balmy mid-twenties at this time of year), Dubai is just the ticket in February. Away Holidays (0800 408 8000; awayholidays.co.uk) has a wide selection of UAE packages, including Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Dubai – a glitzy, low-rise hotel on the Palm, with a private beachfront. Seven nights from £966pp, including flights from London and half-board accommodation; based on two adults and two children sharing a luxury room.

Back to index

Easter sunshine

When you’re sun-seeking at Easter, you can get away with medium-haul flights – giving you maximum time on the beach.

Gentle sunshine in Lanzarote

For young families and those keen to avoid summer’s soaring temperatures, the Canaries are perfect at Easter: Lanzarote basks in dependable warmth in the low-twenties, and the crowds are yet to arrive. In Costa Teguise, the four-star Barceló Lanzarote Active Resort is a fun, fresh all-inclusive choice: it’s recently renovated, with multiple swimming pools, tons of sports and activities, and several restaurants and bars. Thomas Cook (020 8016 3295; thomascook.com) has a family holiday for four from £2,599 total; includes a junior suite and flights from London Gatwick.

Wellness and warmth in Mauritius

May brings perfect beach weather to Mauritius. As well as all the watersports and activities you could wish for – snorkelling, paddleboarding, canoeing, waterskiing and more. Long Beach Hotel (longbeachmauritius.com) offers wellness experiences for all ages. While you hit the spa, the kids can enjoy mini massages, silent meditation and a daily fitness programme that includes trampolining, tennis, swimming, climbing, boxercise and Zumba. There are also healthy kids’ menus in every restaurant to keep them nourished during their stay. Throughout May half term, a Junior Suite – sleeps three – costs from £229 per night, with flights around £800 return.

May brings perfect beach weather to Mauritius - Moment RF/Getty

An epic California family road trip

Explore California’s awe-inspiring Pacific coastline on a two-week family road-trip with Bon Voyage – starting in San Francisco with a bike ride across the Golden Gate Bridge and sea lions at Fisherman’s Wharf, before following the Pacific Coast Highway via pretty towns and beauty spots such as Big Sur, Carmel and Monterey, with the chance to spot sea otters and humpback whales along the way (0800 316 0194, bon-voyage.co.uk). The journey continues to Los Angeles, home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, while teens will also love touring Hollywood, Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip on a Celebrity Tour – and ends in Santa Monica and in San Diego, where you can flop, tired and happy, on the beach. Priced from £2,212.50 per person, including flights, car hire and accommodation, based on a family of four.

Mount Cinnamon is located on one of Grenada's finest stretches of sand - Gregory Parris

A beach hideaway in Grenada

The antithesis of the Caribbean’s big resorts, Mount Cinnamon is a boutique hotel with just 37 suites and villas – with buggy access to Grand Anse Beach, one of the island’s finest stretches of sand (mountcinnamongrenadahotel.com). Thanks to its abundant watersports, beach toys and complimentary Kids Club (open to children aged three to 12), this is a great choice for families – and Grenada is gorgeously sunny in April. Seven nights’ bed and breakfast, including flights from London, starts from £1,440 – based on two adults and two children sharing a One Bedroom Hacienda Suite.

Explore an old pirate port in Morocco

From frenetic Marrakech to the old pirate port of Essaouira, Morocco’s cities are a kaleidoscope of colour, activity and culture – and pleasantly warm right now, with temperatures in the low twenties. On Intrepid’s Morocco Family Holiday (0808 274 5111; intrepidtravel.com), you’ll explore these two cities alongside more rural, relaxing locales: riding camels on the coast, hiking in the Atlas Mountains and staying with a berber family in an authentic homestay. Eight days cost from £464pp, excluding flights but including accommodation, excursions and selected meals.

Escape Morocco's busy cities with a trip to the Sahara desert - Getty

Mayan adventure in Mexico

Discover the Caribbean’s wild side on Original Travel’s 12-day Mexican family adventure to the Yucatan Peninsula (020 3582 4990; originaltravel.co.uk). You’ll stay in beautiful hotels, including a waterfront casa in Akumal Bay, on the so-called Mayan Riviera – a sandy, sunkissed haven of snorkelling, kayaking, scuba diving and horse-riding on the waterfront. Enjoy a private visit to Tulum, the village of Acanceh and the city of Mayapan, and swim in Mexico’s refreshing cenotes (natural sinkholes). Prices from £3,215pp, based on a family of four including flights, transfers and 10 nights’ B&B accommodation.

Try scuba diving in Cyprus

Located on the quiet west coast of Cyprus, on the dramatic Akamas peninsula, Anassa (+357 26 888 000; anassa.com) offers an impressive family-friendly offering – including a kids’ club divided into four age groups (four months to 12 years), and children’s introductory sessions for kayaking, swimming and scuba diving. From dining menus and entertainment designed especially for tots, to a wide choice of interconnecting rooms and suites, it takes care of all the essentials. A fun, fuss-free option for Easter sunshine. Garden View Rooms with breakfast cost from £425 per night during the Easter holidays.

Get up close and personal with aquatic life in Cyprus - Shutterstock

Go wild in the Maldives

Nowhere says “special treat” quite like the Maldives – so if you’re in the mood to spoil your brood, book Original Travel’s nine-day Soneva Fushi getaway (020 3582 4990). At this five-star private island resort, you’ll have white sand beaches mere steps from your bed, plus activities ranging from sea kayaking and windsurfing, to stargazing in an observatory and a private showing of your family’s favourite film under the stars. For an adventure, take a boat to Eydhafushi island to explore its mosques and craft shops, or go turtle and octopus spotting with a marine biologist. From £3,730pp, based on a family of four sharing for seven nights. Includes return flights and transfers.

Back to index

May half-term fun

Europe is hotting up – but prices will be rising too. Book soon to secure a getaway before fares creep up: tour operators can secure flights in advance while also offering flexibility, so book a package rather than going independent.

Watersports in Trentino, Italy

Thanks to its Mediterranean climate and abundant watersports, Trentino is a tempting prospect for May half term – with hundreds of beautiful lakes throughout the region, and a huge variety of active adventures to try. In the morning, the crystal-clear water is perfect for canoeing and rowing, while in the afternoon, when the wind starts to blow, it becomes the perfect spot for windsurfing and sailing. There are two paragliding sites close to the lake, for bird’s-eye views of the valleys and Lake Idro. A seven-night stay at the three-star Locanda alla Grotta is priced from £253 per person during May half term, based on two people sharing a double room, half-board (locandaallagrotta.it), return flights from London to Milan priced around £224 in May half term.

For active families, nothing quite beats a cycling holiday in Austria

Active adventure in Austria

The smooth, hill-free shores of the Danube are ripe for exploring by bike – a sunny, but altogether more adventurous, option for May half term. Active on Holiday’s eight-day Danube Cycle Path for Families holiday includes a full riverside itinerary from Linz to Vienna for all ages, with bike hire, luggage transfers, accommodation and breakfast included (activeonholiday.com). On hot days, you can cool off in the waterparks, Aqua Parks, lakes, and public outdoor pools along the way. Ideal for those who don’t want to sit on a beach all week – with an electric bike option for those who wish they could. Priced from £978 per adult during May half term, with concessions for children; price includes a 21-speed hybrid bike; e-bike upgrades and child bikes are available on request.

Greece in the lap of luxury

A long sandy beach, two swimming pools, tennis courts, five restaurants – it’s all on the doorstep of Eagles Place, in the northern Greece region of Halkidiki. Book now to scoop Trailfinders’ seven nights’ accommodation with return flights for £4,999 total over half term (departing May 27, 2024), based on two adults and two children travelling together – a saving of £450 (020 7368 1317, trailfinders.com). Expect a relaxed atmosphere, with a sun-kissed central pool surrounded by palm trees; or for the more active, a wealth of activities including watersports and tennis.

Greece is home to luxurious hotels – many of which are family friendly

History lesson on tour in Egypt

Part sunny break, part learning adventure, Abercrombie and Kent’s new Grand Egyptian Journey puts you among the first to visit Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum – a chance to take the history lesson out of the classroom (0207 173 6440, abercrombiekent.co.uk). As well as three nights in the capital with a private guide and museum visit, you’ll explore the Nile river on a four-night full-board cruise – immersed in ancient history at every opportunity, in the expert company of an Egyptologist. Over May half term, prices include flights, transfers, B&B accommodation in Cairo at the Four Seasons and all guiding throughout – from £6,820pp based on two sharing.

Take the family to Florida

Book now to scoop a brilliant deal to Florida for the May break. Holiday Pirates is offering £360 off its half-term twin-centre Orlando & St Pete’s Beach trip – with free tickets to a magic show, mall vouchers, a seven-day Orlando Trolley pass and tickets for The Wheel at ICON Park thrown in for good measure (holidaypirates.com). You’ll be staying at the family-friendly Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa and Fish Beach Resort by TradeWinds – right on the white sand of St. Pete’s Beach. 14 nights start from £1,199 per person, including flights.

Sun is almost guaranteed in Sicily in May - Moment RF/Getty

Sneak off to Sicily

A cluster of pretty farmhouses and cottages, Le Case di Tindari estate in northeast Sicily will be basking in mid-twenties temperatures throughout May half term. Surrounded by 30 hectares of olive and oak trees, the complex – booked via Wish Sicily – features an 59-foot infinity pool overlooking the sea and the Sanctuary of Tindari; each accommodation sleeps two to seven guests (wishsicily.com, 0207 193 7302). The nearest beach – and day trips to the Aeolian Islands – is a few minutes’ drive away. Accommodation for 13 guests is currently priced at £4,440 per week, with return flights from the UK to Palermo or Catania (booked separately) from around £180.

Enjoy Corfu’s wild nightlife

The inspiration behind Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals, Corfu is a wildlife haven – and May brings the chance of seeing fireflies at night, as well as enjoying its pretty beaches and villages by day. Villa Eva is located on a small headland, a short stroll from Avlaki Bay, with a shaded dining terrace overlooking its infinity pool. It sleeps up to six people, and guests can also use the facilities at the beachside Bella Mare Hotel nearby – including kayak and SUP rentals, sea-breezy dining and boat trips. Simpson Travel (0208 003 6557; simpsontravel.com) offers seven nights from £1,507pp, based on six sharing including flights, accommodation and car hire; depart May 27.

Take a screen break in Croatia

For a beach holiday with a side of adventure, look to Croatia: Audley Travel’s 10-day family tour (01993 838 234; audleytravel.com) encompasses time in Dubrovnik, Hvar and Split, with endless activity options for all ages. Perhaps kayak around Dubrovnik’s city walls, swim and snorkel in the Pakleni Islands, hike along Hvar’s southern coastline and zip-line over the Cetina River. Those who enjoy a slower pace can take a cable car to the top of Mount Srð for panoramic views, wander along Hvar’s waterfront promenade or simply hit the beach. The 10-day itinerary costs from £4,955pp (based on four sharing), and includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions.

Croatia makes for a brilliant active break - Alamy Stock Photo

Go all-inclusive in Turkey

Turkey is a great choice before the peak of summer, with temperatures averaging around 26C. The all-inclusive TUI Blue in Sarigerme (0203 451 2688; tui.co.uk) is a simple, sunny crowd-pleaser: think beachfront joys, multiple swimming pools, buffet dining and entertainment for all ages – as well as local activities including river rafting, island-hopping cruises and mud baths. Seven nights cost from £1,244pp, based on two adults and two children sharing and including return flights from Gatwick, luggage and transfers.

Chill in a Majorcan villa

Just 400 metres from the sandy cove of Calo des Pou, Villa Forte 57 (0204 580 1178; splvillas.com) is designed to sleep eight guests in comfort – with sea views from its bedrooms, secluded outdoor dining and a private swimming pool. While the barbecue’s sizzling, challenge your family to a table tennis match or catch some rays on the sunloungers. You can walk to the centre of Cala Egos in just a few minutes – your go-to spot for shops, restaurants and nightlife. Seven nights in May costs from £2,580 (accommodation only).

Majorca has plenty of big villas to choose from - Getty

Nature and tranquillity on Alonnisos, Greece

From Skiathos, board a ferry to the unspoiled island of Alonnisos, a pristine island cloaked in pine forests and sweet-scented wild herbs. It is set in Europe’s largest marine reserve, home to endangered Mediterranean monk seals, turtles and dolphins. There’s even an underwater museum, where divers can explore a shipwreck from 425 BC. On the south-west coast, Marpunta Resort feels secluded but is within easy reach of the best beaches. It’s built in the style of a traditional fisherman’s village, the white-washed buildings peeking out from clouds of bougainvillaea. Jet2 (0800 408 0778; jet2holidays.com) offers seven nights’ half-board departing from Stansted, from £1,322pp.

Back to index

A summer to remember

Keen to secure advance bookings, tour operators are currently doing everything to keep summer’s prices alluring with special offers, free upgrades and more. Secure a holiday now, then relax – perhaps a little smug.

Turkey with the teens

Family travel specialist Simpson Travel (020 8003 6557; simpsontravel.com) is offering most of its 2024 summer holidays at this year’s prices – which, in turn, have been frozen at December 2022 rates. For those with older kids in tow, its teen-friendly Turkey villa break at Villa Azra, Kalkan (which sleeps ten), is ideal for independence-hungry youngsters – with watersports and beach clubs nearby, and the town’s nightlife a short walk away. The property features a 36ft swimming pool and Jacuzzi, plus a games room – and for even larger groups, it can be booked together with the five-bedroom Villa Maya next door. As well as all the essentials, the holiday includes a complimentary hammam treatment and day-long gulet boat trip with lunch. Priced from £1,391 per person for seven nights’ self-catering, including flights and car hire – based on 10 sharing.

Children can watch The Lion King come to life on a safari holiday - The Image Bank RF/Getty

The Lion King – in real life

With the new Mufasa: The Lion King movie hitting the big screen in July, the kids will be itching to see lions, giraffes and zebras up-close – so get ahead of the trend with Families Worldwide’s Kenya itinerary, new for summer 2024 (01962 302062, familiesworldwide.co.uk). Alongside safari drives, rock climbing and paddleboarding, it also includes cultural experiences such as a Masai Mara village visit, foraging adventures and jewellery-making workshops with local tribeswomen. Add in Kenya’s longest zipline (over a mile in length), a cycling safari in Hells Gate National Park and white-water rafting on the Sagana River’s ‘Devil’s Toilet Bowl’ rapids, and you have the makings of a really wild getaway. Priced from £3,165 per adult and £2,545 per child, including seven nights’ accommodation, most meals, transfer and return flights from the UK. Departs July 27 and August 10.

All-inclusive sun in Rhodes, Greece

Book now to secure savings on Labranda Blue Bay Resort, in Rhodes: an all-inclusive haven of blue skies, family activities and gorgeous sea views, just steps from Ialyssos Beach – available via Olympic Holidays (0208 492 6868, olympicholidays.com). Its myriad facilities include a waterpark with slides, kids’ and teenage clubs, a games centre and dedicated children’s playground – plus nightly entertainment, and an activities programme that includes archery, mountain biking, tennis, volleyball and more. Fly and flop, or get the whole family active? You decide. Seven nights with flights and all-inclusive package priced from £974 per person, travelling on August 5 – a saving of £75 per person.

Menorca is a great choice for a multi-generational getaway - Stone RF/Getty

Multi-gen getaway to Menorca

Be the first to stay at CV Villas’ Finca Bonita in Menorca – a new addition to its 2024 portfolio, within easy reach of Mahon Harbour and Sa Mesquida Beach (020 7261 5400, cvvillas.com). It’s ideal for big multi-generational trips, with six spacious bedrooms sleeping up to 12 guests, and a whopping 30 hectares of lush gardens with a private pool and several outdoor dining areas. Make yourself at home in the large rustic kitchen, sun-drenched terrace and stylish living area – though be warned, everyone will want to bag the gorgeous master bedroom on the top floor. Finca Bonita is priced from £18,178 per week during summer; flight inclusive packages start from £1,672 per person, flying from London Gatwick.

Beaches and biking in the Algarve

On the eastern tip of Portugal’s Algarve coast, hotel Martinhal Sagres is a sure-fire hit for families – featuring an award-winning kids club, two pools, multiple restaurants and a huge variety of activities ranging from mountain biking to surfing. Choose from individual houses and villas, some even with private gardens and swimming pools – all just a few steps from a 700-metre beach. British Airways Holidays (0344 493 0787; britishairways.com) offers a flights and hotel package with breakfast from £1,369 per adult for seven nights, throughout August, based on departing from London Heathrow (ba.com).

The Algarve coast is a hit with families

Chase the sun to Sardinia

With its pristine white-sand beach and extensive activities offering, southern Sardinia’s Forte Village is pure summer joy – set in 50 hectares of lush subtropical gardens (fortevillageresort.com). It’s a “sports resort”, with a seemingly endless array of workshops and tournaments: think football, rugby, rowing, fencing, boxing, hockey and more, alongside courses in DJing, art and magic. Double bungalows priced from €540 (£470) per room per night, based on two adults sharing a on a half board basis, excluding drinks. Return flights from London currently priced at around £170, based on travel in August.

Hit the beach in Cyprus

Right on Blue Flag-rated sands, with a vast lagoon-style swimming pool and kids’ club bursting with activities, the Mediterranean Beach Hotel in Cyprus’s Agios Thychonas is ideal for a simple family break – and Kuoni is currently offering up to 15 per cent off July 2024 departures (0800 294 9705, kuoni.co.uk). A seven-night stay with breakfast and return flights from Gatwick is priced from £4,999 for a family of four, based on two adults and two children under 12.

The Cyclades islands offer golden beaches and quiet coves - Stockbyte/Getty

Blaze a trail in the Cyclades

Raise a few eyebrows next summer by visiting Sifnos, Folegandros and Milos – trailblazing in the Cyclades, on a far-flung island hopping adventure. These lesser-known islands offer golden beaches and quiet coves, and are dotted with tiny white-washed towns – where the seafood is fresh, the weather is glorious and the accommodation is excellent value. Sunvil’s seven-night Island-hopping in the Cyclades trip costs from £1,866 per person, based on two sharing, including return flights from Gatwick, accommodation with breakfast, and all transfers (020 8758 4758, sunvil.co.uk).

Get active in Lesvos, Greece

On the gloriously sandy Eressos beach on the south-west coast of Lesvos, Aeolian Village Beach Resort is Mark Warner Holidays’ newest hotel (0845 322 5037; markwarner.co.uk). Active guests can choose between sports on land or on the water, with conditions ideal for sailing, windsurfing and rowing. The island’s quiet roads are ideal for cycling, too. There are six age-appropriate clubs for kids aged four months to 17 years. Seven nights costs from £1,542pp, based on a family of four staying in a Village Maisonette Suite, including flights from Gatwick, half-board accommodation, transfers and various activities, tuition and fitness classes; departs Aug 21.

Run with the cowboys, Canada

From zip-lines to bear-spotting and cowboy encounters, the wonders of western Canada await on Trailfinders’ bespoke family adventure (020 7368 1317; trailfinders.com). This holiday works well in summer when the weather is warm, the wildlife is plentiful and the national parks are easy for the whole family to explore. Visit Whistler, Revelstoke and Banff in a hire car and stay in three to five-star hotels throughout. A stay of 13 nights cost from £2,879pp, based on two adults and two children travelling together. Includes flights, 11 days’ car hire, accommodation, Vancouver Hop-on Hop-off city tour, Whistler zip-line and bear tour, Ultimate Rockies Explorer tickets and cowboy cookout lunch.

Adrenaline junkies should head to Canada - Alamy Stock Photo

Rock out in Tenerife

Time to shake up the fly-and-flop? With an extraordinary line-up of events, concerts and parties throughout summer, Hard Rock Tenerife is a treat for music lovers of all ages. Alongside its three swimming pools, music-inspired spa and kids’ clubs (including a teen hangout with DJ lessons), there’s an incredible amount of music history and memorabilia on show: from Elton John’s Rocketman costume to Slash’s original setlists. Seven nights with British Airways Holidays (0344 493 0787; britishairways.com) costs from £785pp in July, based on two adults sharing. Includes return flights and accommodation.

Peruse Provence with your pals

Ideal for big groups of friends or family, The Olive Mas is a contemporary villa in rural Provence with a 20-metre long swimming pool, four en-suite bedrooms (sleeping eight) and oodles of outside space. The villages of Paradou and Maussane are a brief walk away, so the car can stay put for those evening rosé-hazy saunters and dinners out. Easy local jaunts include Les Baux de Provence, Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, Arles, Avignon and the beaches of the Camargue at Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer – famous for their wild horses. One week in August with Vintage Travel (01954 261431; vintagetravel.co.uk) costs from £6,791; villa only.

Botswana bush safari

A week of pure adventure, Families Worldwide’s Botswana Bush Safari (01962 302062; familiesworldwide.co.uk) includes five nights in a mobile camp, sleeping under the stars in comfort. You’ll enjoy extraordinary scenery and wildlife encounters every day. Explore the Okavango Delta on private game drives and in traditional dug-out canoes, with the chance to see elephants, buffaloes, lions and leopards in the wild. Summer departures allow for the best weather, with the dry season offering less rain and cooler nights – plus plenty of sunshine. From £2,795 per adult and £2,695 per child, excluding flights.

Summer is the best time to head to Botswana for a safari - Getty

Kick back in Crete

Retreat to a hilltop eyrie overlooking a private sandy bay: Daios Cove, on Crete’s north-east coast. Blending a wild location with swish, secluded accommodation, this ritzy resort features one, two and three-bedroom villas set across two levels, each with a heated saltwater pool and private terrace – as well as the main infinity and children’s pools. The kids’ club will keep the tots busy with treasure hunts, beach games and craft workshops while you hit the spa, beach or tennis courts. Scott Dunn (020 8682 5080; scottdunn.com) offers seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation from £6,000, based on a family of three. Includes private transfers, one kids’ club place and return flights.

Back to index

Plan ahead for October

Don’t rely on Europe for autumn sunshine: the Caribbean and UAE offer far balmier climes ideal for a sunny half-term sojourn.

Sun-kissed fun in Abu Dhabi

With temperatures in the high twenties, the UAE is a glorious prospect for October half term – and Scott Dunn’s Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas holiday will tempt even the most screen-obsessed little’un into the real world. Its newly renovated state-of-the-art Explorers Kids Club is a huge, air-conditioned space divided into two separate areas – one for under 5s and another for over 5s, equipped with sensory games, a dedicated Sleep Room, shaded outdoor play area, a splash pool and separate pool with waterslide and winding lazy river for older children. Scott Dunn offers seven nights from £6,000 for a family of four: half board, with return flights from London, private transfers and two Explorers places (020 8682 5075; scottdunn.com)

The UAE is a glorious prospect for October half term

Cruise the Caribbean

Set sail across the crystalline waters of the Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale to the Cayman Islands’ George Town – where children can run free on its seven-mile beach – before sailing to Cozumel, Mexico. Travelling on its Celebrity Beyond ship, Celebrity Cruises’ six-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day cruise includes two stop-offs in the Bahamas too, with one day at Perfect Day at CocoCay water park – home to North America’s tallest waterslide (0800 240 4286, celebritycruises.co.uk). Priced from £2,080 per person, based on two adults and two children travelling on October 27 and sharing a room with a balcony – including return flights from London Heathrow, one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and transfers.

Barbados is a family travel paradise, balancing activities for the kids and rejuvenation for the adults - Alamy

Outdoor adventures in Barbados

Forget fly-and-flop: Barbados is a family travel paradise, balancing activities for the kids and rejuvenation for the adults – with reliable sunshine throughout October half term. Original Travel’s Barbados Getaway is an exploration of the island from top to bottom, including a quest to find shipwrecks, scuba diving on breathtaking coral reefs, and bike rides on the east coast – plus plenty of beach time on the island’s superlative sands (020 3582 4990, originaltravel.co.uk). Priced from £1,335pp based on a family of four, for a nine-day trip including all flights, private drivers, car rental, transfers and seven nights’ accommodation.

Follow Paddington’s paw-steps, Peru

The new Paddington movie is set to be released next month, so pack your marmalade sandwiches for an adventure to Peru. He’ll be venturing to his home nation, and you should too: Original Travel’s nine-day family holiday (020 3582 4990; originaltravel.co.uk) includes cycling in the Sacred Valley, a pottery masterclass in Cusco, paddle boarding on Lake Piuray, touring an Inca fortress in Sacsayhuaman, visiting Machu Picchu, and even meeting Paddington’s relatives at a spectacled bear sanctuary. From £4,325pp, based on four sharing; includes flights, transfers, transport and accommodation.

Peru is a cultural hotspot - Alamy Stock Photo

Sneak off to Dubai

Spend your half-term basking in the reliable warm weather, white sand beaches and extraordinary theme parks of Dubai, staying at the Atlantis The Palm hotel. Inspiring Travel (01244 729748; inspiringtravel.co.uk) is currently offering seven nights from £7,965 per family in October on a bed-and-breakfast basis (based on two adults and a child sharing). Includes an Ocean Room King, flights, transfers and luggage; travel between Oct 25 and Nov 3.

Back to index

Christmas

Yes, it’s almost a whole year away – but imagine how good it will feel to watch everyone else scrabbling for sunshine next winter while you’ve got your getaway sorted.

Football fever in Brazil

Embark on an exhilarating family adventure to Brazil, commencing your journey in the heart of Rio with views of Sugarloaf Mountain. Visit artists’ workshops on a studio tour, explore the city by bike and play football on an Ipanema beach with a local coach. Next up is the famous Iguazu Falls and the charming arty settlement of Búzios, staying in a beautiful white house a stone’s throw from the Church of Sant’Ana and the beach. This 10-night trip with Original Travel (020 3582 4990, originaltravel.co.uk) costs from £2,855pp based on a family of four; includes flights, transfers and B&B accommodation.

A Caribbean festive fancy

Give yourself – and your family – the gift of white sand beaches, endless sunshine and luxurious accommodation in St Vincent & The Grenadines. Bequia Beach Hotel (+1784 458 1600; bequiabeachhotel.com) is the stuff of December dreams: think punchy rum cocktails served poolside, long walks on the sand between swaying palm trees and a handful of chic rooms and suites. There’s a daily shuttle to Princess Margaret Beach, and toes-in-the-sand dining at Jack’s Beach Bar. From £453 per night; return flights with Virgin Atlantic (virginatlantic.com) cost from £518pp.

Escape the UK's dreary weather for Christmas in the Caribbean - Bequia Beach Hotel

Christmas in the US sun

Next December, you could be basking in the mid-twenties heat of the US east coast on a family adventure in Florida. Think lazy days at the beach, sea kayaking, fishing trips – and perhaps even a day at Disney World, to celebrate with Mickey and friends. On the Punta Gorda Isles, a relaxed, waterfront community just south of Tampa, Villa Navarre (0204 580 1178; splvillas.com) is a great option for families, sleeping up to six people across three spacious bedrooms. Throw in a private pool and lush garden, and you’ve got an extra-special Christmas. From £5,609 total; villa only.

Go wild in Argentina

Spring is turning to summer in Argentina, with long balmy days (in the low twenties), wild flowers and flourishing wildlife. Designed especially with families in mind, Stubborn Mule’s 16-day northern Argentina trip (01728 752751; stubbornmuletravel.com) will whisk you from Buenos Aires to Cafayate via canoeing in the Parana Delta, horse riding through vineyards, walking with llamas in the mountains and meeting caimans and capybara in the Ibera Wetlands. This is an action-packed adventure that’s perfect for older kids. From £3,750pp, excluding flights.

Walking with llamas in the Argentian mountains is a once-in-a-lifetime experience - Getty

Bargain beach fun in RAK

While it’s part of the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah isn’t as glitzy as its neighbouring emirates: it specialises in adventure, tranquillity and great-value accommodation instead. On The Beach (0871 474 3000; onthebeach.co.uk) offers seven nights at DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island – a family favourite featuring seven swimming pools, 13 restaurants, a cabana-lined beach and mini-waterpark. It’s an hour’s transfer from Dubai, enabling flights from an impressive array of UK airports. From £1,639pp including flights and B&B accommodation.

Back to index

Prices were correct when last checked on January 4, 2024.