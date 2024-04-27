50 of the best independent boutiques in the country

South-east London favourite Lowie has been selling sustainable fashion for 20 years and counting - Vicki Couchman

Nothing beats real-life browsing in independent shops, where clothes are treated as treasures to be loved for years, not discarded after a season. Take a very stylish tour around the country’s finest, as nominated by fashion insiders.

South West

The Yellow Shop

‘Any time a friend mentions they’re visiting Bath, I always recommend popping into this iconic pre-loved institution that peddles a fantastic variety of secondhand garments, from vintage leather jackets and funky sunglasses, to distressed denim and great shirts. Always worth a rummage.’ Sophie Saint, digital creator and second-hand fashion advocate.

The Yellow Shop in Bath is the place to find great secondhand garments - The Yellow Shop

72 Walcot Street, Bath BA1, theyellowshop.co.uk

Sumptuous Designerwear

‘Perfect for secondhand designer pieces, with everything from suits and sets to shoes and bags. Think Chanel, Dior and Coach, as well as handmade pieces and elevated high-street brands like Russell & Bromley,’ says Izzy Manuel, sustainable fashion and lifestyle creator.

68 Walcot Street, Bath BA1, @sumptuous_designwear

Fox + Feather

Founder Clare prides herself on offering cool, indie brands at high-street prices. Stocking the likes of Sugarhill Brighton, Ichi and Frnch, as well as its own Fox + Feather label, it’s brimming with bold colours and bright prints.

Fox + Feather brims with bold colours and bright prints

41 Gloucester Road, Horfield, Bristol BS7, foxandfeather.co.uk

The Dresser

‘A beautiful edit of classic, timeless, good-quality pieces from Margaret Howell to Ruskin London that will stay in your wardrobe for many years to come,’ says Hannah Beaumont-Laurencia, CEO and founder of Beaumont Organic.

The Dresser in Camden offers classic, timeless, good-quality pieces - The Dresser

1 Cambrook Court, High Street, Chipping Campden GL55, @the_dresser_cotswolds

Ava & Iva

‘Off the beaten track, but well worth discovering. Expect to find vintage and pre-loved Burberry trenches, Prada bags, Miu Miu shoes and Marant dresses, with a smattering of Whistles, Barbour and Jigsaw. Outside the shop there’s usually a bonus rummage rail of lesser known labels and handmade pieces at great prices,’ says Jenny Garcia, stylist.

4B The Woolmarket, Cirencester GL7, avaandiva.com

Lorna Ruby

‘The fashion jewel in Exeter’s crown. Think LF Markey, Seventy + Mochi and American Vintage rubbing shoulders with Bobo Choses, Damson Madder and Le Bon Shoppe. A rare commodity in these parts!’ says Emily Hadley, art consultant and gallery owner.

17 Catherine Street, Exeter EX1, lornaruby.com

Sobeys

A favourite with thrifters in the south-west and Wales alike, Sobeys offers a huge selection of vintage and reworked treasures seven days a week.

9 Gandy Street, Exeter EX4, sobeysvintage.com

Branches also at: 31 Royal Arcade, Cardiff CF10; 6 The Arcade, Broadmead; 24 Park Street, Bristol BS1

Ryder & Hope

‘The most gorgeous and inviting store with a heady mix of mid-century chic and handcrafted goodies. I love the curation of clothing in this store - you’ll find independent creative studios like ours, sitting alongside vintage treasures and excellent quality accessories,’ says Rosie Drake-Amery, founder, Roake Studio.

30 Broad Street, Lyme Regis DT7, ryderandhope.com

South East

Annabelle

‘A really cool, independent store run by a former high-street buyer, it’s a dopamine hit of bright, bold contemporary designers including Dawn x Dare, Stella Nova, Fabienne Chapot, Essentiel Antwerp and Le Bon Shoppe. Shelly and her small team are brilliant at giving customers guidance and help, and it is just a lovely friendly place to pop in to,’ says Erica Davies, fashion editor, stylist and author.

87 Crouch Street, Colchester CO3, annabelle87.com

Independent store Annabelle 87 is a 'dopamine hit' of colour

House De’Ville

‘A highly curated range of vintage men’s and womenswear at affordable prices. Owner Jemelia sources beautiful pieces that make you look and feel good, and the store itself is an interior design delight,’ says Emma Jane Palin, interior stylist and owner of Our Curated Abode.

103 Northdown Road, Margate CT9, housedeville.com

Jemelia runs House de'Ville

Positive Retail

‘An amazing place to find some special designer pieces like Lemaire, Issey Miyake and Comme des Garçons, as well as unsold stock from other responsible brands and a great community feel,’ says Brett Staniland, model and sustainable fashion advocate.

Designer boutique Positive Retail has branches in Deal (pictured), Margate and St Leonards - REBECCA DOUGLAS

20A High Street, Deal CT14, positive-retail.com. Branches also at: 1 Broad Street, Margate CT9; 5 Kings Road, St Leonards TN37

Atwin Store

Named after the old Norfolk dialect for ‘between’, Atwin has a strong sense of community. It’s run by lifelong friends Bonnie, of jewellery label Studio Adorn, and Sarah, of clothing brand Harwood, and stocks some of the finest makers in Norfolk and the UK.

Atwin Store in Norwich stocks wares by fine makers from across Norfolk and further afield - Salsabil Morrison

10-12 Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2, atwinstore.co.uk

Top of the Town Vintage

Every pre-loved item in store is carefully hand-picked, repaired, laundered and curated into seasonal collections by content creator Sophia Rosemary, who founded this lovely nostalgic mecca after finding success on social media.

Pre-loved gems at Top of the Town Vintage

25 Market Place, Southwold IP18, collenandclare.com

Collen & Clare

‘Head here for colourful brands such as Quinton & Chadwick, Farm Rio, Celia B, Shoe The Bear and Pink City Prints. It has a well-deserved reputation for good old-fashioned customer service, and the long-standing team is superb. The boutique always has the best-dressed windows; a feast for the eyes on any trip to Southwold,’ says Emma Paton, fashion and lifestyle content creator.

'The best dressed windows in Southwold' - Steve Hodgson

25 Market Place, Southwold IP18, collenandclare.com

Ruskin

One of those delightful stores that it’s really hard to leave empty-handed. Nestled in the old part of Whitstable town, its rails are stocked with the likes of YMC, Folk and Rita Row.

Ruskin Clothing in Whitstable stocks brands such as YMC, Folk and Rita Row - Ruskin Clothing

8 Harbour Street, Whitstable CT5, ruskinclothing.co.uk

Woven Anew

‘The first time I walked into Woven Anew, my jaw was on the floor. Limited-edition Louis Vuitton bags, current season Jacquemus and Toteme coats. JW Anderson chainlink mules and acres of Chanel and Dior. Oh and a Phoebe Philo-era Céline sheepskin coat that I still dream about…’ says Alexandra Fullerton, author of How To Dress (Pavilion, £16.99).

Expect limited-edition Louis Vuitton bags, current season Jacquemus and acres of Chanel and Dior at Woven Anew - Woven Anew

The Summer House, Creake Abbey, Burnham Road, North Creake, Fakenham NR21, Woven Anew

South

Peggs & Son

‘I really enjoy browsing this menswear store with my husband and sons, but I’ve also picked up a few pieces for myself over the years. The staff are so good at their job — friendly and knowledgeable. A real Brighton gem,’ says Alexis Foreman, art director, style curator and creative consultant.

Menswear store Peggs & Sons is a 'real Brighton gem'

39 Duke Street, Brighton BN1, peggsandson.com

Our Daily Edit

‘A really broad selection from contemporary conscious and responsible brands. I particularly love the range of sustainably made beauty products. The entire store is so well curated,’ says Bianca Foley, founder, Sustainably Influenced.

Our Daily Edit stocks contemporary conscious and responsible brands

23 Ship Street, Brighton BN1, ourdailyedit.com

Woven Store

‘Alby, the founder and buyer, has an amazing eye for really thoughtful design and high quality materials. Everything is sustainable and really considered, from the essential oils and notebooks right through to the coats, bags and shoes. It’s very hard to walk away without something,’ says Paula Kirkwood, founder of the eponymous label.

Woven Store: thoughtful design and high quality materials

Studio 50, 50 Brunswick Street West, Hove BN3, wovenstore.com

Twenty

A thoughtful selection from independent brands such as Assouline, Farm Rio and Paige Denim. Founder Sarah is passionate about providing pieces with longevity, and offers styling appointments online or in store.

East Street, Petworth GU28, twentypetworth.com

The Hambledon

There’s something for everyone in this self-proclaimed ‘department store but just selling the good stuff’, from three rooms of womenswear and a basement of men’s, to the Tudor rooms at the back selling books and stationery.

The Hambledon describes itself as a 'department store but just selling the good stuff'

10 The Square, Winchester SO23, thehambledon.com

Quattro Rish

As well as its huge range from the likes of Kate Sheridan, Baum und Pferdgarten and Meadows, the store hosts bi-annual fashion show events with goodie bags and talks from style influencers.

Quattro Rish showcases brands such as Kate Sheridan and Meadows

9 Church Street, Reigate RH2, www.quattrorish.com

Haus

Primarily an interiors store, you can also browse the rails of Ewa I Walla, Cut Loose, Privatsachen, Cash Ca knitwear and Mes Soeurs et Moi in the stylish clothing edit.

Haus is, naturally, primarily an interiors store

6 Junction Place, Haslemere GU27, haus-interiors.co.uk

The Velvet Pig

The upbeat vintage on offer here means a visit is always a joy, from ’60s psychedelia and ’70s Abigail’s Party vibes to a great selection of accessories. If you’re lucky, Dallas the poodle will be manning the cash desk.

44 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight PO33, thevelvetpig.com

London

Percy Langley

A favourite with influencers with an eye on responsible shopping, Percy Langley hosts an enviable range of cult independent British designers including Saywood, Studio Remade, Justine Tabak and The Well Worn.

Percy Langley stocks independent British designers

2 Horner Square, Spitalfields Market, London E1, percylangley.com. Branch also at: Unit G19 Islington Square, 129D Upper Street, London N1

Lowie

This south-east London favourite has been touting its sustainable fashion wares for the last 20 years. As well as its own heritage-inspired label (on which it offers lifetime repairs), you’ll find a selection from Roka, Blundstone, Stella Nova and more.

18 Half Moon Lane, London SE24, ilovelowie.com

Mercantile

It would be possible to spend hours browsing the rails of feel-good clothes in this incredibly well-stocked store. An especially good spot for gifts like candles, socks and jewellery.

Great for gifts: Mercantile

17A Lamb Street, London E1, themercantilelondon.com

Magpie Vintage

This absolute delight specialises in luxury pieces made from upcycled fabrics like crochet blankets, embroidered tablecloths and patchwork quilts.

Find upcycled fashion at Magpie Vintage

3 Camden Passage, London N1, magpievintageclothing.com

The 192 Collective

A showcase for the London-made slow-fashion brand Vaai, this north London store also houses a selection of beautifully crafted accessories and homewares.

192 Upper Street, London N1, @192_collective

The 192 Collective in London is the place to go for beautifully crafted accessories and homewares - The 192 Collective

Couverture & The Garbstore

‘An innovative concept store in a beautiful townhouse in Notting Hill. I love the range of independents as well as up-and-coming designers showcasing men’s, women’s and homeware,’ says Anna Cascarina, fashion editor and stylist and author of The Forever Wardrobe (Bloomsbury, £12.99).

Couverture & The Garbstore is set in a beautiful Notting Hill townhouse

188 Kensington Park Road, London W11, couvertureandthegarbstore.com

Curated Man

‘There’s a strong Japanese presence on the shelves of this menswear boutique – from outdoor clothing company Snow Peak to unisex brand Ordinary Fits. But you can also find pieces by Oliver Spencer and Universal Works here. Both brands make some of their collections in the UK – and always merit an admiring look,’ says Steve Duke, host of The Factory Next Door podcast. Curated Woman is at number 12.

Curated Man stocks brands including Ordinary Fits, Oliver Spencer and Universal Works

10 Hill Street, Richmond TW9, curatedgoodsltd.co.uk

The Midlands

Liquor Store

A one-stop shop for that ever-popular gender-neutral utilitarian vibe, with shirts, tees and pants from timeless brands including Red Wing, Patagonia and Nudie Jeans.

Liquor Store is a one-stop shop for that gender-neutral utilitarian vibe

3 The Grand, 27 Colmore Row, Birmingham B3, liquorstoreclothing.com

Life of Mou

‘A great mix of old vintage and new pieces as well as our Rock + Ruby socks. A little gem,’ says Ruby Chahal, founder, Rock + Ruby.

Karyn Hunt, the owner of Life of Mou with a customer

39 Park Street, Leamington Spa CV32, @life_of_mou

Happy Sunday Vintage

‘The colourful content on the inside is a beautiful contrast with the vintage aesthetic of the building, with orange walls that makes the shop stand out like no other. Clothes, cameras, jewellery, accessories and furniture all are perfectly placed within the shop and styled as if they were in someone’s house. If only I could move in!’ says Rebekah Peters, founder of the eponymous brand.

128 Derby Road, Nottingham NG1, happysundayvintage.com

Nadinoo

‘A beautiful store with thoughtful living at its heart. Nadia designs and hand makes her stunning collections of timeless, versatile clothing, and stocks a curation of home pieces by eco-friendly makers in the UK.’ say Penny Brook and Nikki Beatty, aka Style In The Stix, sustainable fashion content creators.

3A Market St, Oakham LE15, nadinoo.com

Nadinoo in Oakham specialises in thoughtful living and timeless or eco-friendly designs - Nadia Izruna

North West

Steranko

‘High-quality ethical brands for men and women from all over the globe, including Bellerose, Armor Lux, Carhartt, Veja, Flower Mountain and Izipizi. A one-stop shop for conscious buyers,’ says Shelley Jackson, fashion blogger and stylist.

Steranko stocks high-quality ethical brands from all over the globe – from Izipizi to Veja - Paul Rideout

172 Burton Road, West Didsbury M2, steranko.co.uk

Beaumont Organic

‘This cosy space on the ground floor of a Victorian townhouse is the home of Beaumont Organic’s pared-back collection and a small selection of tasteful homewares and accessories - hard to believe it’s a former kebab shop,’ says Alyson Walsh, author and founder of thatsnotmyage.com.

It's hard to believe Beaumont Organic in Manchester used to be a kebab shop - Beaumont Organic

49 Hilton Street, Manchester M1, beaumontorganic.com

Permanent Orbit

‘It offers a curated and considered selection of pre-loved clothing, helping to change the mindset around secondhand and vintage. Start at the top rail and work your way down, peeping at the Eddie Olin cash desk when you get to the end,’ says Jordan Bunker, menswear writer and blogger.

Permanent Orbit offers a curated and considered selection of pre-loved clothing

ABC Building, 21-23 Quay Street, Manchester, M3, permanentorbit.com

Nola Manchester

‘I love Nola because not only does it have its own in-house brand with really great styles, it stocks some really interesting and unique labels,’ says Kat Atkinson, brand consultant, content creator and lecturer.

Nola Manchester does a beautiful line in accessories

Unit 2 Barton Arcade, 61 Deansgate, Manchester M3, nolaboutique.co.uk. Also at Nola Brighton, 42 Gardner Street, Brighton BN1

Barnardo’s Vintage

‘It’s like stepping back in time, from the fashion down to the bric-a-brac, with styles from all eras and even a few current trend items squeezed in on the rails. It really is a treasure trove of good-quality items and I know 100 per cent that whatever I’m looking for, I will absolutely find it in there,’ says Jen Graham, aka Charity Shop Girl, secondhand stylist.

A magical history tour at Barnardo's Vintage, Cheadle

76 High Street, Cheadle SK8 shop.barnardos.org.uk

Yorkshire

Morgan Clare

As well as stocking over 50 designer brands, this boutique offers a whole host of services, including personal shopping, virtual styling, alterations and pre-loved shopping events.

3 Montpellier Gardens, Harrogate HG1, morganclare.co.uk

Tråd Collective

From a selection of slow-fashion brands, hand-picked vintage and local artisan collaborations, to repair workshops and the opportunity to sell your own secondhand gems, Tråd is a wonderful example of how fashion can be more responsible. If only every town had a branch.

Tråd is a wonderful example of how fashion can be more responsible – with second-hand designer brands and even repair workshops

80 Vicar Lane, Leeds LS1, tradcollective.com

Noble & Wylie

‘I adore Noble & Wylie because it just feels like the way things should be done. Shoes handcrafted by Kenneth right here in Sheffield, made to fit, in your choice of materials so they’re your own personal style, and made to last a lifetime and be repairable and resoleable,’ says Sam Binstead, fashion photographer.

Handmade leather goods at Sheffield's Noble & Wylie - India Hobson

555 Abbeydale Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield S7, nobleandwylie.com

Wales

Kiti Cymru

Fiercely independent while being wholly international, this gem brings brands including Ganni, Becksöndergaard and Stine Goya to the Welsh capital.

Kiti brings Ganni and Stine Goya to the Welsh capital

85 Pontcanna Street, Pontcanna, Cardiff CF11, kiticymru.com

Number 50

‘This is where I bought my favourite secondhand item: a vintage brown silk two-piece from Max Mara. Virginia, the owner, sells a mix of new and old from the likes of Toast, Whistles and Mulberry. It’s not always open, so it’s best to message Virginia on Instagram before you visit,’ says Angharad Jones, writer and founder of fashion substack The Jones Report.

Number 50 has a mix of new and old from the likes of Toast, Whistles and Mulberry

Broad Street, Presteigne LD8m, @virginia.stockley.number50

Scotland

Treen

Concentrating on living ethically and sustainably, Treen also ticks the vegan fashion box, carefully selecting all the brands it stocks to make a positive difference.

Treen focuses on sustainability

2-4 St Stephen Place, Edinburgh EH3, shoptreen.com

Epitome

‘With a focus on considered rather than trend-led pieces, Epitome stocks some of my favourite Japanese designers that are not always easy to find in the UK, like Rototo, And Wander and Moonstar,’ says Louisa Hatt, fashion blogger.

Epitome stocks some hard-to-find designers that are not always easy to find in the UK

35 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3, epitomeofedinburgh.com

Biscuit Clothing

‘An interesting range of European clothing and lifestyle brands. I love that Amanda, who opened the store in 2020, sells good-quality items that last and transcend seasons,’ says Caroline Cook, fashion and lifestyle content creator.

135 Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12, biscuit.clothing

The Rolling Rail

‘The Highlands is so spread out, so I keep an eye out for vintage pop-ups from The Rolling Rail in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, where I can find my favourite Herring Vintage. They source 1960 to Y2k quality made, quirky, individual pieces that work for everyday,’ says Julia Rebaudo, photographer and blogger.

Rothiemurchus, Cairngorms, @therollingrail

Northern Ireland

Envoy of Belfast

You’ll find a great selection of high-end labels like Simone Rocha, Acne Studios and Comme des Garçons, as well as accessories from the likes of Birkenstock, Bagsinprogress and Amiacalva in this chic Belfast store.

4 Wellington Street, Belfast BT1, envoyofbelfast.com