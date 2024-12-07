55 Super Easy Riddles That Almost Anyone Will Be Able To Solve (But, Don't Worry, We Included The Answers Just In Case)

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that riddles are undeniably fun! (Just ask the Ancient Greeks). There's nothing like the triumphant feeling one gets after solving an "unanswerable" question. And, of course, hard riddles are great, but sometimes, knowing a few easy riddles is nice, too. Easy riddles give you something to think about during the day or quickly solve during game night that doesn't require too much brain power...

Green figure with question marks overhead stands on wooden surface against plain red background
Considering you're here — reading this post — I'm willing to bet you're searching for some easy riddles! And you are in luck because we have compiled a list of super easy riddles that *almost* anyone can solve.

Person with shoulder-length hair, wearing a short-sleeve shirt and belted pants, stands against a plain background, smiling thoughtfully

Even though these riddles are meant to be easily solvable — don't worry if you get stumped. The answer is included directly underneath the riddle itself and will remain hidden until you're ready to see it; once you wish to discover the answer, simply tap on the image to reveal it.

Whether you want to test your own knowledge or take turns asking and answering these riddles with friends and family, these riddles can be used for many fun purposes!

But, you came here for riddles, not to listen to me all day — So, without further ado, let's tease your big, beautiful brain (but not too much)!

1.What has four fingers and a thumb, but isn’t alive?

Person putting on a blue medical glove, stretching it over an outstretched hand against a plain background
2.What gets wet when drying?

Person smiling, holding a towel, with an orchid in their hair, wearing a strapless top
3.If you have me, you will want to share me. If you share me, you will no longer have me. What am I?

Two people sit at a table. One whispers to the other, who is smiling. A coffee cup and books are on the table. They're by a bright window
4.What goes up but never comes down?

Person with short hair blowing out candles on a cake indoors, sitting at a table with a gift and laptop
5.What has to be broken before you can use it?

A person cracks an egg into a frying pan, preparing to cook
6.What has many keys but can't open any doors?

Person playing an old upright piano, seen from behind, seated on a round green stool
7.I travel all around the world, but never leave the corner. What am I?

Hand placing a stamp with a U.S. flag design on an envelope, with a roll of similar stamps in the background on a wooden surface
8.What is at the end of a rainbow?

Scenic view of lush green hills, a rock formation, and a vibrant rainbow arching over the landscape with a cloudy sky and distant ocean
9.What tastes better than it smells?

Person wearing large sunglasses and bold earrings joyfully sticking out their tongue, exuding a playful and confident vibe
10.I’m tall when I’m young and short when I’m old. What am I?

A single lit candle against a dark background, providing a warm, peaceful glow
11.What has hands but cannot clap?

A red alarm clock set to 10:10 against a matching red background
12.I don’t cry when you cut me, but you do. What am I?

Person in a kitchen cutting onions, wiping eyes due to tears
13.What goes up and down but doesn’t move?

Person in a suit climbs a wide, empty staircase between two plain walls, leading upwards and out of view
14.I have many teeth but I can’t bite. What am I?

A person uses a wooden comb to tidy their short, dark hair, holding it at the back of their head with their other hand
15.What kind of band never plays music?

Two hands stretching a rubber band between them, each pulling in opposite directions, against a simple background
16.How many bananas can you eat on an empty stomach?

A man sits at a table with a box of assorted fruits and vegetables, peeling a banana, with a blue cup and phone next to him
17.What type of building contains the most stories?

Person reading a book in a library filled with numerous books on shelves. Cozy and studious atmosphere
18.You answer me, though I never ask you questions. What am I?

Man in a casual plaid shirt is talking on the phone in a kitchen, leaning on a counter with a mug and glasses nearby
19.What word is spelled incorrectly in every single dictionary?

Person's hand pointing at an open book on a desk, with a blurred chalkboard in the background
20.What has a heart that doesn't beat?

Artichokes and peeled leaves on a rustic wooden table, with a dark background
21.What are two things you can never eat before breakfast?

Person in a sweater eating a dish with a fried egg on top. A glass of water and a latte with heart foam art are on the wooden table
22.What can be broken but never held?

Two people linking pinky fingers in front of a solid background, symbolizing friendship or promise. One person has a textured sweater
23.How many times can you subtract the number two from the number fifty?

Person holding a large calculator, wearing glasses and a sweater, appears thoughtful against a vibrant background
24.What is always coming but never arrives?

A yellow pushpin on a calendar page with a blurred background
25.What has four wheels and flies?

Two workers in safety gear empty a yellow bin into a green garbage truck. They wear hard hats and reflective vests
26.What kind of coat is always wet when you put it on?

A hand holds a paintbrush dripping with paint over a can on a hardwood floor with an orange wall in the background
27.It is lighter than a feather, but you can’t hold it for more than a few minutes. What is it?

Person humorously puffing cheeks, looking directly at the camera with a playful expression, wearing a casual top
28.I have a spine but no bones. What am I?

A hand reaches for an old book on a shelf lined with various sized vintage books
29.If you are running a race and you pass the person who is running second, which position are you in?

Runners in athletic gear compete on an outdoor track, captured mid-stride
30.I am always in front of you, but you will never see me. What am I?

31.Nobody empties me, but I never stay full for long. What am I?

A full moon set against a dark night sky, showcasing detailed craters and surface textures
32.What kind of ship has two mates but no captain?

Two people sitting outdoors, kissing with a cityscape in the background at sunset. Both wear patterned sweaters
33.What begins and ends with an "E" but only contains one letter?

Pink envelope sealed with a red heart sticker on a light background
34.What runs around the whole yard without moving?

A white vinyl fence runs alongside a lush green lawn and trees under a clear blue sky
35.I look at you, you look at me, I raise my right, you raise your left. What am I?

Person with short hair looks into a mirror, reflecting their face, wearing a simple white shirt
36.What has holes all over it but still holds water?

A person with soapy hands holds a sponge, cleaning a surface
37.Six letters this word contains, remove one letter, and 12 remains; what is it?

A carton of twelve eggs with varying shell colors displayed on a pink background
38.What kind of cheese is made backwards?

39.What has a bottom at the top?

Person in athletic wear stretching by the ocean, lifting one knee while looking into the distance
40.You go at red, but stop at green. What am I?

Hand holding a slice of watermelon against a clear sky with scattered clouds
41.No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

Pages of a calendar flipping, displaying weekdays and dates, with some dates highlighted at the bottom, indicating upcoming events or holidays
42.What is as big as an elephant, but weighs nothing at all?

Elephant walking across a dusty landscape at sunset with a vivid sky in the background
43.I am so simple that I can only point. Yet I guide people all over the world. What am I?

44.A man shaves several times a day but still has a beard. Who is he?

A barber with a flat cap trims a client's beard in a vintage-style barbershop
45.What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Person with curly hair, wearing a black top, holding a finger to their lips in a "shh" gesture
46.Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

Snow-capped mountain peaks under a clear sky, with the largest peak centered in the frame
47.What has one head, one foot, and four legs?

A neatly made bed with white sheets and pillows is beside a wooden nightstand holding a lamp and a small vase with branches
48.I have a neck but I do not have a head. What am I?

Glass bottle against a clear sky. The focus is on the bottle's neck and opening
49.Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I?

Person smiling and holding a letter "R" near a vintage sign with an arrow, under a clear sky
50.If an electric train is traveling south, then which way is the smoke going?

Modern high-speed train moving along tracks
51.What do Alexander the Great and Winnie the Pooh have in common?

Person wearing a blank name tag on a plain T-shirt
52.What starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

Teapot and teacup on a wooden tray, set against a blurred natural background
53.What is not alive but dies often?

54.A woman lives in a one-story house where everything is green. The carpet is green, the tile is green, the cabinets are green…what color are the stairs?

Modern single-story house with large windows, flat roof, and a grassy front yard at dusk
55.Rich people want it, wise people know it, poor people need it, and kind people show it. What is it?

Silhouette of a person forming a heart shape with hands against a clear sky during sunset
