55 Super Easy Riddles That Almost Anyone Will Be Able To Solve (But, Don't Worry, We Included The Answers Just In Case)

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that riddles are undeniably fun! (Just ask the Ancient Greeks). There's nothing like the triumphant feeling one gets after solving an "unanswerable" question. And, of course, hard riddles are great, but sometimes, knowing a few easy riddles is nice, too. Easy riddles give you something to think about during the day or quickly solve during game night that doesn't require too much brain power...

Considering you're here — reading this post — I'm willing to bet you're searching for some easy riddles! And you are in luck because we have compiled a list of super easy riddles that *almost* anyone can solve.

A few quick notes: The riddles in this post are intended to be easy — However, they might still prove difficult for children as they were mostly designed for adults. Since you are a riddle lover, you have probably seen a few of these riddles previously. However, you'll still want to scroll through this entire list to see if there are any that you haven't teased your frontal lobes with yet. In the extremely rare case that you have previously read (and solved) all of these riddles, drop your personal favorites in the comments so we can add them to this list for other riddle aficionados! Reezky Pradata / Getty Images

Even though these riddles are meant to be easily solvable — don't worry if you get stumped. The answer is included directly underneath the riddle itself and will remain hidden until you're ready to see it; once you wish to discover the answer, simply tap on the image to reveal it.

Whether you want to test your own knowledge or take turns asking and answering these riddles with friends and family, these riddles can be used for many fun purposes!

But, you came here for riddles, not to listen to me all day — So, without further ado, let's tease your big, beautiful brain (but not too much)!

1.What has four fingers and a thumb, but isn’t alive?

2.What gets wet when drying?

3.If you have me, you will want to share me. If you share me, you will no longer have me. What am I?

4.What goes up but never comes down?

5.What has to be broken before you can use it?

6.What has many keys but can't open any doors?

7.I travel all around the world, but never leave the corner. What am I?

8.What is at the end of a rainbow?

9.What tastes better than it smells?

10.I’m tall when I’m young and short when I’m old. What am I?

11.What has hands but cannot clap?

12.I don’t cry when you cut me, but you do. What am I?

13.What goes up and down but doesn’t move?

14.I have many teeth but I can’t bite. What am I?

15.What kind of band never plays music?

16.How many bananas can you eat on an empty stomach?

17.What type of building contains the most stories?

18.You answer me, though I never ask you questions. What am I?

19.What word is spelled incorrectly in every single dictionary?

20.What has a heart that doesn't beat?

21.What are two things you can never eat before breakfast?

22.What can be broken but never held?

23.How many times can you subtract the number two from the number fifty?

24.What is always coming but never arrives?

25.What has four wheels and flies?

26.What kind of coat is always wet when you put it on?

27.It is lighter than a feather, but you can’t hold it for more than a few minutes. What is it?

28.I have a spine but no bones. What am I?

29.If you are running a race and you pass the person who is running second, which position are you in?

30.I am always in front of you, but you will never see me. What am I?

31.Nobody empties me, but I never stay full for long. What am I?

32.What kind of ship has two mates but no captain?

33.What begins and ends with an "E" but only contains one letter?

34.What runs around the whole yard without moving?

35.I look at you, you look at me, I raise my right, you raise your left. What am I?

36.What has holes all over it but still holds water?

37.Six letters this word contains, remove one letter, and 12 remains; what is it?

38.What kind of cheese is made backwards?

39.What has a bottom at the top?

40.You go at red, but stop at green. What am I?

41.No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

42.What is as big as an elephant, but weighs nothing at all?

43.I am so simple that I can only point. Yet I guide people all over the world. What am I?

44.A man shaves several times a day but still has a beard. Who is he?

45.What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

46.Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

47.What has one head, one foot, and four legs?

48.I have a neck but I do not have a head. What am I?

49.Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I?

50.If an electric train is traveling south, then which way is the smoke going?

51.What do Alexander the Great and Winnie the Pooh have in common?

52.What starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

53.What is not alive but dies often?

54.A woman lives in a one-story house where everything is green. The carpet is green, the tile is green, the cabinets are green…what color are the stairs?

55.Rich people want it, wise people know it, poor people need it, and kind people show it. What is it?