6 Cat Breeds for People Who Love Dogs

If you've always declared yourself a self-professed "dog lover" but can't have one of your own, you may want to consider adopting a cat that best suits dog people.

From Turkish Vans to Siamese breeds, these much-loved cats will charm you with their dog-like characteristics.

"Many of us are familiar with people defining themselves as a cat person or a dog person, and it's definitely normal to have a preference. Cats and dogs both bring different personality traits to the table," PDSA vet nurse, Gemma Renwick, tells Country Living.

"If you're a dog person, but you're considering adding a cat to your life, it's important to know that every cat is an individual, regardless of breed.

"Before bringing any new pet home, always consider whether you can provide for their healthcare, give them a suitable environment and diet. You'll also need to ensure their physical and mental needs are met, for example providing appropriate enrichment, playing with them, and ensuring they have enough exercise."

Siamese

"Siamese cats are often described as highly social, as their owner you may find them constantly following you around demanding your attention. If you like a dog to be your 'shadow' and prefer more of a (possibly) lazy breed, then Siamese may be perfect for you! Like dogs, they often show immense loyalty and form strong bonds with humans," Gemma tells us.

"They can get lonely easily and don't like to be left alone for long periods. Like some dog breeds who enjoy the sound of their own bark, Siamese are very well known for being loudly vocal, so expect to hear lots of meowing!

"The cat equivalent of a 'lap-dog', they are often very affectionate with humans, enjoying nothing more than curling up on their owner's lap."

Luis Cagiao - Getty Images





Siberian cat

Siberian cats are also great for people who love dogs. With the recent news that Keir Starmer has adopted a Siberian cat, Google searches for the popular pet have increased by 125%. The Prime Minister told BBC Radio 5 Live that his children originally wanted a dog, but they settled on a kitten instead.

"When an iconic institution like 10 Downing Street brings home a pet, it naturally captures the public's imagination," says Pets4Homes CEO Axel Lagercrantz.

"Siberian kittens are not just trending because of their newfound fame — they're also fantastic pets, known for their affectionate personalities and playful energy. They're one of the few breeds with hypoallergenic coats, which is ideal for environments such as 10 Downing Street, in case any staff or visitors have a cat allergy".

Kate Staveley, a breeder and the honorary secretary of the Siberian Cat Club, told The Guardian: "Sibbies' are regarded by experts as being more like dogs than other cats. They are known to be highly intelligent, inquisitive and can be trained."

Bob de Graffenried / 500px - Getty Images





Turkish Van

"Turkish Vans are reported to be very active and have great character and personality. Being so agile and often loving joining in with games, makes them perfect for dog lovers who enjoy a playful breed," adds Gemma.

"Due to the speed of their movements, they can be quite clumsy and may knock things over during their energetic play! Similarly to some dogs, they are known for their love of water, so you may find that they will try to join you in the shower.

"Not known for being a snuggly breed, they are unlikely to curl up quietly on your lap, as they prefer to be high up and will commonly be found on the highest part of the room. They can make a devoted companion and can be very dog-like, often following their owner around."

slowmotiongli - Getty Images





Korat

Korat cats are another breed that makes great pets for dog people.

Gemma tells us: "The Korat often loves to be involved in your daily activities! You'll find the Korat on your lap, by your side, or even on top of your laptop. Excellent problem solvers, you'll need your wits about you as they are known to master opening containers or opening cupboards.

"Korats most commonly love to play and like their canine friends, can often be trained to fetch a ball. Their vocabulary even ranges from a dog like low growl to a high shriek. The Korat tend to adore people, and would enjoy a home where someone is around most of the time."

Jacques Julien - Getty Images





Russian Blue

"Engaging and elegant, the Russian Blue may appear aloof to strangers until they have their approval, often found observing from a distance rather than jumping in paws first," says Gemma.

"They are extremely affectionate, though relatively undemanding in nature compared to some other breeds. Highly intelligent, with a strong hunting instinct, the Russian Blue requires lots of play for both physical and mental stimulation.

"Much like their Siamese relative, the Russian Blue can be very vocal, using their voice to communicate to their owner. Often known to train their owner rather than the owner training them."

Daniel Dawn - Getty Images





Domestic cats

And finally, many domestic cats are brilliant for dog people.

"Domestic cats are of mixed ancestry and so their temperaments and appearance vary greatly between individuals. They can have very different body types, shapes and builds depending on the breeds in their genetic history," says Gemma.

"Similarly, they can have very different personalities and temperaments. Some may be very lively whilst others are much more laid back, so there's a Domestic cat to suit most people! In general, domestic cats are active, highly intelligent and excellent hunters."

KelvinJay - Getty Images

