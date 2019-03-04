6 Little Things You Can Do to Inspire a Young Girl Today

As the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words. But inspiring a young girl to try out for the football team, sign up for chess club, or take the advanced physics class isn’t as easy as just doing it too. So here are some ways to encourage girls to grasp at all the opportunities that may come her way — and dream big.

Teach her to question the rules

Parenting is tricky: on the one hand you want an obedient, well-behaved child you can bring out in public (and to restaurants); on the other, you want a daughter who isn’t afraid to push boundaries, ask questions and demand answers from authority. Most of the female trailblazers we read about — Rosa Parks, Emmeline Pankhurst, Malala Yousafzaim to name a few — didn’t change things by being followers. They disobeyed — and made history doing so. Teach your girl about the inspiring women who came before her, who heard the word no and chose to ignore it until they got a yes. And then remind them that having ice-cream for breakfast doesn’t count as the first step in a girl power revolution…

Give her a book (or 12)

Instilling a love of reading into your child is one of the best gifts you can give. Not only will it inspire your daughter by introducing her to amazing women (and men) in history, as well as kick-ass fictional characters, but reading will have her discovering new countries, professions, activities and the endless possibilities of imagination. Reading for pleasure is so different than reading something you have to — and when a child discovers that, it can be magical.

Encourage her to take up sport

Participating in sports has proven, according to researchers, to have many benefits for girls including better health, higher self-esteem, increased emotional well-being, improved grades and more. There are plenty of role models in just about every sport, even those in which women are underrepresented like boxing (see the amazing Nicola Adams), so no sport should feel closed off to them or like a boy’s club. Start getting them interested by throwing a ball around the park. And yes, get them to play with boys, too — it can improve their confidence in their own abilities.

Compliment her on something other than her appearance

