Work of 60 artists on display in city trail

The Sunderland Arts and Culture Trail first took place in 2023 at eight venues around the city’s university [Su Devine/Dale Hardy ]

A trail of artwork will be on display around a city to show it in a "new light".

The Sunderland Arts and Culture Trail took place last year for the first time, centred at eight venues around the city's university.

This year it has been extended to include 32 extra venues, including a bowling alley and shops.

It has been created and curated by fine artists Dale Hardy and Su Devine, who described preparing it as "an incredible journey".

The work of 60 artists will be shown at 40 locations around the city.

The trail has been extended from just eight venues in 2023 to 40 in 2024 [Su Devine/Dale Hardy ]

The artworks are made up of paintings, sculpture, performance art and exhibitions, including one at the city's Winter Gardens with 30 pieces created by local people aged from three to 80.

Ms Devine added: "For us, it's not just about showcasing the artists’ work, it's about connecting with the community, and inspiring others through art."

The trail include paintings, sculptures, exhibitions and performance art [Su Devine/Dale Hardy ]

The trail is partly funded by the government through an application made by Sunderland BID, an organisation promoting the city centre, which led to an award of more than £200,000.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said it was "delighted" to be supporting the trail again.

"I want to extend our thanks to all the artists who have contributed their remarkable work, which is an invitation to see the city of Sunderland in a new light," she said.

"It is designed to be easily walkable, making it a perfect way to enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces, independent businesses and venues."

The trail, which is self-guided, will run until 21 July.

Follow BBC Sunderland on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links