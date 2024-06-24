At 69, Supermodel Janice Dickinson Opens Up About Her First Plastic Surgery

Janice Dickinson, 69, opened up about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

She shared how old she was when she first went under the knife.

She also revealed whether or not she regrets any of her surgeries.

There is no definitive, acceptable age to hop on the cosmetic procedure train. Some make the choice as young adults, and others wait until they’re older. Original supermodel and America’s Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson was 32 went she first had plastic surgery, she recently shared.

The 69-year-old recalled the procedure on a recent episode of Bachelor star Katilyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast. Bristowe straight up asked Dickinson when she decided it was time. “Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone, and I was 32,” she recalled. “I noticed I started getting jowls from this bit,” she added, gesturing toward her jawline. She and Stallone dated briefly in 1994 in an affair—Stallone was also dating his now-wife, Jennifer Flavin, at the time, per Us Weekly.

After Bristowe pointed out that she, at 38, is close to “that age,” Dickinson made a recommendation. “Get a mini face lift,” she quipped. “It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these,” she added, pointing to her upper lip. “I did smoke for a bit. Don’t smoke. It’s bad for you,” she concluded.

In the past, Dickinson has been transparent about her operations, the most notable being her appearance on a 2014 episode of Botched in which surgeons reconstructed a 30-year-old breast augmentation. She also revealed that she’s had a tummy tuck and Botox, per People.

In 2016, Dickinson was diagnosed with breast cancer and feared she would have to undergo a double mastectomy, or removal of both breasts. Instead, she had two lumpectomies and two months of radiation, she told People at the time. “As soon as I went to see the machines at the oncology unit, I was just able to go through this process of become proactive. It all finally made sense,” she said. “I’ve had side effects from the radiation. And I have a tiny bit of scarring. But I’ve been lucky. They’ve told me I can keep my implants.”

On Off the Vine, Bristowe asked Dickinson if she regrets any of her elective surgeries. “Oh, no,” she replied. It’s as simple as that.

