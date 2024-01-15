The 7 best beauty looks at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz)

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, is a night which celebrates the pinnacle of TV and cinematic achievements, and it always dazzles with a constellation of stars gracing the red carpet. While we can’t get enough of the dresses - it’s also a night which showcases the deft handiwork of A-list glam squads.

Since its inception in 1996, it has become a coveted event in the entertainment calendar. This year, under the witty guidance of host Chelsea Handler, the awards ceremony witnessed cinematic history with Barbie securing a record-breaking 18 nominations - the highest ever for a single film at the prestigious event. This guaranteed yet another show-stopping, beauty look from the film's star, Margot Robbie.

From classic Hollywood glam to bold, contemporary statements, the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles became a living gallery for hairstylists and the world’s leading MUAs to express their artistry… on the world’s most sought after canvases.

From Emily Blunt's radiant glow to Geffri Maya's striking bob, scroll on to indulge in the night's 10 most captivating beauty moments...

Calah Lane

The Wonka star was absolutely radiant (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Calah's sculptural spherical updo created by Dionne Smith absolutely served. Both a nod to cultural heritage and a bold, modern statement, her stunning look was a highlight of the red carpet. For makeup, she opted for a subtle, sophisticated look by Joy Adenuga. Her eyes were accentuated with soft, smoky peach tones and she sported tonal matching sheer rose lips.

Margot Robbie

Kissed by a rose (Frazer Harrison)

In the film Barbie, Margot Robbie famously says, "I'm not 'stereotypical Barbie' pretty.” Soon after this line, narrator Helen Mirren can be heard stating, “Note to the moviemakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point.” Its clear that Margot's MUA Pati Dubroff, might have the world's easiest job - with this living doll as her canvas. For the Critics Choice Awards, she opted for neutral pared back makeup to let the dress do the talking. While many would have added a red lip, this approach felt fresh and modern.

Carey Mulligan

Take this photo to your hairdresser before your next haircut (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Carey Mulligan styled her tresses in a sleek, centre-parted bob, with the hair tucked behind the ears to reveal her dazzling earrings. The classic style exuded sophistication and framed her elfin face neatly. A rosy flush on the cheeks, and lips adorned with a blurred red lip provided the only pop of colour necessary.

Dua Lipa

Cherry cola hair has never looked better (Alberto Rodriguez/GA)

In case you needed inspo for your next updo... this is it. For 29th Critics Choice Awards Dua Lipa's half-up half-down hair was styled in a sleek side part, that created a smooth wave. Her trademark feathered brows were neatly groomed and filled in to frame her face and winged eyeliner enhanced the almond shape of her eyes.

Geffri Maya

The perfect bob does not exi.... (Emma McIntyre)

Geffri Maya just dropped the ultimate inspiration for short hair girlies. Her flipped out bop was the perfect antidote to her ruffled pleats... adding a modern tough of glamour to the ensemble, which still maintaining a classic edge. Natural polished makeup emphasised the timeless appeal of this winning beauty look.

Is the side part making a comeback? (Emma McIntyre)

For the beauty lovers looking for a touch of royal glam, take a cue from this stunning presentation of soft elegance from The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki. A cascade of "glamorous, tousled waves" crafted by Gregory Russell, was reminiscent of classic silver screen starlets, and flowed effortlessly over Debicki's shoulders while the Gen Z-rejected side part made a long overdue return. Her eyes were the focal point, adorned with a smoky grey shadow that created a sultry yet sophisticated look. Elizabeth's alabaster skin was kept luminous and fresh, with a light foundation and a soft blush. Muted rose lips, to finish, perfectly balanced the dramatic eyes.

Emily Blunt

A chignon is always in style (MICHAEL TRAN)

Emily's beauty look was a testament to the skilled artistry of her hairstylist Laini Reeves and MUA Jenn Streicher. Her mane was styled in a polished, low bun that emanated sophistication, complementing the striking silhouette of the Armani dress. Streicher's makeup mastery brought a bold and radiant red lip to the forefront. "The red lip was the main event, and we got her skin beautifully bronzed to go with her Armani dress," explained Jenn. Key products that achieved her glow include the luxurious Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux, which brightens and corrects the under-eye area, and the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, which sculpts and enhances the contours of the face with a natural-looking warmth. The pièce de résistance is the new Chanel Beauty Les Rouge Lipstick in Rouge Prive, whose lustrous pigment commanded attention and tied the entire look together.