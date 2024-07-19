The 7 Best Bottles for a Nonalcoholic Spritz, According to Bartenders

Channel the Italian Riviera with these bar-pro approved bottles.

The enduring appeal of the spritz is that it’s not just a drink, it’s a lifestyle. In Italy and France, when golden hour strikes, a daily ritual begins on the local cafe sidewalks and patios with friends, coworkers, and family gathering over bright and bubbly spritzes.

Traditions around aperitivo hour are approachable, egalitarian, and everyone is welcome. But for many of those avoiding alcohol, the most popular drinks of the hour have often been off-limits. Now, thanks to a range of new nonalcoholic options — including zero-proof wines, nonalcoholic aperitivos, and gin substitutes — everyone can enjoy a spritz.

We talked to bartenders around the country about their favorite nonalcoholic bottles to use for that perfect zero-proof spritz. Here are their top picks.

Martini & Rossi Floreale

Rome, Italy native Valentino Longo, who just opened the aperitivo-centric ViceVersa in Miami, is a fan of Martini & Rossi’s nonalcoholic white vermouth Floreale.

“It has the same botanicals as a regular aperitivo — lemon peel, orange peel, rhubarb and, for this expression, Roman chamomile — but without the alcohol,” says Longo. “Those flavors are further enhanced by the bubbles of soda. They help open up those flavors and balance out a spritz.”

Longo uses 1 1/2 ounces of Floreale, 3 ounces of grapefruit soda, and a slice of orange. “It’s one of the most perfect spritz combinations that anyone can make at home,” he says.

Seedlip Grove 42

Food & Wine / Seedlip

Seedlip launched over a decade ago as one of the first zero-proof alternatives to alcoholic spirits. Since then, founder Ben Branson has expanded the line to include more whimsical options, including this floral- and citrus-driven bottling made with blood orange, lemongrass, mandarin, and ginger.

“The zesty citrus blend captures the essence of Mediterranean flavors, making it an ideal base for a nonalcoholic Mediterranean spritz,” says Aaron Baxendale, director of food and beverage for Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. He prefers to top it with Fever-Tree’s Sicilian Lemon. “It’s a vibrant and refreshing drink that's perfect for Mediterranean summer vibes.”

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni

Food & Wine / St. Agrestis

“I appreciate a glass of fine wine or cocktail but I also love a good nonalcoholic spritz,” says Maria Calvert, a wine professional and the cofounder of Hispanics in Wine and Spirits. “One of my favorite choices is the St. Agrestis Nonalcoholic Phony Negroni.”

Made by a Brooklyn distillery that specializes in full-strength amari and digestivi, these premade nonalcoholic Negronis are crafted with 30 different botanicals and packaged in single-serve containers.

Since this is a ready-to-drink bottled cocktail, you can pour directly over ice and enjoy. Or you can take a cue from Calvert who likes to make a faux-Sbagliato by adding fizzy sparkling water or Mionetto alcohol-removed sparkling wine, and garnishing it with an orange peel. “It delivers a really refreshing and flavorful experience, ideal for when I’m craving taste without alcohol,” she says.

Fusion Verjus Blanc

Food & Wine / Fusion Verjus

“I love to use this as an aperitif in a nonalcoholic spritz,” says Adam Chase, who runs Adorn Bar & Restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

“Verjus is a tart grape juice pressed from underripe wine grapes that are harvested before they ripen, allowing for racing acidity and little to no sugar,” says Chase. “It’s great for mixing in many nonalcoholic settings or in the culinary setting such as the base in a homemade salad dressing.”

Clint Rogers, the general manager of The National in Colorado, agrees that this Napa Valley-made verjus is an excellent choice. “Made by chefs and embraced by bartenders, this nonalcoholic grape juice pressing adds acid and balance to both zero-proof and full-octane cocktails with an undertone of green wine notes.”

Giffard Aperitif Syrup

Food & Wine / Giffard

Giffard, the French producer of botanically-minded liqueurs and syrups, also creates a dedicated aperitif syrup, which contains no alcohol.

“It’s very similar to Campari and can basically be swapped out in any application that Campari is used for,” says Chase. “I typically would serve this as a bitter and refreshing highball [using] Giffard Aperitif Syrup, club soda, and a garnish with an orange half moon slice for a very bitter and refreshing highball.”

Keenan Davis, the bar director of Che Fico in San Francisco, calls this syrup a staple at his bar. “We find the bitterness and spice complexity works perfectly in a spritz,” he says.

Davis serves up a Strawberry Spritz using Giffard Aperitif, strawberry and white balsamic gastrique, soda, and lemon. “The gastrique offers a bite complemented by the sweetness of strawberries, while the syrup adds depth, finish, and intrigue,” he says.

Lyre’s Italian Spritz

Food & Wine / Lyres

This Australian-made grape-based aperitivo is flavored with a range of botanicals. Miguel Vargas, who oversees the beverage program at Chileno Bay, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico likes using this Italian aperitivo for zero-proof spritzes.

“I mix it with Mionetto’s nonalcoholic sparkling, a splash of mineral water, and an orange wedge,” he says. “The Mionetto retains the Prosecco-like flavor, while Lyre’s Italian Spritz balances the cocktail. Adding a splash of fresh lemon juice as well highlights the spirit’s bittersweet citrus notes.”

Pathfinder

Food & Wine / The Pathfinder

“I love the Pathfinder nonalcoholic amaro,” says Ektoras Binikos, cofounder and partner of Sugar Monk, Bitter Monk, and Atheras Spirits. “It’s hemp-based, fermented and distilled, which gives it great intensity of flavors, especially for a nonalcoholic product.”

Binikos finds this product to be woodsy and slightly bitter, with notes of chinotto, Seville orange, anise, pine, and hints of root beer. “We use it to make a zero-proof Negroni Sbagliato, topped with house-made zero-proof sweet vermouth, Fever-Tree tonic water, and sparkling water,” he says.

