7 Discontinued Sam's Club Items We're Probably Never Getting Back

Despite their massive warehouses, space is at a premium in Sam's Club stores. As only a set number of products can be stocked, each and every one must constantly earn its place on the shelves and pallets. The same can be said for items sold at Sam's Club's in-house café. As a result, if an item fails to sell well, it will likely be discontinued.

Poor sales performance is just one reason why Sam's Club items have been discontinued in the past. A supplier's soaring production costs or the launch of a similar, more desirable item can also spell the end of a product's time in Sam's Club. While the majority of the decisions to discontinue an item are based on hard data, customers still struggle to accept it when their favorite item is first canceled and then discontinued.

Sam's Club has discontinued many items over the years. In this article, we focus on seven of them that many shoppers miss. Some of these discontinued items led customers to start petitioning for their return. Others spurred customers to consider revoking their membership entirely. Unfortunately, all of them are unlikely to ever be stocked by Sam's Club again.

Read more: 27 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Miss The Most

Churros

A churro from Sam's Club - motherearth4L/X, formerly known as Twitter

Sam's Club's café has a fairly large menu that boasts some iconic foods. Aside from the brand's cheaper-than-Costco hotdog deal and pretzel pizzas, the café is especially well known for its churros. This sweet, cheap treat was available as part of the café's snack menu and had a solid following, even though some customers questioned the churro's quality.

Interestingly, it is not thought that Sam's Club's churros were discontinued because they were disliked. Instead, it's speculated that the churros were taken off the menu in spring 2024 as part of Sam's Club's drive to simplify its café offerings. It's also been rumored that cookies might be introduced to the café menu as the churros' replacement. Whether they are or not, it looks like Sam's Club's churros are probably never coming back. Fans of cinnamon, sugar, and fried goodness must look elsewhere to get their fix.

Deluxe Pizza

Slice of Sam's Club deluxe pizza - daniellesfood/TikTok

The Deluxe Pizza was a hugely popular item served by the Sam's Club café. It boasted a variety of toppings including Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives, and was often likened to Costco's Combo Pizza, which was removed from Costco stores at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and only returned in the summer of 2024 as a take and bake option. Unfortunately for pizza lovers, Sam's Club discontinued its Deluxe Pizza during the early part of 2024 and currently has no plans to reintroduce it.

It is thought that Sam's Club discontinued the pizza for the simple reason that it was too time-consuming to make. One Sam's Club employee explained this on Reddit, writing, "As a cafe person who does prep I [can] say first hand it is a NIGHTMARE to make deluxe. With all the ingredients being heavily water based [(onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, etc.)] it sticks to the pans and won't come off and it is the most time consuming to prep."

As with the churros, this difficult decision was made with the hope that it would reduce queuing and waiting times for Sam's Club shoppers. For some customers, however, this is an awfully large price to pay for a shorter wait time.

Double Layer Cookie Cake

Sam's Club cookie cake - larynmakesstuff/X, formerly known as Twitter

Sam's Club's bakery is known to produce an impressive array of sweet treats that customers can pick up in-store and enjoy at home. Its range of cakes is especially eye-catching, and many Sam's Club customers use these baked goods as the centerpiece for various celebrations, like birthdays.

The Double Layer Cookie Cake was one of the store's most iconic cakes. Featuring two giant cookies layered atop one another with a layer of icing between, the cookie cake was a favorite of children and adults alike, especially as it could be customized on request. Moreover, while it wasn't exactly a platter of chopped veggies, it wasn't one of the unhealthiest foods made by Sam's Club bakery. Unfortunately, none of this could stop the product from being discontinued in the early part of 2024.

Sam's Club's loyal customers were so upset by this news that some of them set up a petition on Change.org demanding that the cake be reintroduced to stores. At the time of writing, over 1,250 people have signed the petition. One of them summed up the collective view: "The double layer cookie cake is awesome, and I find it ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS that Sam's is going to stop selling it!!!"

Take 'N Bake Pizza

Sam's Club pizza on board - Sam's Club

For a long time, Sam's Club sold an array of Take 'N Bake Pizzas that, as the name suggests, were designed to be picked up in store and cooked and enjoyed at home. These pizzas were an ideal blend of convenience, quality, and affordability, making them a stalwart staple of many customers' shopping trips. However, this loyal following did little to protect the Take 'N Bake Pizza: It was discontinued during 2022.

There are conflicting explanations floating around the internet as to why this item was discontinued. Some people have suggested that it was stopping people from buying the café-made pizzas which boast a better profit margin. Others believe it's because sales were down. A few even think it's down to how the pizza industry has changed over the years. As one person wrote on Reddit, "15 years ago, they were a good deal, but now that you can get pizza from any large chain takeout place for the same price or lower, there is no deal."

Mountain Dew Berry Monsoon

Mountain Dew Berry Monsoon - moneyinthadank/X, formerly known as Twitter

Mountain Dew is known for its loyal following. Fans eagerly await the release of new flavors and even collect cans and bottles of their favorite iterations. In recent years, Mountain Dew has made a habit of releasing some new flavors exclusively in certain stores. For example, Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl is only currently sold in 7-Eleven. Mountain Dew Berry Monsoon was another flavor with limited distribution; it was only sold in Sam's Club stores from May 2018 to October 2023. The beverage was a somewhat healthier version of a previous Mountain Dew flavor, Game Fuel -- both boasted sweet, lime-tinged notes.

According to avid fans, Mountain Dew Berry Monsoon was discontinued due to poor sales performance. One person wrote on Reddit, "It was discontinued because it wasn't doing well. Pepsi doesn't dwell on old flavors like we want them to with the exception of fan favorites like Pitch Black and Citrus Cherry. Not everything is bound to come back."

Communications from Sam's Club indicated that the shelf space freed up by discontinuing the flavor was quickly filled by a number of core soda flavors. This, along with Berry Monsoon's poor sales performances, mean it's unlikely that Sam's Club, or any other store, will stock Mountain Dew Berry Monsoon again.

Cheeseburger

Sam's Club cheeseburger on foil - kbrewFL/X, formerly known as Twitter

Not so long ago, Sam's Club's café used to serve cheeseburgers. Costing $2.99, these cheeseburgers were topped with a thin slice of bacon and an optional array of the café's various sandwich toppings.

Reviews of Sam's Club's cheeseburger were mixed. Some critics noted that the patty was thick and nicely charred. However, other customers were less impressed. On Reddit, one person wrote, "The patty was super processed and didn't taste much like beef. It was a decent size and for the price (~$3) it was a good value but definitely not something that would satisfy a burger craving."

The cheeseburger is no longer listed on Sam's Club's café menu. It is not known exactly when the burger was discontinued, nor why. That being said, underwhelming reviews such as the one quoted above would suggest poor sales and disappointed customers were at least part of the reason.

Fruit And Yogurt Parfait

Sam's Club fruit yogurt parfait - eat.with.jenny/Instagram

Before Sam's Club completely stripped back its café menu, it offered a fruit and yogurt parfait. The parfait was made in-house every day with three products regularly stocked in store: fresh berries, Yoplait vanilla yogurt, and Nature Valley parfait granola. The resulting item was sweet, fresh, incredibly tasty, and significantly healthier than several other items served by the café.

Unfortunately, this healthy option was discontinued by Sam's Club. It is not known exactly why the fruit and yogurt parfait was discontinued and removed from the café menu, although it is likely down to Sam's Club's larger attempt to simplify its café offerings. As one employee noted on Reddit, "From what I understand there [have] been a lot of complaints about café line being long company wide. To combat that instead of hiring more we removed less popular items from the menu to make it so there's less options to produce and hopefully streamline the café line." This makes sense, but it's cold comfort for parfait fans.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.