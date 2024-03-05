7 St. Patrick's Day Traditions Explained

The Canadian Press

The New Jersey Devils fired coach Lindy Ruff on Monday and named assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement. General manager Tom Fitzgerald made the surprising move with less than 30 games left in the NHL season. The Devils have lost five of seven to fall further out of playoff contention. New Jersey plays Tuesday against Florida. Ruff, 64, was in his fourth season with the team. The Devils reached the second round of the playoffs last year.