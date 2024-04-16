7 Ways to Use Strawberry Ice Cream That Go Way Beyond Milkshakes
The store-bought shortcut makes these ice cream desserts a breeze.
Store-bought strawberry ice cream is the key to these bright, fruity, and flavorful desserts. From classic milkshakes (you know we had to include at least one) to ice cream cakes and pies, you'll come back to these seasonal recipes with strawberry ice cream again and again.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake
"This recipe is fast to assemble and while you can absolutely buy the ingredients pre-made, I prefer to make the cake part myself. You can also use angel food cake (loaf shape) or your favorite pound cake." —thedailygourmet
Mini Ice Cream Pretzel Sandwiches
"These little one- or two-bite ice cream sandwiches are quick and easy to make, and fun to eat. Different flavors of ice cream and fresh fruit give you lots of options." —lutzflcat
Banana Split Ice Cream Pie
"Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite!" —Star Pooley
Easy No-Bake Strawberry Ice Cream Cake
"It's hard to find a summer dessert easier and more refreshing than this combination of strawberry ice cream and a purchased 10-inch angel food cake!" —Bibi
Strawberry Milkshake
"A creamy and sweet strawberry milkshake made with real strawberries." —Elds Martial
Unicorn Waffle Taco Sundae
"How could you go wrong!! Cute and sparkly and delicious. Made these at my daughters birthday." —eholewheatflowwr
Brownie Baked Alaska
"Pistachio and strawberry ice cream top a fudgy brownie base that's frosted with meringue and torched to create this baked Alaska." —Smart Cookie
Read the original article on All Recipes.