7 Ways to Use Strawberry Ice Cream That Go Way Beyond Milkshakes

The store-bought shortcut makes these ice cream desserts a breeze.

thedailygourmet

Store-bought strawberry ice cream is the key to these bright, fruity, and flavorful desserts. From classic milkshakes (you know we had to include at least one) to ice cream cakes and pies, you'll come back to these seasonal recipes with strawberry ice cream again and again.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

View Recipe

thedailygourmet

"This recipe is fast to assemble and while you can absolutely buy the ingredients pre-made, I prefer to make the cake part myself. You can also use angel food cake (loaf shape) or your favorite pound cake." —thedailygourmet

Mini Ice Cream Pretzel Sandwiches

View Recipe

Trusted Brands

"These little one- or two-bite ice cream sandwiches are quick and easy to make, and fun to eat. Different flavors of ice cream and fresh fruit give you lots of options." —lutzflcat

Banana Split Ice Cream Pie

View Recipe

Meredith Food Studios

"Who doesn't love a good old-fashion Banana Split? How about a pie that combines all the ingredients of this old-fashion favorite!" —Star Pooley

Easy No-Bake Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

View Recipe

"It's hard to find a summer dessert easier and more refreshing than this combination of strawberry ice cream and a purchased 10-inch angel food cake!" —Bibi

Strawberry Milkshake

View Recipe

lutzflcat

"A creamy and sweet strawberry milkshake made with real strawberries." —Elds Martial

Unicorn Waffle Taco Sundae

View Recipe

"How could you go wrong!! Cute and sparkly and delicious. Made these at my daughters birthday." —eholewheatflowwr

Brownie Baked Alaska

View Recipe

Smart Cookie

"Pistachio and strawberry ice cream top a fudgy brownie base that's frosted with meringue and torched to create this baked Alaska." —Smart Cookie

More Inspiration

Allrecipes Magazine

Read the original article on All Recipes.