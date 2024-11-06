A 70-Acre Equestrian Estate in Florida Gallops Onto the Market for $8.5 Million

Equestrians, get your riding boots on for this epic spread in Eustis, Florida.

Located between Ocala and Orlando, the 70-acre estate at 22422 Lake Seneca Road features spacious main and guest houses, plus two barns for your herd and other creative endeavors. The 10,000-square-foot mansion at the center of the property was designed to house a “multi-generational family,” the listing notes, and with six bedrooms that each include an en suite bath, residents have ample space to separate and reconnect. Now listed for $8.45 million, the stately property offers a wealth of additional amenities for your thoroughbred companions, too.

The living room features a stacked stone fireplace and built-in display shelves under a double-height ceiling.

Past the decorative entry gates and tree-lined drive is a fountain-clad circular motor court. The home’s two-story facade spreads out wide, with expansive wraparound porches on both the upper and lower floors. Inside the foyer, a spiral staircase sits beneath a stylish light fixture hung from a domed ceiling with coffered detailing. There’s also a stone fireplace between built-in display shelves in the double-height living room, and stainless-steel Viking appliances enhance the gourmet kitchen that includes an oversized island with a wooden base and a casual dining area.

The open floorplan is conducive to relaxed entertaining, and large windows framing the property’s lush landscaping allow the whole home to be flushed with natural light. In the primary bedroom, which opens to a patio, wood floors lead to an bathroom with a spacious vanity, free-standing tub, and separate rain shower. The adjoining walk-in closet is decked out with gray-hued cabinetry. Other amenities featured in the main residence include a gym and a movie theater.

The red barn includes a Western-themed saloon.

A waterfall trickles down into an oasis pool in the home’s backyard, next to an alfresco dining area. A large red barn adapts to any hobby or interest, such as restoring cars or making art, while its second floor contains a western-themed saloon for getting the party started.

The revitalized horse barn features 12×12 stalls, as well as a kitchen and a bathroom. Eight newly fenced paddocks, a lighted outdoor arena, and 20 acres of private riding trails wind through the property. A 2,100-square-foot, five-bedroom and three-bath guest house, which includes a library and home office, rounds out the property. Stacey Rollins and Mick Night of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

