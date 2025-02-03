73-year-old DoorDash driver’s viral delivery inspires $26K in donations from strangers

At 73, Jose Fimbres refuses to slow down. The father and former semi-truck driver starts his day at 4 a.m., delivering for DoorDash in National City, California to stay active and support himself, proving that determination has no age limit.

"I gotta do something to keep moving," Fimbres told CBS8. "If I didn't do it, I would be sitting in a wheelchair…I like that I'm still supporting myself. If I want to eat something, I'm gonna get it. I'm not gonna ask my daughters or my sons."

Don't miss

But a recent early-morning delivery to the De La Torre family changed everything. After his wife placed the order, Luis De La Torre, who owns Louie’s Garage body shop, watched a video from his Ring camera of Fimbres carefully navigating their porch steps. The footage deeply inspired him.

How one delivery inspired a community

The short video, later shared on social media, shows Fimbres slowly climbing the steps up to the De La Torres' front door and setting the food down. De La Torre posted the video on TikTok, and it quickly went viral, garnering over a million views.

The video's caption reads, "Wifey ordered door dash snacks for the kids today i was like can u stop ordering from there till i saw this. Jose got a tip today props to the old man getting his hussle [sic] early in the am probably cuz he has to not bc he wants to #Mexican power"

Luis De La Torre explained to CBS8 News why he shared it.

"I saw the video and somebody that old to see working still, you know. And he barely could walk up our stairs,” he said.

More than 2,000 people reached out to De La Torre asking how they could help.

Moved by the overwhelming response, De La Torre set up a GoFundMe campaign. In just three days, nearly 1,500 people raised $26,000 for Fimbres. When De La Torre presented him with the check, the man was stunned.

“Oh my goodness,” Fimbres said, laughing. “It's too much! How much I owe you?”

“That’s yours,” De La Torre assured him. “Everybody helped out. Everybody raised money for you.”

Read more: Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — here's how savvy investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Why are so many older Americans working longer?

While this story is heartwarming, it highlights an uncomfortable reality: financial insecurity is forcing many older Americans to work longer than expected.

A survey by AARP found that one in five Americans aged 50 and older have no retirement savings, leaving them with few options but to remain in the workforce.

This trend is reflected in national employment data — CBS News reports that one in five people over the age of 65 are still working, doubling the number from the 1980s.

"It's not unambiguously a good thing that more seniors are working,” Pew senior researcher Richard Fry told CBS MoneyWatch. "Partly some of this is that they are choosing to continue to work, but some of them may need to work even if they don't want to because of the precarious state of our retirement system."

The financial strain also extends to middle-aged adults. According to Pew Research, nearly one in seven are financially supporting both an aging parent and a child, adding to the growing burden on families.

The best way to prevent financial strain in later years is to start planning for retirement early. Encourage young people to open an IRA or contribute to a 401(k) if available. Even small contributions can grow over time.

Families can also support aging loved ones by discussing financial planning openly, helping them access benefits they may qualify for and ensuring they have a safety net.

Many states and communities offer assistance for older adults, including lower property taxes, low-income housing assistance, transportation services and energy assistance programs.

While community-driven efforts, like the one that helped Fimbres, show the power of collective generosity, long-term solutions require systemic changes and individual preparation.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.