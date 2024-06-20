77 Hudson Street, Unit 4905/4905 in Photos

Click here to read the full article.

One of two kitchens in the two-unit combination penthouse.

A spacious family room.

The views extend over Manhattan, Staten Island and New York Harbor.

One of four bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has a panoramic view of the Hudson River looking toward the George Washington Bridge.

The primary bath.

Even the primary suite’s glamorous walk-in closet has an unobstructed view.

Looking toward the Midtown skyline.

The view of lower Manhattan.