77 Hudson Street, Unit 4905/4905 in Photos
Click here to read the full article.
One of two kitchens in the two-unit combination penthouse.
A spacious family room.
The views extend over Manhattan, Staten Island and New York Harbor.
One of four bedrooms.
The primary bedroom has a panoramic view of the Hudson River looking toward the George Washington Bridge.
The primary bath.
Even the primary suite’s glamorous walk-in closet has an unobstructed view.
Looking toward the Midtown skyline.
The view of lower Manhattan.