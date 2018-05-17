1 / 7

Louis Vuitton x FIFA

Need a vessel worthy of your Kremlin-sanctioned private jet? No fear! Louis Vuitton's long partnership with FIFA has continued for 2018; this time round, with a leather goods collection. Except lots of hexagonals (like footballs... clever, see!), robust construction and an Epi leather luggage tag that boasts your national flag.

Available from 15 June onwards, louisvuitton.com

8 World Cup Style Bits For Fancy Football Fans

Join in with World Cup fever without resorting to a replica shirt

From Esquire