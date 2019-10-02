The 9 Biggest Runway Trends From Fashion Month This Season

As of today,
Fashion Month is officially a thing of the past. And while we'll miss dashing from city to city, it's a relief to sit down for a brief second and take in everything we saw on the runway. With Chanel and Miu Miu officially over and done with, we can at last start reviewing spring 2020 trends at every show, from New York to London, Paris to Milan. New York boasted wearable fashions on the runway, with underwear-as-outerwear and lower-back cleavage taking precedence. In London, we saw designers stick to their roots, while simultaneously adding in subtle hints at something new. Milan was a breath of fresh air, with Fendi channeling the 70s and Prada showing a clean, stated collection that felt both modern and timeless. And then there was Paris: the shining star of the month. From Telfar on day one to Chanel's finale show, designers created artful, memorable pieces, drawing inspiration from Mexican heritage, '70s archives, French girl style and more. To recap the best of the spring summer 2020 shows, we uncovered the 9 major trends we spotted on the runway this season. See them all in the slideshow ahead. Micro MinisOnce we saw the influx of micro minis and shorts, we knew without a doubt: The early noughties are back. Saint Laurent Photo: Saint Laurent. More Chanel Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images. More Valentino Photo: Firstview. More Story continues Maryam Nassir Zadeh Photo: Mitchell Sams. More Gauntlett Cheng Photo: Mitchell Sams. More Hats Off
From fishing caps to
sun hats
, headwear is the runway-approved outfit add on that we've been waiting to see.
Fendi Photo: Fendi. More Chanel Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images. More Prada Photo: Firstview. More Rejina Pyo Photo: Firstview. More Celine Photo: Celine. More Resting On VestingIf you're a blazer stan like I am, you'll love the recent influx of sleeveless suiting on the runways of New York Fashion Week. From oversized silhouettes at Tibi to tailored styles at Dion Lee, workwear is getting one hell of a makeover next season. Tibi More Anna Sui Photo credit: Raoul Gatchalian and Thomas Lau More Dion Lee Photo: Firstview. More Zero + Maria Cornejo Photo: George Chinsee/WWD/Shutterstock. More Peter Pan CollarsWe're in New York, not Neverland, but by the look of this season's collar game, you wouldn't know it. From extra large neck wings and eyelet detailing, if your collar isn't the focal point of your entire outfit, you're probably not wearing it right. Tory Burch More Celine Photo: Celine. More Fendi Photo: Firstview. More Chocheng Photo: Dan & Corina Lecca Photo. More Marc Jacobs Photo: WWD/Shutterstock. More CroakiesUtility and style collide with this loss-prevention tactic turned sought-after accessory that's been spotted both on the runways and the streets of fashion month. Gucci Photo: Firstview. More Fendi Photo: Firstview. More Stella McCartney Photo: Stella McCartney. More Let Them Eat Cake
First, there was
prairie-style dressing
. Then came fashions straight out of medieval times. For spring summer 2020, we're expecting a style era somewhere in the middle: 17th century France (read: season 2 of
Outlander
mixed with Sofia Coppola's
Marie Antoinette
).
Brock Collection Photo: Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock. More Thom Browne Photo: Firstview. More Christopher John Rogers Photo: Christopher John Rogers. More Marc Jacobs Photo: WWD/Shutterstock. More Khaite Photo: Firstview. More The Tote Is Back
Season after season, we've carried a bag so small it holds nothing but chapstick — and an ugly canvas tote bag for everything else. Thankfully, it looks like designers have come up with a stylish solution:
XXL tote bags
.
Dion Lee Photo: Firstview. More Barragan Photo: Firstview. More Tory Burch Photo: Tory Burch. More Overwear
These days, it's not surprising to see a sheer dress layered over granny knickers or even bolder, a sheer dress worn with nothing underneath. But while we might've quit wearing undergarments, that doesn't mean we're not putting them to use.
Rather, designers are transforming
underwear into overwear
by designing corsets for everyday; garters in the shape of tank tops; and leather harnesses that are more for show than sex play. Hey, at least people will get to see more of our expensive lingerie, right?
Photo: Firstview. More Sandy Liang Photo: Firstview. More Bevza Photo: Mitchell Sams. More Chocheng Photo: Firstview. More Priscavera Photo: Firstview. More Euphoria
Ever since Zendaya went on a drug-induced crawl through a house party, her glitter eye-shadow intact, we've been
obsessed with OTT, sparkly, diamond-encrusted everything
. And apparently, we're not the only ones. This week, we saw designers nod to the show's eccentric styling with fringe, sequins, rhinestones and more.
