The 9 Biggest Runway Trends From Fashion Month This Season

Eliza Huber

As of today, Fashion Month is officially a thing of the past. And while we'll miss dashing from city to city, it's a relief to sit down for a brief second and take in everything we saw on the runway.

With Chanel and Miu Miu officially over and done with, we can at last start reviewing spring 2020 trends at every show, from New York to London, Paris to Milan.

New York boasted wearable fashions on the runway, with underwear-as-outerwear and lower-back cleavage taking precedence. In London, we saw designers stick to their roots, while simultaneously adding in subtle hints at something new. Milan was a breath of fresh air, with Fendi channeling the 70s and Prada showing a clean, stated collection that felt both modern and timeless.

And then there was Paris: the shining star of the month. From Telfar on day one to Chanel's finale show, designers created artful, memorable pieces, drawing inspiration from Mexican heritage, '70s archives, French girl style and more.

To recap the best of the spring summer 2020 shows, we uncovered the 9 major trends we spotted on the runway this season. See them all in the slideshow ahead.

Micro Minis

Once we saw the influx of micro minis and shorts, we knew without a doubt: The early noughties are back.

Saint Laurent
Photo: Saint Laurent.
Chanel Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images.
Valentino Photo: Firstview.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Photo: Mitchell Sams.
Gauntlett Cheng Photo: Mitchell Sams.

Hats Off

From fishing caps to sun hats, headwear is the runway-approved outfit add on that we've been waiting to see.

Fendi Photo: Fendi.
Chanel Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images.
Prada Photo: Firstview.
Erdem Photo: Erdem.
Rejina Pyo Photo: Firstview.
Celine Photo: Celine.

Resting On Vesting

If you're a blazer stan like I am, you'll love the recent influx of sleeveless suiting on the runways of New York Fashion Week. From oversized silhouettes at Tibi to tailored styles at Dion Lee, workwear is getting one hell of a makeover next season.

Tibi
Saint Laurent
Anna Sui Photo credit: Raoul Gatchalian and Thomas Lau
Dion Lee Photo: Firstview.
Zero + Maria Cornejo Photo: George Chinsee/WWD/Shutterstock.

Peter Pan Collars

We're in New York, not Neverland, but by the look of this season's collar game, you wouldn't know it. From extra large neck wings and eyelet detailing, if your collar isn't the focal point of your entire outfit, you're probably not wearing it right.

Tory Burch
Celine Photo: Celine.
Fendi Photo: Firstview.
Chocheng Photo: Dan & Corina Lecca Photo.
Batsheva
Marc Jacobs Photo: WWD/Shutterstock.

Croakies

Utility and style collide with this loss-prevention tactic turned sought-after accessory that's been spotted both on the runways and the streets of fashion month.

Gucci Photo: Firstview.
Fendi Photo: Firstview.
Stella McCartney Photo: Stella McCartney.

Let Them Eat Cake

First, there was prairie-style dressing. Then came fashions straight out of medieval times. For spring summer 2020, we're expecting a style era somewhere in the middle: 17th century France (read: season 2 of Outlander mixed with Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette).

Brock Collection Photo: Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock.
Thom Browne Photo: Firstview.
Christopher John Rogers Photo: Christopher John Rogers.
Marc Jacobs Photo: WWD/Shutterstock.
Khaite Photo: Firstview.

The Tote Is Back

Season after season, we've carried a bag so small it holds nothing but chapstick — and an ugly canvas tote bag for everything else. Thankfully, it looks like designers have come up with a stylish solution: XXL tote bags.

Dion Lee Photo: Firstview.
Rosie Assoulin
Barragan Photo: Firstview.
Tory Burch Photo: Tory Burch.

Overwear

These days, it's not surprising to see a sheer dress layered over granny knickers or even bolder, a sheer dress worn with nothing underneath. But while we might've quit wearing undergarments, that doesn't mean we're not putting them to use.

Rather, designers are transforming underwear into overwear by designing corsets for everyday; garters in the shape of tank tops; and leather harnesses that are more for show than sex play. Hey, at least people will get to see more of our expensive lingerie, right? Photo: Firstview.
Sandy Liang Photo: Firstview.
Bevza Photo: Mitchell Sams.
Chocheng Photo: Firstview.
Priscavera Photo: Firstview.

Euphoria

Ever since Zendaya went on a drug-induced crawl through a house party, her glitter eye-shadow intact, we've been obsessed with OTT, sparkly, diamond-encrusted everything. And apparently, we're not the only ones. This week, we saw designers nod to the show's eccentric styling with fringe, sequins, rhinestones and more.

Area Photo: Area.
Collina Strada Photo: Firstview.
Christopher John Rogers Photo: Firstview.
Christian Cowan Photo: Firstview.

