The 9 Biggest Runway Trends From Fashion Month This Season

As of today, Fashion Month is officially a thing of the past. And while we'll miss dashing from city to city, it's a relief to sit down for a brief second and take in everything we saw on the runway.



With Chanel and Miu Miu officially over and done with, we can at last start reviewing spring 2020 trends at every show, from New York to London, Paris to Milan.



New York boasted wearable fashions on the runway, with underwear-as-outerwear and lower-back cleavage taking precedence. In London, we saw designers stick to their roots, while simultaneously adding in subtle hints at something new. Milan was a breath of fresh air, with Fendi channeling the 70s and Prada showing a clean, stated collection that felt both modern and timeless.



And then there was Paris: the shining star of the month. From Telfar on day one to Chanel's finale show, designers created artful, memorable pieces, drawing inspiration from Mexican heritage, '70s archives, French girl style and more.



To recap the best of the spring summer 2020 shows, we uncovered the 9 major trends we spotted on the runway this season. See them all in the slideshow ahead.

Micro Minis Once we saw the influx of micro minis and shorts, we knew without a doubt: The early noughties are back.



