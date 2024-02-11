7 cleaning apps to help you organise your home like a pro

Carolyn Barber / House Beautiful

Cleaning apps are great to help us organise housekeeping tasks for the day, set up checklists for each room, and divide chores in the household, but which ones are the best to download?

To help you keep on top of your cleaning tasks like a pro – and maintain a clutter-free living space – we've researched the best easy-to-use applications that will help you efficiently get your house in order.

Take a look at our top picks...

Feeling overwhelmed with endless cleaning lists? The Spotless household app aims to keep your home clean and clutter-free. You can set up multiple home areas (such as the kitchen, living room and bathroom) and create task lists for each one. You can then tick off each task as you go along and create deadlines for when tasks need to be completed.

The app developers summarise: 'If you have trouble remembering the last time you cleaned the air conditioning vents, or dusted the top of the bookshelf, or cleaned the door handles, Spotless has a perfect memory.'

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases.

Suitable for both iOS and Android, the Tody app helps you easily manage household cleaning tasks. It aims to motivate you by turning cleaning into a fun game. Alongside notifications to encourage you throughout the day, it offers the chance to claim credit for your actions.

On the app store, one review said: 'I love this app! My house has never been so clean. You don't realise sometimes that something you thought you did "last week" was really "last month". This app really helps me keep track, especially of less frequent tasks that tend to get forgotten.'

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases.

This free app aims to help you organise your home and schedule errands. It'll remind you each morning what needs to be that done that day to help you gradually tick off your to-do list. Whether you live alone or have a large household, Clean My House exists to provide help and order to all who need it. It's great if you love making lists but prefer a nudge with daily reminders.

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases.

Want to feel in control of your household tasks? Home Routines is the app that helps you create routine checklists and will send you reminders, provide you with gold stars once you complete tasks and allow you to customise it just as you like.

Thinking of having a deep spring clean? Download this app for some extra help.

Cost: £4.99.

Build good habits — and quit bad ones — with this easy cleaning app. DONE helps you create healthy routines by letting you set goals, helping you track your progress, and motivating you with points. Whether you want to get the house cleaned on the weekend or want to learn a new skill, this app has everything you need to start the year off right.

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases.

The Cleaning Checklist app enables you to organise your cleaning tasks clearly, thanks to a simple checklist. Divided into rooms, it provides a fuss-free way to keep track of what needs to be done, from wiping down surfaces to cleaning windows.

But that's not all: it also allows you to upload your checklist and share it with friends and family. Got a housemate who doesn't help with housework? You can send them the checklist to work through.



Cost: Free.

Sweepy is a popular cleaning app with four main functions: it helps you track, organise and complete tasks, and rewards your hard work. Described as the app that 'helps turn your chores into a game', simply tell Sweepy how much you want to clean every day of the week, and it will generate a schedule and track your progress.

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases.

