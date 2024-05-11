9 Decadent Fudge Recipes

If you're looking for a simple yet delicious dessert, fudge is one of the best options. A typical fudge recipe is made from chocolate, of course, as well as sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Some iterations may use cream or another type of milk and some also include sugar or vanilla extract. But regardless of the exact combination of ingredients, the result will be a chocolatey, creamy, and delectable candy that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Plus, one of the best parts about fudge is how versatile it is. While a basic fudge recipe is certainly delicious, it's only the beginning when it comes to the world of fudge. You can integrate a number of different flavors from various fruits to peanut butter and so on, as you'll see with our list of these nine decadent fudge recipes.

Another great detail about fudge? It usually takes very few ingredients, meaning that you can more easily whip up a batch when you're in the mood for something chocolatey and sweet. Whichever fudge recipe you settle on, make sure to first check out our list of tips you need to make the best fudge before embarking on your fudge-making adventures.

Classic Fudge

A stack of classic fudge pieces - Kate Shungu/Tasting Table

We have to start off the list with a classic, to-the-point fudge. This recipe, created by Kate Shungu, is fudge in its simplest form -- and it's so delicious that you'll immediately understand why there's a whole list dedicated to the possibilities of fudge. The recipe calls for the basics -- chocolate chips, sugar, butter, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract — but it also includes two unexpected ingredients: marshmallow creme and espresso powder.

The marshmallow creme ensures that the texture is just right, while the espresso powder enhances the chocolate flavor (but don't worry, the amount is minuscule enough that the coffee flavor is not present). Not only does this recipe have a simple taste — in the best way — but it's also a somewhat simple process. Some fudge recipes can get a little fussy, requiring you to heat the ingredients to a specific temperature in order for the fudge to come out right, but this one is much more flexible.

Again, the marshmallow creme is doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to getting the texture just right, so it's one less thing for you to worry about when you're combining the ingredients on the stove. Instead, you can place your focus on whether or not you'd like to include an optional ingredient, such as sprinkles or chopped nuts.

Recipe: Classic Fudge

Easy Fantasy Fudge

Overview of fudge pieces with walnuts on a wire rack - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you skipped the chopped nuts in the classic fudge, then you'll get a chance to bring in that nuttiness with this fantasy fudge. It essentially gets its name from how utterly delicious it is, thanks to the nuts and the silky texture that comes from the marshmallow fluff addition. The flavor truly is to die for.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking says, "My favorite thing about this recipe is the flavor of the fudge. I absolutely love it and can't stop eating it." Aside from the nuts, marshmallow fluff, and typical chocolate chips, you'll need sugar, butter, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, and almond extract. The almond extract, which Morone calls the "special ingredient," is included to add extra depth of flavor to the fudge.

The recipe comes together easily, although it takes a little more precision than the classic fudge. After bringing the milk, sugar, and butter to a boil, you'll need to make sure that it reaches a temperature of 234 degrees Fahrenheit exactly. But once the precise temperature is out of the way, all that's left to do is stir in the rest of the ingredients, spread the mixture into a baking sheet, and let it cool. When it comes time to serve, Morone suggests pairing it with either fruit or red wine.

Recipe: Easy Fantasy Fudge

3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Fudge

A plated stack of dairy-free fudge - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Most fudge recipes require very few ingredients — and, in this case, a mere three ingredients are needed. The added bonus? This recipe, created by Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking, is dairy-free, making it suitable for anyone who doesn't consume dairy -- but it's still just as delicious and fudge-like as a classic recipe, so anyone will enjoy it.

The three ingredients in question are chocolate chips or chunks of any kind (semi-sweet is the go-to, but any type will work), sweetened condensed coconut milk, and vanilla extract. The sweetened condensed coconut milk does all the work of bringing in the sweetness and creaminess you expect from fudge, while the vanilla extract rounds out and deepens the flavor profile.

Because most of the sweetness comes from the sweetened condensed coconut milk, you don't have to worry about getting the sugar to an exact temperature. This simplifies the entire process. Once the coconut milk and chocolate have combined over the stove, it's ready to be poured into a pan and set. Just like with the classic fudge, feel free to include add-ins — as long as you don't mind using a fourth ingredient.

Recipe: 3-Ingredient Dairy-Free Fudge

Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge

A stack of peanut butter fudge on a plate - Autumn LeAnn/Tasting Table

It's no secret that peanut butter and chocolate are a delicious pairing. From chocolate peanut butter cups to creations like chocolate peanut butter cheesecake bars, there are countless examples of why the match works so well. If you're a fan of the pairing, then you need to try out this old-fashioned peanut butter fudge recipe.

Plus, it utilizes white chocolate instead of the usual milk chocolate, giving it a unique spin — although recipe developer Autumn LeAnn points out that the peanut butter flavor is much more prominent than that of the white chocolate, so keep in mind that this recipe is the best match for major peanut butter fans. Besides the white chocolate chips, all you need is sweetened condensed milk, salt, vanilla extract, and, of course, creamy peanut butter.

Not only do you only need a handful of ingredients, but this fudge recipe doesn't even require you to use the stove. Simply melt the white chocolate in the microwave, then add the peanut butter directly into the bowl. After the last few ingredients are added into the mix, the fudge is ready to set — and, before long, it's ready to enjoy. If you'd like, we recommend garnishing the top with chopped white chocolate and a drizzle of peanut butter — or you can get creative with the toppings, opting for chopped peanuts or even a chocolate drizzle instead.

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge

Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

A plated stack of keto fudge pieces with peanut toppings - Joe Dillard/Tasting Table

If you're following a keto diet — which, essentially, equates to a low-carb diet — then you'll be happy to know that you don't have to give up fudge. This keto-friendly fudge recipe, created by Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud, integrates peanut butter to make an ultra-rich and yummy dessert and replaces the sweetened condensed milk with a low-carb mixture of ingredients to replicate the creamy sweetness of the milk.

The mixture includes butter, allulose, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract. From there, all you need is peanut butter and chopped peanuts, as well as low-carb chocolate chips (which may be described as "no sugar added" or have the "keto" label on the bag). First things first, you'll combine the ingredients to make the keto version of sweetened condensed milk over the stovetop.

But once that's finished, you can ditch the stove heat and simply combine everything in mixing bowls. Once mixed, the fudge will need to set in the pan, just like any other fudge, before it's ready to eat. Finish off the recipe by spreading a helping of chopped peanuts — or any other topping of your choosing — over the top of the fudge.

Recipe: Keto Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Fudge

A sack of blond salted caramel fudge on a plate - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Next up is another recipe created by Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking that requires just a few ingredients. In this case, all you need is white chocolate chips, packaged soft caramels, sweetened condensed milk, and flaky sea salt to make this sweet treat. Be sure to use white chocolate, so that the chocolate flavor doesn't hide the caramel flavor. Overall, this fudge takes the beloved combination of salt and caramel and transforms it into a creamy treat that is guaranteed to be a hit.

All you have to do is combine the ingredients over the stove — although no exact temperature is needed, making the process simple — then let set in the pan. The fudge is completed by a sprinkle of additional salt over the top. If you'd like an extra burst of salted caramel, you can drizzle homemade salted caramel sauce over the pieces. Or, if you're missing a more prominent chocolate taste, you can opt to drizzle homemade hot fudge sauce on top instead.

Recipe: 4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Fudge

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Fudge

Peppermint fudge pieces garnished with candy cane pieces on a plate - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

It's always fun to make seasonal dessert recipes during the holiday season — and this dark chocolate peppermint fudge recipe created by Tanika Douglas is no different. Plus, it's one of just two recipes on this list that calls for dark chocolate, specifically, so it's a must-bake for any dark chocolate lovers out there. The dark chocolate provides an intense chocolate flavor, so the chocolatey goodness will be front and center paired with the cool and refreshing peppermint.

Along with the dark chocolate chips, the recipe is composed of sweetened condensed milk, butter, sugar, and, to bring in the peppermint element, candy canes and peppermint essence. The peppermint comes into play in two different ways. Firstly, the peppermint essence is stirred directly into the melted chocolate, along with the other ingredients. Secondly, the chopped candy canes are spread out over the top of the fudge.

If you really wanted to up the ante on the peppermint — and make the fudge a little more crunchy — you can chop up extra candy canes to add some directly into the mixture as well, as long as you keep in mind that the peppermint essence is quite strong on its own. Alternatively, you can add less peppermint essence, then add in the extra candy canes if you want the inclusion of crunchy candy canes in each bite without overdoing it on the peppermint.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Peppermint Fudge

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge

Overview of raspberry fudge pieces with fresh raspberries - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Next, we have the second of the two dark chocolate fudge recipes — and this one, created by Michelle McGlinn, integrates the bright flavor of sweet raspberry for a fruity upgrade to classic fudge. To make this concoction, you'll need dark chocolate (between 60% and 70% cacao), the typical sweetened condensed milk, butter, raspberry jam or filling, and freeze-dried raspberries.

In this recipe, the ingredients come together using the double boiler method — which, essentially, refers to putting the ingredients into a heat-safe bowl, which is then placed over a pot of boiling water — but it's fairly straightforward, even if you've never done it before. Just like with the peppermint fudge, the raspberry is infused directly into the fudge, then also acts as the topping.

The raspberry filling or jam is swirled into the chocolate mix, then you'll add crushed dried raspberry over the top. When it comes to serving the raspberry fudge, maybe you'll want to keep with the theme and pair it with a raspberry cocktail, such as the Valentine's Day Floradora or the gin-based Clover Club.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge

Strawberry Marshmallow Fudge

A stack of white strawberry fudge pieces next to whole strawberries - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you love the idea of combining fruit with fudge, then you also need to know about the strawberry marshmallow fudge recipe created by Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. For this last recipe, we bring back the marshmallow creme for that fluffy creaminess, while the freeze-dried strawberries not only add sweet fruity flavor but also give the dessert a pretty pink hue.

The other ingredients you need are white chocolate chips, sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and vanilla extract. To integrate the strawberry flavor, you'll put the freeze-dried strawberries into a food processor to make a fine powder, which is added directly into the chocolate mixture. Before you get to that step, however, you do have to bring some of the other ingredients — the milk, sugar, and butter — to an exact temperature for this recipe.

Luckily, it's a little less exact than the fantasy fudge — the temperature needs to get to at least 235 degrees Fahrenheit, but anywhere between 235 and 240 degrees Fahrenheit should work just fine. When everything has come together into the fudge, this recipe doesn't call for more dried strawberries on the top, but feel free to add them anyway for some extra strawberry flavor and pink color.

Recipe: Strawberry Marshmallow Fudge

Read the original article on Tasting Table