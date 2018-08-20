This 9-Person Fold Up Bench Will Be Every Soccer Family's BFF Come Game Day

From Good Housekeeping

Any parent that has ever sat watching their child's soccer practice, field hockey tournament, or football game from the sideline knows the importance of a good seat. Blankets just don't cut it - even if that is your only option after sacrificing your fold-up seat to a tired sibling. Cramming onto metal bleachers with no back-support isn't exactly comfortable during a five-game long tournament, either. That's why we were so excited to find out about the QuickPlay PRO Folding Bench.



The extra durable bench offers comfortable seating for the whole family without being any more difficult to carry than your typical fold up chair. It comes with four, six, or nine seats so you have options depending on how many dedicate fans your kids have. (Looking at your Grandma and Grandpa). It's not just great for sporting events, either: We picture using it as extra seating during parties or around the fire pit on chilly September nights.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, based on some pretty promising Amazon reviews, it's not.

One reviewer explained that they could use the folding bench right out of the box.

"Bought this for my son’s soccer team, but can be used for fishing or other purposes. Very sturdy and no assembly required. All you need to do is take it out of the bag and open it like an accordion. Folding [it back up] is just as easy."

Another is a coach that says it's her go-to seating for the entire team to use.

"Extremely happy with quality and construction. Holds our group of U8 players & coaches easily," she wrote "Folds and transports easily & I love the back pack straps on carry bag. Read many reviews before purchasing & could not be happier. There are less expensive benches out there but doing my homework/review reading clearly paid off. This bench is built to last!"

Glowing reviews aside, we know that $80 is pretty steep to shell out for comfortable turf seating, so we did some digging to find a few cheaper alternatives. These options don't have all the bells and whistles as the QuickPlay Pro or the reviewer backing, but some are nearly half the cost.

No matter what bench you decide on, we can pretty much promise one thing: having one will make those double headers feel a little less endless.





